Restaurant Openings

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Chimney Cake & Co., Point Break, and Smorgasburg Lincoln Road

March 20, 2023 9:00AM

Fort Lauderdale-based Point Break has opened a second location in Plantation. Point Break photo
South Florida's latest round of restaurant openings includes the opening of Chimney Cake & Co. inside Dadeland Mall, a second location of Point Break in Plantation, and the expansion of Smorgasburg to Lincoln Road.

A new concept serves Hungarian-inspired chimney cakes in Miami.
Chimney Cake & Co.

7535 N. Kendall Dr., Miami
786-321-1163
chimneycakeandco.com
A European dessert known as chimney cakes — or kürtöskalács as they're called in Hungary — has made its way to Miami. Chimney Cake & Co. has opened inside Dadeland Mall and offers a modern take on the traditional pastry named for its unique shape: a hollow cylinder resembling a smoking chimney when it comes piping hot out of the oven. The menu sells both signature and customizable creations, with sweet and salty (as well as hot and cold) variations that include the "Winter Wonderland" that combines a toasted coconut chimney cake with white chocolate, pistachios, and strawberries topped with any choice of ice cream and red fruit sauce. Customers can pair their chimney cakes with Viennese coffee. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Point Break offers customizable poke bowls, sushi boxes, ramen, and more.
Point Break

8970 Cleary Blvd., Plantation
954-999-5758
eatpointbreak.com
A new fast-casual restaurant from South Florida restaurateur Memphis Garrett has opened in Plantation. An offshoot of his original restaurant, Poke House, Point Break offers diners a menu of dishes inspired by surf beaches worldwide via poke bowls, ramen, sushi, and street food-style snacks. Fish, delivered daily, ensures the freshest sushi, including signature rolls and sushi boxes, which include a customizable selection of rolls. Or try unique offerings like the Spam musubi — seared Spam served on a slab of sushi rice and nori — or the "Mavericks" tacos stuffed with sesame tuna or salmon served in a crispy corn tortilla with purple cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado mousse, and sour cream. 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Smorgasburg has expanded to Miami Beach with an event on Friday evenings on Lincoln Road.
Smorgasburg Lincoln Road

1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach
smorgasburgmiami.com
Smorgasburg, the Brooklyn-born outdoor street food market that expanded to Miami, is expanding once again. Fans of the weekend-only Wynwood market can now find many of its vendors at the new Friday night market taking over the 1100 block of Lincoln Road. Every Friday through the end of May, more than 20 vendors will head to Miami Beach with a full bar and live music. Find favorites like Korean chicken sandwiches from Gangnam Chicken, bao buns from Akti Bao, Chinese street food from Ai Tallarin, Lebanese street food from the Wrapper, jianbing dumplings from Mao Bao, birria tacos from La Birreria Tijuana, Alpine-inspired fare from Raclette Street, and freshly shucked oysters from the Lazy Oyster. 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. every Friday through May.
