New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Oyster Bar, Happy's Stork Lounge, and Vinoteca

The Oyster Bar3015 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove
evacoconutgrove.comMiami chef and restaurateur Michael Beltran has opened the Oyster Bar, part of the soon-to-open Eva restaurant at CocoWalk. Located on the ground floor of the restored and iconic shopping plaza, the Oyster Bar marks phase one of Ariete Hospitality's two-part restaurant rollout at CocoWalk. With its seafood-centric menu, the Oyster Bar delivers an intimate experience with a menu focused on raw bar classics, small plates, and cocktails. Destined to become a happy-hour destination, the Oyster Bar offers $9 well spirits and wine, $6 beers, and oysters for $1.50 each from 4 to 7 p.m. on weekdays. This fall, the full Eva experience — Beltran's interpretation of a Mediterranean-themed establishment — will open for lunch, dinner, happy hour, and brunch. Monday through Wednesday 3 to 10 p.m., Thursday 3 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Happy's Stork Lounge & Liquor Store1624 79th St. Cswy., North Bay Village
305-865-3621
happysmiami.comIn March, Happy's Stork Lounge, the North Bay Village bar and liquor store that's been serving South Florida since 1953, announced it was moving to make way for a new development. A perennial contender for the title of the region's best dive bar, Happy's closed in April, all the while intent on offering its throwback ambiance and affordable beers and cocktails once more. The neighborhood bar has since relocated, opening down the road from the original location in a larger space. While some things have stayed the same (they're still open until 2 a.m. and sell liquor until the wee hours of the morning), others have changed. (They now serve food prepared by the Last Call Diner, and smoking is no longer permitted inside at the new location.) Daily 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Vinoteca3070 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove
305-360-3099
vinotecamiami.comThis neighborhood wine market recently opened, offering patrons a chance to explore a varied selection of unique wines. The market offers regular sampling and tasting events aimed at introducing patrons to lesser-known varietals and options. Also available is a selection of specialty products, including pasta, olive oil, desserts, and charcuterie kits. Free delivery is available within Coconut Grove. Wednesday through Saturday 2 to 10 p.m., and Sunday noon to 8 p.m.