Little Niko Pizzeria Opens on Española Way in South Beach

An Italian pizzeria and gelateria has opened on Española Way in South Beach serving Sicilian-style pizzas, gelato, and wine.
August 2, 2024
Little Niko Pizza & Gelateria has opened on Española Way in South Beach serving Sicilian-style pizzas, gelato, and wine in Miami with outdoor seating.
Little Niko Pizza & Gelateria has opened on Española Way in South Beach serving Sicilian-style pizzas, gelato, and wine in Miami with outdoor seating. Photo by Felix Vanegas
Española Way in South Beach, known for its Spanish-inspired architecture, is home to a new Italian pizzeria and gelateria that hopes to bring a slice of Little Italy to the famed street.

Little Niko Pizza & Gelateria has opened on Española Way in South Beach serving Sicilian-style pizzas, Italian meatballs, and wine. The restaurant aims to become a go-to family-friendly eatery in South Beach thanks to its cozy ambiance, casual family-style meals, and reasonable prices that are perfect for those in groups or families. Plus, there is the option for outdoor dining for small and larger groups.

The restaurant was founded by an unlikely hospitality pioneer: Charissa Davidovici, founder of the internationally recognized restaurant brand Sugar Factory, which veers towards sweet concoctions like outlandish shakes and desserts. Now, the hospitality entrepreneur's new venture is to bring this Sicilian-style pizzeria and gelateria to the famed street.

"We are excited to bring a piece of Italy to such a lively and culturally rich part of Miami," says Davidovici. "Our goal was to find a spot for Little Niko that mirrors the charm of Little Italy, and we discovered the perfect match in Española Way. In line with our vision, our team has passionately crafted a menu that pays homage to traditional Italian classics with a modernist twist. Little Niko is more than just a restaurant; it's a home away from home where we welcome guests to savor the comfort and hospitality that make dining truly special."
The dining area of Little Niko Pizza & Gelateria in South Beach is Mediterranean-inspired.
The Sicilian-Inspired Menu at Little Niko

The menu emphasizes classic Italian dishes and authentic New York-style pizzas, which one would find in Little Italy. Appetizer highlights include roasted vongole, zuppa di cozze, housemade focaccia with burrata and prosciutto, and an array of salads, including caesar salad, chopped salad, and arugula salad.

As for the main dishes, the Sicilian-style, hand-crafted pizzas are truly the star of the menu.

Pizzas range from classic margherita and hot honey pepperoni to the "Nikos" and vodka pizza. The lineup of housemade pasta features dishes such as a rigatoni piccanti alla vodka, pappardelle alla bolognese, and a bucatini alla carbonara.

For tables of two who would like to share dishes, the restaurant offers the fra diavolo for $90 (a spaghetti for two), which features whole Maine lobster, shrimp, mussels, calamari, Calabrian pepper, white wine, and tomato sauce.
On weekends, Little Niko features a special of artisan focaccia sandwiches with prices ranging between $18 and $21. Guests can choose between four sandwich options: a pesto caprese, the "Little Niko," an open-faced focaccia meatball, and a prosciutto and burrata.

The restaurant also has an extensive wine list and a nice selection of cocktails, including espresso martinis and an interactive "Mojito Tower." For dessert lovers, Little Niko offers the "Citrus Tree," served tableside, made of lemon confit, vanilla bean mousse, vanilla cream, and a medley of lemon, orange, and lime shells. Other dessert highlights include the tiramisu and an extensive gelato bar with a variety of flavors.

Little Niko Pizza & Gelateria. 1444 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach; 786-353-2677; littlenikopizzeria.com. Reservations via OpenTable or call 786-353-2677. Open Sunday through Thursday from noon to 10 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.
Rachel Costa is a Coconut Creek-based contributor who covers the food scene in South Florida for Miami New Times. She was born in Brazil and is a graduate of Florida International University. In addition to New Times, her work has appeared in Coral Gables Magazine and the Miami Times, and on WLRN.
