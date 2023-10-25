 Night Swim Rooftop Bar Opens at Miami Worldcenter | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Openings & Closings

Primed for Sunset Soirées: Night Swim Rooftop Bar Opens at CitizenM

The 11th-floor, open-air venue offers a panoramic skyline at the new CitizenM hotel.
October 25, 2023
The pool landscape at the new Night Swim
The pool landscape at the new Night Swim Courtesy Freehold Hospitality
Share this:
Every restaurant has its own "wow" factor.

For some, it's the menu — perhaps a unique fusion or a specialty focus no one else can top. Others opt to create promotions that can't be outdone, be it the ultimate weekend brunch or a late-night menu complete with a DJ and reverse happy hour. Still more are all about location, whether it's waterfront views or a dining room worthy of gracing the pages of Architectural Digest.

At the new rooftop bar located at the CitizenM hotel at Miami Worldcenter, however, the draw here will be their sunset soirées. With panoramic vistas of the Miami skyline and Biscayne Bay greeting you at each turn, the open-air setting feels as though it was made to be the city's hottest new outdoor destination (alongside the WorldCenter's reimagined relaunch of Juvia, of course).

When Night Swim opens its doors this week, it will mark the first collaboration between Miami's Freehold Hospitality and CitizenM. The new rooftop bar is set to open Thursday, October 26.

"It's always been a goal of ours to work with a hotel group, and one that has a brand ethos similar to ours in its respect to the arts, fashion, and being accessible to all," Brice Jones, CEO and cofounder of Freehold Hospitality, tells New Times. "It's been phenomenal to curate something like this and see it come to life."

Freehold is known for its day-to-night experiences, including its 10,000-square-foot namesake space in Wynwood and the group's sister property in Brooklyn, which includes a spacious courtyard, coffee shop, and bar.

According to Jones, Night Swim took more than a year to create. Upon arriving at the 11th-floor space, the vibe is very much chic poolside, a landscape designed to lure both Miami locals and guests of the hotel.
click to enlarge
Frozen beverages with a view at Night Swim
Photo by Cristian Gonzalez for CGMedia
There are indoor and outdoor spaces to explore, including an indoor entry with pink-striped plush seating, contemporary art and figurines, and pops of greenery. The outdoor space is anchored by a central pool with vivid lounge chairs and red- and pink-hued umbrellas aplenty.

Programming will include a daily happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m., nighttime DJ performances, and a soon-to-be-unveiled weekday "Local Pool Pass" promotion for the remote work crowd. A stone's throw from the Kaseya Center, a partnership between the two venues means ticket-holders to the arena's events will also get a 25 percent discount on Night Swim's food and beverage offerings.

On the beverage front, cocktails include the "Jack Knife" with vodka, fresh watermelon, and lime juice and the "Carajillo" espresso martini prepared with locally roasted Panther Coffee nitro espresso and tequila. Night Swim will offer an exclusive sour beer in collaboration with Doral-based Tripping Animals Brewery, as well as their "shallow-end" menu of low-alcohol and zero-proof cocktails.

Preliminary food offerings, presented in a shareable format, include black-truffle tequeños loaded with truffled queso and served with a dip-worthy spicy green goddess sauce and tuna tartare tacos piqued with a chili-soy vinaigrette.

"This location really is the perfect melting pot, where everyone can come together," says Jones. "Whether you're catching a Drake concert, pregaming before a Heat game, taking the train down for the day, or just want to come hang out and do a sunset soirée in style, we will be ready for you."

Night Swim. At CitizenM Miami Worldcenter, 700 NE Second Ave., Miami; nightswimrooftop.com. Opening Thursday, October 26.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jesse Scott is a Fort Lauderdale-based contributor for Miami New Times covering culture, food, travel, sports and entertainment in South Florida since 2017. His work has also appeared in USA Today, BBC, National Geographic, Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, Travel + Leisure, and his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, among others.
Contact: Jesse Scott

Trending

From the Ground Up: a Burger Inspired Nuno Grullon's Intimate New Upper Eastside Gem

Openings & Closings

From the Ground Up: a Burger Inspired Nuno Grullon's Intimate New Upper Eastside Gem

By Nicole Danna
Where to Find Snoop Dogg's Dr. Bombay Ice Cream in Miami

Food & Drink News

Where to Find Snoop Dogg's Dr. Bombay Ice Cream in Miami

By Ryan Yousefi
New Restaurants to Try This Week: Ford's Garage, Mister O1, and Teatro

Openings & Closings

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Ford's Garage, Mister O1, and Teatro

By Nicole Danna
10 Best Sandwich Shops in Miami

Best of Miami

10 Best Sandwich Shops in Miami

By Nicole Danna
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation