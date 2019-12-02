November 2019 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Miami's busy season has arrived, bringing a slew of visitors to the city. With the tourists, Miami Art Week, and Art Basel come new restaurants.

This month, chef Timon Balloo opened Balloo: Modern Home Cooking, a delightful little eatery that offers a rotating menu of soulful dishes. And Lorena Garcia debuted Chica, a gorgeous restaurant that offers dishes influenced by the chef's beloved Venezuela and other Latin American countries.

Openings



Balloo Modern Home Cooking. 19 SE Second Ave., Suite 4, Miami; 786-534-2768; balloorestaurant.com.

Chica. 5556 NE Fourth Ct., Miami; 786-632-7725; chicarestaurant.com.



Hutong. 600 Brickell Ave., Miami; 786-388-0805; hutong-miami.com.



Jealous Fork. 10700 SW 84th St., Miami; 305-699-1430; jealousfork.com.

La Fontana. 10702 NW 74th St., Doral; 786-713-8041; lafontanasteakhouse.com.

InRamen Asian Street Eatery. 5829 SW 73rd St., South Miami; 305-639-8181; inramen.com.

Mama Joon. 2216 Park Ave., Miami Beach; lifehousehotels.com.

Navé. 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 786-615-3747; navemiami.com.

Night Owl Cookies. 164 NE 41st St., Miami; nightowlcookieco.com.

Orilla Bar & Grill. 426 Euclid Ave., Miami Beach; 305-397-8806; orilla.restaurant.

Spanglish Craft Cocktail Bar + Kitchen. 2808 N. Miami Ave., Miami; barspanglish.com.

Closings

No significant restaurant closings.

An outpost of the wildly popular vegan restaurant Planta is set to open in Coconut Grove. Planta

Coming Attractions

