A Vegan, Plastic-Free Ice-Cream Shop Is Opening in Wynwood

Whether you're lactose intolerant, vegan, or just looking to cut back on cow's milk, Nabati has you covered with equal-opportunity sweet treats.

Opening August 2 in Wynwood, Nabati will be Miami's first entirely plant-based ice-cream purveyor. In addition, the shop also pledges to be plastic-free.

Founder Ola Kayal is dedicated to sustainability, health, and making delicious desserts anyone can enjoy.

The menu lists 18 ice-cream flavors Kayal developed. They include Sesame Is Black, Golden Scoop With Coconut Cookie, Tropical Papaya Mango Lychee, Smooth Peanut Butter, and Chocolate Almond Butter Brownie. Many of the them are sweetened using dates and maple syrup. Choose from one scoop ($6.50), two scoops ($8.50), three scoops ($10.50), and a pint ($15.50). Add a cone for $2 more.

"I use a mix of cashews and coconuts for most of our bases," she says. "We also have nut-free bases that are made with fruits and coconut milk, which we make in house. As a chef, I have been developing recipes for a while, and this just came with a lot of trial and error."

Nabati founder Ola Kayal. Courtesy of Nabati

In addition to scooped ice cream, the shop will also offer smoothies, smoothie bowls, desserts, coffee, kombucha on tap, and CBD-infused water. All ingredients are organic, unrefined, GMO-free, gluten-free, and 100 percent plant-based.

As far as containers, Nabati will be plastic-free, and all service-ware will be biodegradable. Customers who bring their own containers will receive a discount.

Kayal's background is fitting for the Nabati concept. She has a sustainable business degree from the Business School of Lausanne and a degree from the Culinary Arts Academy in Switzerland.

Before deciding to open Nabati, she worked in Switzerland and Macau and at a three-star Michelin restaurant in Sweden. Later, while working in London, she was inspired to open her own business.

"I was in Miami last March and fell in love with Wynwood," Kayal says of her neighborhood of choice for the shop. "I felt like it had to be there not really knowing Miami. I am glad I made that decision."

If you're wondering about the shop's moniker, nabati means"plant-based" in Arabic, which is an homage to Kayal's origins.

In addition to serving sweets, the shop will host pop-up dinners created by Kayal, DJ sets, and art exhibits. Reusable cutlery and sustainable items from local businesses will also be for sale.

On opening day, Thursday, August 2, Nabati will offer a buy-one-get-one-free special.

Nabati. 317 NW 25th St., Miami; 561-926-1116; nabatisuperfoods.com. Tuesday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to midnight.