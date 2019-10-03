National Taco Day 2019 Specials in Miami

Every day is a day for tacos in the Magic City. The Mexican street-food staple is a local favorite because it perfect package of protein, carbs, and veggies makes for a quick, flavor-filled meal, and it tastes even better when washed down with margaritas and beer.

October 4 marks National Taco Day, when Miami becomes a wonderland of special taco offerings involving greater portions at lower prices. Below, find out where you can get killer deals on tacos this Friday.

EXPAND Escarmoles tacos at Bakan Wynwood Bakan Wynwood

Bakan Wynwood

2801 NW 2nd Ave, Miami

305-396-7080

bakanwynwood.com 2801 NW 2nd Ave, Miami305-396-7080



Join a unique fiesta at Bakan this Friday by ordering from the menu's "Los Exotics" section, which includes an escamoles taco — ant eggs, shallots, and epazote on a blue corn tortilla topped with guacamole (market price). Another standout is the cangrejo rey de Alaska — a corn tortilla stuffed with king crab, achiote butter, guacamole, and corn and served with a black bean garnish.

EXPAND Tacos at Bartaco. Bartaco

Bartaco

2906 NE 207th St., Aventura

305-614-8226

bartaco.com 2906 NE 207th St., Aventura305-614-8226



This Friday, Bartaco in Aventura will debut Oaxacan spiced chicken tacos, topped with pickled kohlrabi slaw, gordita sauce, karaage marinade, and hot chicken Szechuan breading ($3.50). From the $2.50 section of the menu, enjoy a cauliflower taco with romesco sauce; Baja fish tacos, made with spicy tempura-battered cod and chipotle slaw; and mojo pork carnitas tacos, stuffed with slow-roasted pork and a tangy mojo sauce.

EXPAND Tacos at Bodega. Photo by Menin Hospitality

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

1220 16th St., Miami Beach

bodegasouthbeach.com 1220 16th St., Miami Beach



On National Taco Day from 6 to 8 p.m., Bodega will offer a special of three classic tacos for $1 for those dining in. Plus, five random diners will receive their order in a gold paper–lined basket with a $100 dining gift card tucked inside.

Vegan tacos at Charly's. Charly’s Vegan Tacos

Charly's Vegan Tacos

172 NW 24th St., Miami

305-456-8202

charlysvegantacos.com 172 NW 24th St., Miami305-456-8202



The Wynwood outpost of chef Charly Garcia's Tulum restaurant will offer two special deals this Friday. Choose four options from the menu of plant-based Mexican favorites to create a customized Taco Love Trio with a bonus taco ($20), or go for the special taco platter with three grilled oyster mushrooms and poblano mole sauce ($16).

EXPAND Barbacoa taco at Coyo Taco Coyo Taco

Coyo Taco

Various locations

coyotaco.com Various locations



At any of the Coyo Taco outposts in South Florida this Friday, celebrate National Taco Day with plenty of dancing, drinking, and a $9 limited-edition barbacoa taco platter — a signature choice of adobo-marinated lamb shoulder, charred tomatillo salsa, and queso fresco, paired with lamb consommé.

EXPAND Cuban tacos at Diez y Seis. Diez Y Seis

Diez y Seis

1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-695-3226

sbe.com 1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach305-695-3226



At the Shore Club’s signature Mexican restaurant, enjoy $6 National Taco Day deal on Cuban tacos — roast mojo pork and shaved chicharrones on black-bean tortillas.

EXPAND Pork belly tacos at Lightkeepers Lightkepers

Lightkeepers

455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne

305-365-4186

lightkeepersmiami.com 455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne305-365-4186



Head to the Ritz-Carlton in Key Biscayne for Lightkeepers' happy hour. Get crispy pork belly tacos with a house margarita for $10 at the bar beginning at 6 p.m. Valet parking is discounted with validation.

Tacos at Naked Taco. Photo courtesy of Naked Taco

Naked Taco

1111 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-534-8455

nakedtacomiami.com 1111 Collins Ave., Miami Beach305-534-8455



It's an all-day party at chef Ralph Pagano's Naked Taco in South Beach this Friday. Expect a special menu of $5 margaritas and $3 L'Americano tacos, filled with ground beef, lettuce, jalapeño, pico de gallo, cheddar, and sour cream.

EXPAND Tacos at Toro Toro. Toro Toro

Toro Toro

100 Chopin Plaza, Miami

305-372-4710

torotoromiami.com 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami305-372-4710



This Friday, Toro Toro, inside the InterContinental, will offer all-day $5 specials, including al pastor soft tacos filled with pork shoulder, chili sauce, and pineapple, and crispy shrimp tacos with Napa cabbage, jalapeño ranch, avocado, and cilantro. Pair them with $5 classic margaritas or Mexican beers.

Tijuana Flats Courtesy of Tijuana Flats

Tijuana Flats

13256 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami

305-981-7528

tijuanaflats.com 13256 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami305-981-7528



At Tijuana Flats, indulge in two beef, chicken, or bean tacos plus chips and a nonalcoholic drink for only $5.99. Draft beer will cost $2, and you can add steak or fish to any taco for $1. The offer is good this Friday through Sunday.

Wynwood Marketplace Gmartnx

Wynwood Marketplace

2250 NW Second Ave., Miami

305-461-2700

wynwood-marketplace.com 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami305-461-2700



Wynwood Marketplace is set to host a National Taco Day throwdown Friday beginning at 5 p.m. More than a dozen local specialty vendors will compete for trophies. Snag $2 tacos, $18 giant margaritas, $12 beer-and-mezcal-shot combos, and $7 beer specials. The first 500 people who register via Eventbrite will receive a free beer.

If you love tacos, be sure to get your tickets for New Times' Tacolandia. From 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 16, Magic City Studios will transform into a palace of tacos.Tickets cost $30 to $70 via newtimestacolandia.com.