New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Oyster Bar, Happy's Stork Lounge, and Vinoteca

[email protected]

click to enlarge The Oyster Bar at Eva is now open in CocoWalk. Ariete Hospitality photo

The Oyster Bar 3015 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove

evacoconutgrove.com

click to enlarge That's the spirit: Longtime Happy’s Stork Lounge proprietors Howard (left) and Steven Inerfeld promise to keep the venerable bar’s vibe alive at the new location. Photo by Jade Finlayson

Happy's Stork Lounge & Liquor Store 1624 79th St. Cswy., North Bay Village

305-865-3621

happysmiami.com

click to enlarge Vinoteca wine market is now open in Coconut Grove. Vinoteca Miami photo

Vinoteca 3070 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove

305-360-3099

vinotecamiami.com

Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes the Oyster Bar at soon-to-open Eva, a new location for Happy Stork's Lounge, and the launch of neighborhood wine market Vinoteca.Miami chef and restaurateur Michael Beltran has opened the Oyster Bar, part of the soon-to-open Eva restaurant at CocoWalk. Located on the ground floor of the restored and iconic shopping plaza, the Oyster Bar marks phase one of Ariete Hospitality's two-part restaurant rollout at CocoWalk. With its seafood-centric menu, the Oyster Bar delivers an intimate experience with a menu focused on raw bar classics, small plates, and cocktails. Destined to become a happy-hour destination, the Oyster Bar offers $9 well spirits and wine, $6 beers, and oysters for $1.50 each from 4 to 7 p.m. on weekdays. This fall, the full Eva experience — Beltran's interpretation of a Mediterranean-themed establishment — will open for lunch, dinner, happy hour, and brunch.In March, Happy's Stork Lounge, the North Bay Village bar and liquor store that's been serving South Florida since 1953, announced it was moving to make way for a new development. A perennial contender for the title of the region's best dive bar, Happy's closed in April, all the while intent on offering its throwback ambiance and affordable beers and cocktails once more. The neighborhood bar has since relocated, opening down the road from the original location in a larger space. While some things have stayed the same (they're still open until 2 a.m. and sell liquor until the wee hours of the morning), others have changed. (They now serve food prepared by the Last Call Diner , and smoking is no longer permitted inside at the new location.)This neighborhood wine market recently opened, offering patrons a chance to explore a varied selection of unique wines. The market offers regular sampling and tasting events aimed at introducing patrons to lesser-known varietals and options. Also available is a selection of specialty products, including pasta, olive oil, desserts, and charcuterie kits. Free delivery is available within Coconut Grove.