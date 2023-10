New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Erba, the Guest, and Miu's Tea

[email protected]

click to enlarge Erba went from pop-up to permanent this month with the restaurant's opening in Coral Gables. Alpareno Group photo

Erba

227 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables

305-712-7788

erbamiami.com

click to enlarge The Guest Kosher Restaurant has opened in North Miami Beach. The Guest Restaurant photo

The Guest Kosher Restaurant

2995 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach

786-657-2184

theguest-miami.com



click to enlarge Miu's Tea has opened at the Brickell City Centre. Miu's Tea photo

Miu's Tea

701 S. Miami Ave., Miami

305-456-2236

miustea.com



Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes Erba in Coral Gables (the fourth Miami-Dade concept from chef Niven Patel), the Guest kosher restaurant in North Miami Beach, and the third location of Miu's Tea at the Brickell City Centre.Four-time James Beard Award nominee for "Best Chef: South" Niven Patel and his business partner, Mohamed Alkassar, recently nominated for a James Beard Award for "Outstanding Restaurateur," have opened Erba in Coral Gables. The duo's Italian-inspired, farm-to-table restaurant from Alpareno Restaurant Group — which operates Miami restaurants Ghee, Mamey, and Orno — aims to bring Florence to the Magic City via ingredients sourced at Rancho Patel. The menu offers a variety of dishes ranging from vegetables to meat and seafood, but the focus is on the fresh, handcrafted pasta . That means mafaldine linguine al vongole using braised Bahamian conch in place of clams; spaghetti alla chitarra with Everglade-sourced tomatoes, basil, crispy garlic, and first-harvest olive oil; and gnocchi topped with Key West pink shrimp, broccoli rabe, and Calabrian chili; and lumache prepared with confit rabbit, Hen of the Woods mushroom, lemon, and fresh oregano. Niven also offers an eight-course chef's table for two to six guests with two seatings a night.Two friends from New York are behind this new North Miami Beach establishment offering banquet-style Bukharian and Kosher cuisine. The family-style menus offer a variety of dishes that include salads and kebabs; samsa, a type of pastry filled with meat or vegetables; lepyoshki, a Central Asian-style naan with Uzbekistan origins; and hansky plov, a rice dish that includes seasoned meats and vegetables. The space can be reserved for celebrations or corporate events.The Shops at Brickell City Centre recently introduced Taiwanese-based Miu's Tea to the neighborhood. The shop offers an assortment of bubble teas, milk teas, iced tea lattes, and fruit-forward beverages.