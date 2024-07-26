 New Florida Publix in Tampa Goes Viral For Beer Bar, Burritos, Popcorn | Miami New Times
Florida Publix Goes Viral for Wine and Beer Bar, Burrito Station, and Food Court

July 26, 2024
The new Publix in Tampa is going viral for its beer and wine bar, burrito station, pizza bar, popcorn stand, and more.
The new Publix in Tampa is going viral for its beer and wine bar, burrito station, pizza bar, popcorn stand, and more. Screenshot via TikTok/@kayleighleon
It's not every day the words "viral' and "Publix" are reported in the same sentence, but today is that day: there's a new mega Publix in Florida that has gone viral for being the "Disney World of Publix Super Markets." We'll explain.

A popular Publix Super Market in Tampa at the Gandy Shopping Center that spans nearly 60,000 square feet is going viral on Instagram and TikTok for being the first in Florida to take the slogan, "Where Shopping is a Pleasure," very seriously. This Publix, which opened earlier this year, has a Pours Cafe, which is a new bar located inside of the store that serves draft beers, a selection of white and red wines, and coffee of all varieties, including cold brew, lattes, cappuccinos, and more. At Pours Cafe, customers can also order a custom smoothie, tea, or even a spritz that comes in flavors like "Cucumber Watermelon Lemonade," "Piña Colada Lemonade," or "Strawberry Watermelon Lemonade."

This Publix also has a complete taco, burrito, make-your-own bowl, and nacho station that almost looks like a mini Chipotle. Plus, it has a complete popcorn station (with flavors like caramel, cheddar, you name it), a full-blown pizza bar with pizzas being made in a wood-fired pizza oven, and a sushi and poke bowl station.
@kayleighleon My new favorite Publix!!! #publix #tampa #gandy #grocerystore #groceryshopping #beer #pizza #popcorn ♬ original sound - Kayleigh
As if it couldn't get any better, each shopping cart is equipped with a cup holder so you can peruse through the shiny new aisles while sipping a glass of wine, beer, coffee, a smoothie, a spritz, or even a craft sofa. The possibilities are endless.

"Love draft beer? Good," says Publix about Pours Cafe on its website. "We have them in pints or flights. We also have wine, so you can enjoy a glass at our bar or take it with you while you shop. And whether it’s happy hour, Sunday fun day, or anytime, really, you can enjoy a drink at Pours."

Yes, this is the first Publix in Florida where you can order a "beer flight" before you hit your grocery list. It's also among the first super markets to encourage customers to drink while shopping. (We hope those who partake in this are shopping with a designated driver.)
The Publix also has a full chicken wing station with over six varieties to choose from, a sushi bar with elaborate sushi creations, and a poke bowl bar.

Oh, and that's not all.

This mega Publix has a smoothie and açaí bowl bar (à la Whole Foods) and even has, get this, — a craft soda bar. Some of the craft soda flavors to choose from include "Citrus Mule" with lime ginger, and citrus, "Citrus Gimlet" with lime, citrus, and cucumber, "Orange Cream Soda" with white chocolate, vanilla, and orange, or the "Cream Soda" with white chocolate, vanilla, and root beer.
@kaymarie023 New Publix Pours/Deli. Highly recommend coming out here to try it 😁👌🏾 #publix #tampa #publixpours #publixdeli #tampafood #tampafoodie #fypシ #groceryshopping #publixsubs #tampaflorida🌴 ♬ Blicky - Fresh X Reckless
According to Tampa Bay Times, the new Publix prototype is designed to "elevate the shopping experience for customers." Its Tampa location is only the third location in the U.S. to be built this way.

Rumor has two mega Publix Super Markets like this one are opening in Miami soon. One may be opening across from the Falls mall in Kendall and one may open soon in Coral Gables (but this has yet to be confirmed.)

Publix with Pours Cafe at Gandy Shopping Center. 3617 W. Gandy Blvd., Tampa; 813-832-1779; publix.com.
