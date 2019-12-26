Miami New Year's Eve 2020 Restaurant Guide

Hey, Miami, it's time to bid farewell to 2019. The next decade is upon us, and the Magic City is ready to welcome 2020 with open arms.
Because one of the best ways to set the tone for a successful new year is over a feast of food and drinks, we've rounded up the best local eateries to visit next Tuesday, December 31. Check into one of the restaurants below and make the last meal of the decade your most memorable.
Prices do not include tax or tip. Reservations are strongly suggested.
Boulud Sud255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami
305-421-8800
bouludsud.com
Celebrate all the possibilities of the New Year at chef Daniel Boulud’s eatery at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami. Boulud Sud will host two dinner seatings, at 5:30 and 9. Early seating will include a three-course menu of choices such as black truffle risotto beef duo with strip loin and braised short ribs for $85 per person, with an optional wine pairing for $55 per person. The "gala seating” at 9 will be a five-course meal for $175 per person and an optional wine pairing for $75 per person.
Bulla Gastrobar2500 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables
786-810-6215
5335 NW 87th Ave., Doral
305-260-6543
bullagastrobar.com
Gather with loved ones at this Spanish gastrobar for a four-course Noche Vieja prix fixe of churrasco, tuna tartare, salmon carpaccio, and arroz caldoso. Sweet treats include churros con chocolate, flan de coco, and torrijos. Enjoy a 25 percent discount on all bottles of sparkling wine, complimentary paella tastings, and a champagne toast at midnight. Dinner costs $60 per person and will be served from 5 p.m. to midnight.
Caffe Abbracci318 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables
305-441-0700
caffeabbracci.com
In Coral Gables, Nino Pernetti will host his eatery's 31st New Year's Eve countdown. The prix-fixe menu will feature individual dishes of cold Maine lobster stuffed in oven-roasted potato and key lime-mustard sabayon and ravioli ossobuco with demi-glace, zest of orange, and fresh rosemary. For the main course, there's an option of tender filet mignon with Barolo blueberry reduction, pate de foie gras and herbed roasted potatoes, or pan-seared Mediterranean branzino. A sweet ending of sponge cake with marscapone cream, topped with chocolate chips and strawberry coulis will follow, served with coffee and espresso. DJ Arturo from Music Revelation will offer the entertainment. Dinner costs $140 per person and will be served from 9:30 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Café Prima Pasta414 71st St., Miami Beach
305-867-0106
cafeprimapasta.com
Ring in the new decade at Café Prima Pasta, where festive decorations and an Italian three-course prix fixe will transport you back to holidays spent at Nonna’s house. Menu highlights include starters of octopus and shrimp, mini fiocchi, and burrata salad; entrées of sea bass, ravioli porcini, and black risotto seafood; and dessert of tiramisu. Dinner costs $99 per person and will be served from 5 p.m. to closing.
Doma35 NE 26th St., Miami
786-953-6946
domawynwood.com
Doma's New Year's Eve dinner begins with welcome bites of shikoku oysters with lemon, mignonette, and langoustine, followed by a trio of appetizers of zucchini parmigiana, crispy tiger prawn in Kataifi crust with sweet-and-sour dressing, and beef tartare and caviar with Parmesan fondue aioli and blue potato chips. The meal continues with a second course of Florida stone crab risotto with citrus and arugula pesto and an entree choice of halibut tempura with Sicilian caponata or lamb chops with roasted Brussels sprouts and porcini mushrooms jus. For dessert, guests will enjoy millefeuille with pastry cream, chantilly, and black cherries. Dinner costs $150 per person. Served from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m
Hakkasan4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
877-326-7412
fontainebleau.com
Hakkasan offers a four-course prix fixe menu for the New Year. Start your meal with baked scallops in garlic truffle sauce with pomelo, steamed golden jade har gau, or Shanghai abalone Xiao long bun with crab roe; followed by an appetizer of traditional Peking duck with black caviar. Choose between an entree of stir-fry Bahamas lobster tail with edamame in XO sauce or wok-fried Wagyu beef with black pepper sauce. End your meal with carrot sponge cake with miso mousse, chantilly, and orange cream ice cream or almond tapioca with exotic fruit and raspberry caviar. Dinner costs $225 to $295 per person. Served from 6 to 10 p.m.
Isabelle’s Grill Room & Garden3300 SW 27th Ave., Miami
305-400-0562
isabellescoconutgrove.com
At the Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove, chef Gregory Sgarro will be rolling out a special New Year's Eve three-course dinner menu. Begin the festivities with a complimentary welcome glass of bubbly paired with an amuse-bouche of cold poached oyster with osetra caviar, cucumber, and espelette. For starters, choose between sunchoke soup with wild mushroom and toasted pine nut; a dish of beef tartare with a sunny side up quail egg, truffle aioli, carpaccio, and toast; or seasonal salad with curly endive, roasted squash, pomegranate, pepitas, and Dijon. As a main course, the eatery will feature options of petite filet mignon and king crab with béarnaise and fava beans; pan seared halibut accompanied by baby artichoke, fregola and basil; or crisp boneless duck with lemon honey potatoes, Brussels sprouts and bacon hash. For your dessert, there will be ginger snap, chocolate, rice krispies, and hot cocoa. Dinner costs $105 per person. Served from 5 to 10 p.m.
Katsuya Brickell8 SE Eighth St., Miami
305-859-0200
katsuyarestaurant.com
Katsuya Brickell will offer a Japanese-inspired prix fixe. Dishes will be served family-style and include starters of sashimi, tempura, and signature baked crab. For the main course, guests will dine on king crab, black cod, Wagyu gyoza, and short rib. Before starting New Year’s resolutions, guests can indulge in Katsuya bread pudding and chocolate miso lava cake to end the meal. Dinner costs $197 per couple, $65 per person for a wine pairing option. Served from 6 to 11 p.m.
Novikov Miami300 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-489-1000
novikovmiami.com
Novikov is welcoming 2020 with a special December 31 feast. First seating is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and features a four-course menu of starters like chu-toro tartare, lobster tempura, and crispy rice truffle mushroom, followed by Peking duck dim sum; spicy prawn moneybags; or California roll. As a third course, guests can opt for crispy duck foie grass; beef tenderloin; king crab honey truffle robata; or baby boy choy. A dessert platter is offered to end the $150 per person meal. The same menu is offered from 9 to 11 p.m. and costs $395 per person. The late menu includes a third course choice of chef’s premium selection of sushi and sashimi or California caviar roll and a bottle of Louis Roederer Champagne per couple.
Novotel Miami Brickell1500 SW First Ave., Miami
786-600-2600
novotelmiami.com
At this restaurant in the Novotel Miami Brickell, chef Benjamin Meyes will serve up a special four-course meal to celebrate the new year. Guests will start their evening meal with a charcuterie and cheese board, followed by options of lobster coconut bisque with lobster fritter, hearts of palm carpaccio with olive dust and navel oranges, or risotto rosso with roasted mushrooms and taleggio. Entree offerings include petite fillet of beef with truffle whipped potatoes, asparagus, bordelaise sauce; grilled chicken breast veracruzana served with broccolini; or seared yellowfin tuna accompanied by seaweed salad and sesame rice cake. For dessert, the eatery will feature key lime tart and “Kit Kat” chocolate, a praline dacquoise with chocolate ganache and dark chocolate pirouline. Dinner costs $50 per person. Served from 5 to 10 p.m. The hotel will also be hosting a ticketed Roaring 20s New Year's Eve party at rooftop Vista bar with open bar, hors d'oeuvres and a live paella station.
Party costs $125 per person. From 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Stiltsville Fish Bar1787 Purdy Ave, Miami Beach
786-353-0477
stiltsvillefishbar.com
Head to Stiltsville Fish Bar in Sunset Harbour for a casual New Year's Eve dinner of seafood specialities. Chef duo Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis will offer a menu of Ossetra caviar-topped deviled eggs; Kumamoto oyster; or seared scallop and sea salt-cured foie gras; along with main course options of brown butter-poached Maine lobster and poached ricotta gnudi or black truffle crusted tuna over white corn truffled corn grits. Enjoy a Nutella souffle for dessert. Dinner costs $75 per person. Served from 5 p.m. to close.
Table 559100 N. Kendall Dr, Miami
786-358-5588
table55.com
Table 55 in Kendall will host a special Noche Vieja meal of sustainable American cuisine. The first seating is at 6 p.m., with a prix-fixe menu of starters like roasted squash salad, lobster bisque soup, yellowtail snapper ceviche, or spinach and radicchio salad. Entree options include bone-in pork loin, rotisserie-style black beauty chicken, juniper-crusted duck breast, surf and and turf, or braised short rib. Lastly, guests can enjoy a dessert of affogato, a sorbet flight, or chocolate torte with a complimentary glass of champagne. Early dinner costs $75 per person. At 9 p.m., the eatery will serve a six-course menu option with a complimentary glass of champagne paired with assorted chocolates. The late dinner costs $90 per person.
Time Out Market Miami1601 Drexel Ave. Miami Beach
786-753-5388
timeoutmarket.com
The New Year’s Eve party at Time Out Market will feature live Dj music and generous bottomless drink packages. Each package includes a $50 card to spend at any of the 18 eateries and range in price from $95 to $120. Tickets available through eventbrite. From 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Zuma270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami
305-577 0277
zumarestaurant.com
Chef Daniel Garner at Zuma will host two seatings for the eatery's New Year's Eve dinner. At 6.30 p.m., enjoy the restaurant's a la carte menu or a $165 five-course special of options like seabass sashimi with yuzu, truffle, and salmon roe; Wagyu tataki with truffle ponzu rock shrimp tempura with chili tofu sauce; a chef’s selection of sushi and sashimi; and ribeye with truffle sauce and fresh wasabi. Dinner is followed by a premium Zuma dessert platter and cocktails. Starting at 8:30 p.m., the five-course menu with cocktails will cost $225 per person. Fireworks will ring in the New Year and there will be live DJ music and a light show. At the stroke of midnight, the Zuma team will crack a sake barrel at the main dining room and terrace.
