Night Owl and Dos Croquetas Just Made a Croqueta Cookie

Two of Miami's favorite obsessions have come together to create something so uniquely 305 it just might make flamingos prance and Pitbull spontaneously combust.

Andrew Gonzalez of Night Owl Cookies and Alec Fernandez and chef Vicky Carballo of Dos Croquetas have collaborated on the Magic City's most Miami treat ever created: the 3 "Dough" 5 croqueta cookie.

The cookie starts with a Dos Croquetas OG ham croqueta dipped in chocolate. It's then lovingly stuffed into Night Owl chocolate chip cookie dough and baked to a golden brown before being topped with more chocolate chips and a dash of sea salt. The result, Gonzalez says, is "sweet and salty and sinful. It's the thing Miami didn't know it needed."

Gonzalez says he loved Dos Croquetas' croquetas so much he needed to figure out a collaboration with the people behind his go-to snack. "They're my absolute favorite croquetas in Miami." A fan of sweet and salty combinations since he was a kid, he decided to work on a cookie filled with a croqueta. "You have to try them — they're amazing." Of course, Gonzalez confesses he's always had a thing for interesting food combos. "I was the kid at the party dipping potato chips into frosting."

The 3 "Dough" 5 is available only this weekend, in celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from September 15 through October 15. The cookies cost $3.75 each and will be available Friday, September 27, through Sunday, September 29, at the Night Owl Cookies location near the main campus of Florida International University or via Postmates delivery. To sweeten the deal, Postmates will deliver the special cookies (or any other Night Owl flavors) free this weekend — no code needed, according to Gonzalez.

Though Night Owl Cookies is open until the wee hours of the morning, don't expect to get your paws on one of the 3 "Dough" 5 cookies if you waltz in at midnight. The cookies will be baked in limited batches and are available while supplies last each day. Gonzalez expects the croqueta cookies to be gone by 5 or 6 p.m. each day, so plan accordingly. There will be other delicious options if you run late.

The cookie, by the way, isn't related to the Calle Ocho doughnut shop by the same name, although Gonzalez called the shop owners and got their blessing to use the similar name for the weekend.

Night Owl Cookies. 10534 SW Eighth St., Miami; 786-360-5011; nightowlcookieco.com.