November 2019 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Miami's busy season has arrived, bringing a slew of visitors to the city. With the tourists, Miami Art Week, and Art Basel come new restaurants.
This month, chef Timon Balloo opened Balloo: Modern Home Cooking, a delightful little eatery that offers a rotating menu of soulful dishes. And Lorena Garcia debuted Chica, a gorgeous restaurant that offers dishes influenced by the chef's beloved Venezuela and other Latin American countries.
Openings
- Balloo Modern Home Cooking. 19 SE Second Ave., Suite 4, Miami; 786-534-2768; balloorestaurant.com.
Chica. 5556 NE Fourth Ct., Miami; 786-632-7725; chicarestaurant.com.
Hutong. 600 Brickell Ave., Miami; 786-388-0805; hutong-miami.com.
- Jealous Fork. 10700 SW 84th St., Miami; 305-699-1430; jealousfork.com.
- La Fontana. 10702 NW 74th St., Doral; 786-713-8041; lafontanasteakhouse.com.
- InRamen Asian Street Eatery. 5829 SW 73rd St., South Miami; 305-639-8181; inramen.com.
- Mama Joon. 2216 Park Ave., Miami Beach; lifehousehotels.com.
- Navé. 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 786-615-3747; navemiami.com.
- Night Owl Cookies. 164 NE 41st St., Miami; nightowlcookieco.com.
- Orilla Bar & Grill. 426 Euclid Ave., Miami Beach; 305-397-8806; orilla.restaurant.
- Spanglish Craft Cocktail Bar + Kitchen. 2808 N. Miami Ave., Miami; barspanglish.com.
Closings
No significant restaurant closings.
Coming Attractions
- Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood eatery
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Bachour Bakery and Restaurant - Opening in Doral
- The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass Mills
- Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a second location, in downtown Miami
- Bonci - Roman-style pizza to open at Cube Wynwood
- Botanico Gin - Opening in CocoWalk
- Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami
- Bulla Gastrobar - Slated to open at the Falls in the fourth quarter of 2019
- Bunnie Cakes - Opening a location in downtown Doral
- Burger Beast Burger Joint inside Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken - Burger Beast set to open a burger joint
- El Bagel - Opening permanent spot in Miami's Upper Eastside
- The Cat's Meow Cafe - Cat café coming to MiMo
- Cote - Michelin-starred steak house to open in Miami
- Champion Burger - New burger concept from the Coyo Taco people
- Dalia at the Celino South Beach Hotel - Opening in South Beach
- Descarga Brewing Company - Opening in North Miami
- The Doral Yard - Della Heiman's community, food, and drink hub will open in Doral
- Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
- G.L.O.W. - Fro-yo shop that donates all proceeds to charity opening in Wynwood
- Gramps 2 - Opening 2020
- Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021
- Hiyakawa - Wabi Sabi chef opening Wynwood restaurant
- Icebox Cafe - opening at Aventura ParkSquare, the Falls, and Hallandale
- Ichimi Ramen - Coming to Midtown Miami
- Ironside Bakery - Fresh bread coming to Miami
- La Gringa Tostaderia - Opening at Time Out Market
- Little Hen - Breakfast and high tea opening in Midtown Miami
- Lost City Brewing Company - Coming to North Miami
- The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
- Macchialina - Opening second location in Coral Gables
- Marabu at Brickell City Centre - Opening in early 2019
- Margot - Bar Lab opening a wine bar in downtown Miami
- Morrofino Barcelona - Opening winter 2019
- Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nanobrewery in Little Haiti
- Omakai Sushi - Opening in Wynwood
- Osaka - Nikkei restaurant coming to Miami
- Planta - Opening a second Miami-area location, in Coconut Grove
- Punch Bowl Social - Opening in Wynwood
- Riverside - Mixed-use facility and brewhouse in Brickell
- Rivertail - Jose Mendin to open his first Fort Lauderdale restaurant
- Shuckers - Opening a location in South Beach
- Sushi Garage - Opening in CocoWalk
- Uchi - Texas sushi coming to Miami
- Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery
- Unseen Creatures - Brewery opening soon
- Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
- Yeasty Brews - New brewery celebrating the fermentation process
