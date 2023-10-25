Primed for Sunset Soirées: Night Swim Rooftop Bar Opens at CitizenM

Every restaurant has its own "wow" factor.
For some, it's the menu — perhaps a unique fusion or a specialty focus no one else can top. Others opt to create promotions that can't be outdone, be it the ultimate weekend brunch or a late-night menu complete with a DJ and reverse happy hour. Still more are all about location, whether it's waterfront views or a dining room worthy of gracing the pages of Architectural Digest.
At the new rooftop bar located at the CitizenM hotel at Miami Worldcenter, however, the draw here will be their sunset soirées. With panoramic vistas of the Miami skyline and Biscayne Bay greeting you at each turn, the open-air setting feels as though it was made to be the city's hottest new outdoor destination (alongside the WorldCenter's reimagined relaunch of Juvia, of course).
When Night Swim opens its doors this week, it will mark the first collaboration between Miami's Freehold Hospitality and CitizenM. The new rooftop bar is set to open Thursday, October 26.
"It's always been a goal of ours to work with a hotel group, and one that has a brand ethos similar to ours in its respect to the arts, fashion, and being accessible to all," Brice Jones, CEO and cofounder of Freehold Hospitality, tells New Times. "It's been phenomenal to curate something like this and see it come to life."
Freehold is known for its day-to-night experiences, including its 10,000-square-foot namesake space in Wynwood and the group's sister property in Brooklyn, which includes a spacious courtyard, coffee shop, and bar.
According to Jones, Night Swim took more than a year to create. Upon arriving at the 11th-floor space, the vibe is very much chic poolside, a landscape designed to lure both Miami locals and guests of the hotel.
Programming will include a daily happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m., nighttime DJ performances, and a soon-to-be-unveiled weekday "Local Pool Pass" promotion for the remote work crowd. A stone's throw from the Kaseya Center, a partnership between the two venues means ticket-holders to the arena's events will also get a 25 percent discount on Night Swim's food and beverage offerings.
On the beverage front, cocktails include the "Jack Knife" with vodka, fresh watermelon, and lime juice and the "Carajillo" espresso martini prepared with locally roasted Panther Coffee nitro espresso and tequila. Night Swim will offer an exclusive sour beer in collaboration with Doral-based Tripping Animals Brewery, as well as their "shallow-end" menu of low-alcohol and zero-proof cocktails.
Preliminary food offerings, presented in a shareable format, include black-truffle tequeños loaded with truffled queso and served with a dip-worthy spicy green goddess sauce and tuna tartare tacos piqued with a chili-soy vinaigrette.
"This location really is the perfect melting pot, where everyone can come together," says Jones. "Whether you're catching a Drake concert, pregaming before a Heat game, taking the train down for the day, or just want to come hang out and do a sunset soirée in style, we will be ready for you."
Night Swim. At CitizenM Miami Worldcenter, 700 NE Second Ave., Miami; nightswimrooftop.com. Opening Thursday, October 26.