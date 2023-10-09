New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Erba, the Guest, and Miu's Tea

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
Erba
227 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables
305-712-7788
erbamiami.com Four-time James Beard Award nominee for "Best Chef: South" Niven Patel and his business partner, Mohamed Alkassar, recently nominated for a James Beard Award for "Outstanding Restaurateur," have opened Erba in Coral Gables. The duo's Italian-inspired, farm-to-table restaurant from Alpareno Restaurant Group — which operates Miami restaurants Ghee, Mamey, and Orno — aims to bring Florence to the Magic City via ingredients sourced at Rancho Patel. The menu offers a variety of dishes ranging from vegetables to meat and seafood, but the focus is on the fresh, handcrafted pasta. That means mafaldine linguine al vongole using braised Bahamian conch in place of clams; spaghetti alla chitarra with Everglade-sourced tomatoes, basil, crispy garlic, and first-harvest olive oil; and gnocchi topped with Key West pink shrimp, broccoli rabe, and Calabrian chili; and lumache prepared with confit rabbit, Hen of the Woods mushroom, lemon, and fresh oregano. Niven also offers an eight-course chef's table for two to six guests with two seatings a night. 5:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 5:30 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The Guest Kosher Restaurant
2995 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach
786-657-2184
theguest-miami.com
Two friends from New York are behind this new North Miami Beach establishment offering banquet-style Bukharian and Kosher cuisine. The family-style menus offer a variety of dishes that include salads and kebabs; samsa, a type of pastry filled with meat or vegetables; lepyoshki, a Central Asian-style naan with Uzbekistan origins; and hansky plov, a rice dish that includes seasoned meats and vegetables. The space can be reserved for celebrations or corporate events. 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, and noon to 11 p.m. Sunday.
Miu's Tea
701 S. Miami Ave., Miami
305-456-2236
miustea.com
The Shops at Brickell City Centre recently introduced Taiwanese-based Miu's Tea to the neighborhood. The shop offers an assortment of bubble teas, milk teas, iced tea lattes, and fruit-forward beverages. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.