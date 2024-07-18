 New Hialeah Hills Cafe Opens From Beverly Hills Café Employees | Miami New Times
Former Employee of Beverly Hills Café to Open Hills Cafe in Hialeah

An employee of the former Beverly Hills Café is bringing back the beloved restaurant in the form of Hills Cafe in Hialeah.
July 18, 2024
The rolls from Beverly Hills Café in South Florida had a devoted following.
Fans of the legendary Beverly Hills Café in Miami Lakes will soon have its sister restaurant in Hialeah to visit, thanks to a beloved former employee who is determined to continue its legacy for the community she loves.

It's been exactly two years since the former South Florida institution, Beverly Hills Café, closed its doors in Miami Lakes after serving the community lunch and dinner for 43 years. In July of 2022, the restaurant left a note taped onto its front doors at the Cypress Village Shopping Center, which read, "The team at the Beverly Hills Café is sad to inform you that we are permanently closed. After 43 years in business, we want to express our deepest gratitude to our amazing customers and staff for supporting us through the years."

After four decades in business, it was the end, and the community was devastated to hear the news. Beverly Hills Café served delicious, loaded salads with a myriad of toppings, juicy cheeseburgers, hot soups, and sweet rolls that were always served fluffy and warm fresh out of the oven. During the height of its popularity, Beverly Hills Café had ten locations across Florida, including in South Miami, Boca Raton, and Cooper City. The Cooper City location closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
click to enlarge a cheeseburger with fries
A cheeseburger from the legendary Beverly Hills Café in Miami Lakes, which closed in 2022 after serving the community for 43 years
Photo by Gio G. via Yelp
Thankfully, a longtime employee named Hillary Fayth, who worked at Beverly Hills Café for 21 years, is determined to bring back its goodness in Miami. Fayth will open Hills Cafe at 7380 W. 20 Ave. in Hialeah sometime in 2024 with new menu items and familiar favorites inspired by the former neighborhood haunt.

News of the restaurant's impending opening quickly went viral on social media after Hialeah Social shared the news on its Instagram account on Wednesday, July 19. Then, fans of the former restaurant quickly took to the comments of Hills Cafe's new Instagram account, @HillsCafe_Miami, to express their excitement. One fan wrote, "I am so happy and excited! Many blessings!" while another former customer wrote, "Oh my God! I cannot wait! Yay! I have a feeling this will be packed!" Another fan commented, "Yes! I can't wait. I miss the rolls and food so much! This place was a staple since high school."

According to Hills Cafe's Instagram, the restaurant has been in development since March of 2023.
click to enlarge a screenshot of restaurant door
News of Hills Cafe opening in Hialeah quickly went viral on social media after Hialeah Social shared the news on its Instagram account on Wednesday, July 19.
Screenshot via Instagram/@Hialeah.Social
Vivian Michelle Delucca, who used to work at Beverly Hills Café, posted an Instagram story where she expressed her heartfelt enthusiasm for Fayth. "If you were a regular at Beverly Hills Café then you definitely knew Hillary! Her contagious smile was hard to miss and harder to say goodbye to as the café closed down! But those who love her dearly had all the faith in her as her middle name! (No pun intended her middle name is Fayth.) We knew she would someday open up her own café, and here it is! Hills Cafe Miami. I'm so proud of you, my friend, you are such a good-hearted human being, so hard-working, and such an amazing mother. God couldn't leave you in the dark. You are going to shine like the brightest star in the sky. I love you!"

Delucca also shared an Instagram story updating fans on the restaurant. She wrote, "Despite a few setbacks, we're thrilled to announce that we're almost ready to open our doors and serve our amazing community! Your support and patience have been incredible, and we can't wait to share what we've been working on. Stay tuned for our official opening and get ready for an unforgettable experience!"

This story will be updated once more information is made available.

Hills Cafe. 7380 W. 20 Ave., Hialeah; instagram.com/hillscafe_miami. Opening in 2024.
