New Restaurants to Try This Week: Chimney Cake & Co., Point Break, and Smorgasburg Lincoln Road

[email protected]

click to enlarge A new concept serves Hungarian-inspired chimney cakes in Miami. Chimney Cake & Co. photo

Chimney Cake & Co. 7535 N. Kendall Dr., Miami

786-321-1163

chimneycakeandco.com

click to enlarge Point Break offers customizable poke bowls, sushi boxes, ramen, and more. Point Break photo

Point Break 8970 Cleary Blvd., Plantation

954-999-5758

eatpointbreak.com

click to enlarge Smorgasburg has expanded to Miami Beach with an event on Friday evenings on Lincoln Road. Smorgasburg Miami photo

Smorgasburg Lincoln Road 1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach

smorgasburgmiami.com

South Florida's latest round of restaurant openings includes the opening of Chimney Cake & Co. inside Dadeland Mall, a second location of Point Break in Plantation, and the expansion of Smorgasburg to Lincoln Road.A European dessert known as chimney cakes — orkürtöskalács as they're called in Hungary — has made its way to Miami. Chimney Cake & Co. has opened inside Dadeland Mall and offers a modern take on the traditional pastry named for its unique shape: a hollow cylinder resembling a smoking chimney when it comes piping hot out of the oven. The menu sells both signature and customizable creations, with sweet and salty (as well as hot and cold) variations that include the "Winter Wonderland" that combines a toasted coconut chimney cake with white chocolate, pistachios, and strawberries topped with any choice of ice cream and red fruit sauce. Customers can pair their chimney cakes with Viennese coffee.A new fast-casual restaurant from South Florida restaurateur Memphis Garrett has opened in Plantation. An offshoot of his original restaurant, Poke House, Point Break offers diners a menu of dishes inspired by surf beaches worldwide via poke bowls, ramen, sushi, and street food-style snacks. Fish, delivered daily, ensures the freshest sushi, including signature rolls and sushi boxes, which include a customizable selection of rolls. Or try unique offerings like the Spam musubi — seared Spam served on a slab of sushi rice and nori — or the "Mavericks" tacos stuffed with sesame tuna or salmon served in a crispy corn tortilla with purple cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado mousse, and sour cream.Smorgasburg, the Brooklyn-born outdoor street food market that expanded to Miami, is expanding once again. Fans of the weekend-only Wynwood market can now find many of its vendors at the new Friday night market taking over the 1100 block of Lincoln Road. Every Friday through the end of May, more than 20 vendors will head to Miami Beach with a full bar and live music. Find favorites like Korean chicken sandwiches from Gangnam Chicken, bao buns from Akti Bao, Chinese street food from Ai Tallarin, Lebanese street food from the Wrapper, jianbing dumplings from Mao Bao, birria tacos from La Birreria Tijuana, Alpine-inspired fare from Raclette Street, and freshly shucked oysters from the Lazy Oyster.