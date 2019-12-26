Miami New Year's Eve 2020 Restaurant Guide

Hey, Miami, it's time to bid farewell to 2019. The next decade is upon us, and the Magic City is ready to welcome 2020 with open arms.

Because one of the best ways to set the tone for a successful new year is over a feast of food and drinks, we've rounded up the best local eateries to visit next Tuesday, December 31. Check into one of the restaurants below and make the last meal of the decade your most memorable.

Prices do not include tax or tip. Reservations are strongly suggested.

EXPAND Boulud Sud Miami

Boulud Sud 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami

305-421-8800

bouludsud.com 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami305-421-8800



Celebrate all the possibilities of the New Year at chef Daniel Boulud’s eatery at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami. Boulud Sud will host two dinner seatings, at 5:30 and 9. Early seating will include a three-course menu of choices such as black truffle risotto beef duo with strip loin and braised short ribs for $85 per person, with an optional wine pairing for $55 per person. The "gala seating” at 9 will be a five-course meal for $175 per person and an optional wine pairing for $75 per person.

EXPAND Arroz caldoso at Bulla Gastrobar. Bulla Gastrobar

Bulla Gastrobar 2500 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables

786-810-6215

5335 NW 87th Ave., Doral

305-260-6543

bullagastrobar.com

Gather with loved ones at this Spanish gastrobar for a four-course Noche Vieja prix fixe of churrasco, tuna tartare, salmon carpaccio, and arroz caldoso. Sweet treats include churros con chocolate, flan de coco, and torrijos. Enjoy a 25 percent discount on all bottles of sparkling wine, complimentary paella tastings, and a champagne toast at midnight. Dinner costs $60 per person and will be served from 5 p.m. to midnight.

EXPAND Caffe Abbracci's dining room Photo by Ana Adams

Caffe Abbracci 318 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables

305-441-0700

caffeabbracci.com 318 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables305-441-0700



In Coral Gables, Nino Pernetti will host his eatery's 31st New Year's Eve countdown. The prix-fixe menu will feature individual dishes of cold Maine lobster stuffed in oven-roasted potato and key lime-mustard sabayon and ravioli ossobuco with demi-glace, zest of orange, and fresh rosemary. For the main course, there's an option of tender filet mignon with Barolo blueberry reduction, pate de foie gras and herbed roasted potatoes, or pan-seared Mediterranean branzino. A sweet ending of sponge cake with marscapone cream, topped with chocolate chips and strawberry coulis will follow, served with coffee and espresso. DJ Arturo from Music Revelation will offer the entertainment. Dinner costs $140 per person and will be served from 9:30 p.m. to 4 a.m.

EXPAND Fiocchi at Café Prima Pasta. Photo courtesy of Café Prima Pasta

Café Prima Pasta 414 71st St., Miami Beach

305-867-0106

cafeprimapasta.com

Ring in the new decade at Café Prima Pasta, where festive decorations and an Italian three-course prix fixe will transport you back to holidays spent at Nonna’s house. Menu highlights include starters of octopus and shrimp, mini fiocchi, and burrata salad; entrées of sea bass, ravioli porcini, and black risotto seafood; and dessert of tiramisu. Dinner costs $99 per person and will be served from 5 p.m. to closing.

EXPAND Dishes at Doma. Photo courtesy of Doma

Doma 35 NE 26th St., Miami

786-953-6946

domawynwood.com

Doma's New Year's Eve dinner begins with welcome bites of shikoku oysters with lemon, mignonette, and langoustine, followed by a trio of appetizers of zucchini parmigiana, crispy tiger prawn in Kataifi crust with sweet-and-sour dressing, and beef tartare and caviar with Parmesan fondue aioli and blue potato chips. The meal continues with a second course of Florida stone crab risotto with citrus and arugula pesto and an entree choice of halibut tempura with Sicilian caponata or lamb chops with roasted Brussels sprouts and porcini mushrooms jus. For dessert, guests will enjoy millefeuille with pastry cream, chantilly, and black cherries. Dinner costs $150 per person. Served from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m

EXPAND Dim sum duo Courtesy of Hakkasan

Hakkasan 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

877-326-7412

fontainebleau.com 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach877-326-7412



Hakkasan offers a four-course prix fixe menu for the New Year. Start your meal with baked scallops in garlic truffle sauce with pomelo, steamed golden jade har gau, or Shanghai abalone Xiao long bun with crab roe; followed by an appetizer of traditional Peking duck with black caviar. Choose between an entree of stir-fry Bahamas lobster tail with edamame in XO sauce or wok-fried Wagyu beef with black pepper sauce. End your meal with carrot sponge cake with miso mousse, chantilly, and orange cream ice cream or almond tapioca with exotic fruit and raspberry caviar. Dinner costs $225 to $295 per person. Served from 6 to 10 p.m.

EXPAND Isabelle’s Grill Room & Garden Photo by ©rmstudiocorp

Isabelle’s Grill Room & Garden 3300 SW 27th Ave., Miami

305-400-0562

isabellescoconutgrove.com

At the Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove, chef Gregory Sgarro will be rolling out a special New Year's Eve three-course dinner menu. Begin the festivities with a complimentary welcome glass of bubbly paired with an amuse-bouche of cold poached oyster with osetra caviar, cucumber, and espelette. For starters, choose between sunchoke soup with wild mushroom and toasted pine nut; a dish of beef tartare with a sunny side up quail egg, truffle aioli, carpaccio, and toast; or seasonal salad with curly endive, roasted squash, pomegranate, pepitas, and Dijon. As a main course, the eatery will feature options of petite filet mignon and king crab with béarnaise and fava beans; pan seared halibut accompanied by baby artichoke, fregola and basil; or crisp boneless duck with lemon honey potatoes, Brussels sprouts and bacon hash. For your dessert, there will be ginger snap, chocolate, rice krispies, and hot cocoa. Dinner costs $105 per person. Served from 5 to 10 p.m.

EXPAND Katsuya Brickell Katsuya

Katsuya Brickell 8 SE Eighth St., Miami

305-859-0200

katsuyarestaurant.com

Katsuya Brickell will offer a Japanese-inspired prix fixe. Dishes will be served family-style and include starters of sashimi, tempura, and signature baked crab. For the main course, guests will dine on king crab, black cod, Wagyu gyoza, and short rib. Before starting New Year’s resolutions, guests can indulge in Katsuya bread pudding and chocolate miso lava cake to end the meal. Dinner costs $197 per couple, $65 per person for a wine pairing option. Served from 6 to 11 p.m.

EXPAND Dim sum at Novikov Courtesy of Novikov

Novikov Miami 300 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-489-1000

novikovmiami.com 300 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami305-489-1000



Novikov is welcoming 2020 with a special December 31 feast. First seating is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and features a four-course menu of starters like chu-toro tartare, lobster tempura, and crispy rice truffle mushroom, followed by Peking duck dim sum; spicy prawn moneybags; or California roll. As a third course, guests can opt for crispy duck foie grass; beef tenderloin; king crab honey truffle robata; or baby boy choy. A dessert platter is offered to end the $150 per person meal. The same menu is offered from 9 to 11 p.m. and costs $395 per person. The late menu includes a third course choice of chef’s premium selection of sushi and sashimi or California caviar roll and a bottle of Louis Roederer Champagne per couple.

EXPAND Novotel Miami Brickell

Novotel Miami Brickell 1500 SW First Ave., Miami

786-600-2600

novotelmiami.com 1500 SW First Ave., Miami786-600-2600



At this restaurant in the Novotel Miami Brickell, chef Benjamin Meyes will serve up a special four-course meal to celebrate the new year. Guests will start their evening meal with a charcuterie and cheese board, followed by options of lobster coconut bisque with lobster fritter, hearts of palm carpaccio with olive dust and navel oranges, or risotto rosso with roasted mushrooms and taleggio. Entree offerings include petite fillet of beef with truffle whipped potatoes, asparagus, bordelaise sauce; grilled chicken breast veracruzana served with broccolini; or seared yellowfin tuna accompanied by seaweed salad and sesame rice cake. For dessert, the eatery will feature key lime tart and “Kit Kat” chocolate, a praline dacquoise with chocolate ganache and dark chocolate pirouline. Dinner costs $50 per person. Served from 5 to 10 p.m. The hotel will also be hosting a ticketed Roaring 20s New Year's Eve party at rooftop Vista bar with open bar, hors d'oeuvres and a live paella station.

Party costs $125 per person. From 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

EXPAND Stiltsville Fish Bar Photo by Grove Bay Hospitality Group

Stiltsville Fish Bar 1787 Purdy Ave, Miami Beach

786-353-0477

stiltsvillefishbar.com 1787 Purdy Ave, Miami Beach786-353-0477



Head to Stiltsville Fish Bar in Sunset Harbour for a casual New Year's Eve dinner of seafood specialities. Chef duo Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis will offer a menu of Ossetra caviar-topped deviled eggs; Kumamoto oyster; or seared scallop and sea salt-cured foie gras; along with main course options of brown butter-poached Maine lobster and poached ricotta gnudi or black truffle crusted tuna over white corn truffled corn grits. Enjoy a Nutella souffle for dessert. Dinner costs $75 per person. Served from 5 p.m. to close.

EXPAND Table 55 Table 55

Table 55 9100 N. Kendall Dr, Miami

786-358-5588

table55.com 9100 N. Kendall Dr, Miami786-358-5588



Table 55 in Kendall will host a special Noche Vieja meal of sustainable American cuisine. The first seating is at 6 p.m., with a prix-fixe menu of starters like roasted squash salad, lobster bisque soup, yellowtail snapper ceviche, or spinach and radicchio salad. Entree options include bone-in pork loin, rotisserie-style black beauty chicken, juniper-crusted duck breast, surf and and turf, or braised short rib. Lastly, guests can enjoy a dessert of affogato, a sorbet flight, or chocolate torte with a complimentary glass of champagne. Early dinner costs $75 per person. At 9 p.m., the eatery will serve a six-course menu option with a complimentary glass of champagne paired with assorted chocolates. The late dinner costs $90 per person.

EXPAND Time Out Market Photo by Deepsleep Studio

Time Out Market Miami 1601 Drexel Ave. Miami Beach

786-753-5388

timeoutmarket.com 1601 Drexel Ave. Miami Beach786-753-5388



The New Year’s Eve party at Time Out Market will feature live Dj music and generous bottomless drink packages. Each package includes a $50 card to spend at any of the 18 eateries and range in price from $95 to $120. Tickets available through eventbrite. From 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

EXPAND Sashimi at Zuma Courtesy of Zuma Miami

Zuma 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami

305-577 0277

zumarestaurant.com 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami305-577 0277



Chef Daniel Garner at Zuma will host two seatings for the eatery's New Year's Eve dinner. At 6.30 p.m., enjoy the restaurant's a la carte menu or a $165 five-course special of options like seabass sashimi with yuzu, truffle, and salmon roe; Wagyu tataki with truffle ponzu rock shrimp tempura with chili tofu sauce; a chef’s selection of sushi and sashimi; and ribeye with truffle sauce and fresh wasabi. Dinner is followed by a premium Zuma dessert platter and cocktails. Starting at 8:30 p.m., the five-course menu with cocktails will cost $225 per person. Fireworks will ring in the New Year and there will be live DJ music and a light show. At the stroke of midnight, the Zuma team will crack a sake barrel at the main dining room and terrace.