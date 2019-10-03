National Taco Day 2019 Specials in Miami

Every day is a day for tacos in the Magic City. The Mexican street-food staple is a local favorite because it perfect package of protein, carbs, and veggies makes for a quick, flavor-filled meal, and it tastes even better when washed down with margaritas and beer.
October 4 marks National Taco Day, when Miami becomes a wonderland of special taco offerings involving greater portions at lower prices. Below, find out where you can get killer deals on tacos this Friday.
Bakan Wynwood
2801 NW 2nd Ave, Miami
305-396-7080
bakanwynwood.com
Join a unique fiesta at Bakan this Friday by ordering from the menu's "Los Exotics" section, which includes an escamoles taco — ant eggs, shallots, and epazote on a blue corn tortilla topped with guacamole (market price). Another standout is the cangrejo rey de Alaska — a corn tortilla stuffed with king crab, achiote butter, guacamole, and corn and served with a black bean garnish.
Bartaco
2906 NE 207th St., Aventura
305-614-8226
bartaco.com
This Friday, Bartaco in Aventura will debut Oaxacan spiced chicken tacos, topped with pickled kohlrabi slaw, gordita sauce, karaage marinade, and hot chicken Szechuan breading ($3.50). From the $2.50 section of the menu, enjoy a cauliflower taco with romesco sauce; Baja fish tacos, made with spicy tempura-battered cod and chipotle slaw; and mojo pork carnitas tacos, stuffed with slow-roasted pork and a tangy mojo sauce.
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila
1220 16th St., Miami Beach
bodegasouthbeach.com
On National Taco Day from 6 to 8 p.m., Bodega will offer a special of three classic tacos for $1 for those dining in. Plus, five random diners will receive their order in a gold paper–lined basket with a $100 dining gift card tucked inside.
Charly's Vegan Tacos
172 NW 24th St., Miami
305-456-8202
charlysvegantacos.com
The Wynwood outpost of chef Charly Garcia's Tulum restaurant will offer two special deals this Friday. Choose four options from the menu of plant-based Mexican favorites to create a customized Taco Love Trio with a bonus taco ($20), or go for the special taco platter with three grilled oyster mushrooms and poblano mole sauce ($16).
Coyo Taco
Various locations
coyotaco.com
At any of the Coyo Taco outposts in South Florida this Friday, celebrate National Taco Day with plenty of dancing, drinking, and a $9 limited-edition barbacoa taco platter — a signature choice of adobo-marinated lamb shoulder, charred tomatillo salsa, and queso fresco, paired with lamb consommé.
Diez y Seis
1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-695-3226
sbe.com
At the Shore Club’s signature Mexican restaurant, enjoy $6 National Taco Day deal on Cuban tacos — roast mojo pork and shaved chicharrones on black-bean tortillas.
Lightkeepers
455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne
305-365-4186
lightkeepersmiami.com
Head to the Ritz-Carlton in Key Biscayne for Lightkeepers' happy hour. Get crispy pork belly tacos with a house margarita for $10 at the bar beginning at 6 p.m. Valet parking is discounted with validation.
Naked Taco
1111 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-534-8455
nakedtacomiami.com
It's an all-day party at chef Ralph Pagano's Naked Taco in South Beach this Friday. Expect a special menu of $5 margaritas and $3 L'Americano tacos, filled with ground beef, lettuce, jalapeño, pico de gallo, cheddar, and sour cream.
Toro Toro
100 Chopin Plaza, Miami
305-372-4710
torotoromiami.com
This Friday, Toro Toro, inside the InterContinental, will offer all-day $5 specials, including al pastor soft tacos filled with pork shoulder, chili sauce, and pineapple, and crispy shrimp tacos with Napa cabbage, jalapeño ranch, avocado, and cilantro. Pair them with $5 classic margaritas or Mexican beers.
Tijuana Flats
13256 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami
305-981-7528
tijuanaflats.com
At Tijuana Flats, indulge in two beef, chicken, or bean tacos plus chips and a nonalcoholic drink for only $5.99. Draft beer will cost $2, and you can add steak or fish to any taco for $1. The offer is good this Friday through Sunday.
Wynwood Marketplace
2250 NW Second Ave., Miami
305-461-2700
wynwood-marketplace.com
Wynwood Marketplace is set to host a National Taco Day throwdown Friday beginning at 5 p.m. More than a dozen local specialty vendors will compete for trophies. Snag $2 tacos, $18 giant margaritas, $12 beer-and-mezcal-shot combos, and $7 beer specials. The first 500 people who register via Eventbrite will receive a free beer.
If you love tacos, be sure to get your tickets for New Times' Tacolandia. From 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 16, Magic City Studios will transform into a palace of tacos.Tickets cost $30 to $70 via newtimestacolandia.com.
