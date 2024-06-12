 Most Anticipated Miami Restaurant Openings of Summer 2024 | Miami New Times
Most Anticipated Miami Restaurant Openings of Summer 2024

From a Japanese pancake café in Wynwood to the opening of Blue Collar 2.0, these restaurants are opening in Miami this summer.
June 12, 2024
Popular late-night taco restaurant Velvet Taco is opening in Miami on Northeast Second Avenue in Wynwood in July.
Popular late-night taco restaurant Velvet Taco is opening in Miami on Northeast Second Avenue in Wynwood in July. Photo by Kathy Tran
It's hard to believe that nearly 100 restaurants and bars have opened in Miami since the beginning of January. We're not even joking.

Although summer may be a slow time in the restaurant world, there's nothing slow about the number of restaurants opening this summer in the Magic City. From the opening of Fluffy Fluffy on June 15, the Japanese soufflé pancake café in Wynwood, to the opening of Velvet Taco in July, one of Texas' hottest taco chains, there's a bunch of new restaurants that we can't wait to check out.

Without further ado, listed alphabetically, here are six restaurants we can't wait to try once they open this summer.
click to enlarge a dining area outdoors
Miami's beloved Blue Collar is moving to a larger location with a patio, full bar, and the same great food.
Photo by Michael Pisarri

Blue Collar in Edgewater: Opening Mid-June

Opening mid-June, Miami's beloved Blue Collar restaurant isn't going anywhere, but it is hopping across the boulevard to a much larger location with an exciting new addition — a full bar. Blue Collar will leave its current location and move directly across the street into a new space at 6789 Biscayne Blvd. The restaurant will encompass 4,000 square feet instead of 800 square feet, which will allow the restaurant to expand its menu and offer much more ample room for indoor and outdoor seating. But don't worry — menu staples and prices will remain unchanged, and that's a promise coming from chef and owner Daniel Serfer himself. 6789 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-756-0366; bluecollarmiami.com.
click to enlarge Pancake stack with cream and a strawberry on a white plate
Viral Japanese soufflé pancake café Fluffy Fluffy is opening in Wynwood serving its colorful and fluffy cloud-like pancakes.
Fluffy Fluffy photo

Fluffy Fluffy in Wynwood: Opening June 15

Opening June 15, Fluffy Fluffy, the largest Japanese-style soufflé pancake restaurant chain in North America, will open its first Miami location in the heart of Wynwood. Located at 2065 NW Second Ave., the dessert café will open its doors to fans eager to try the restaurant's viral soft, bouncy, and incredibly light pancakes. At Fluffy Fluffy, these cloud-like stacks are topped with a selection of fruits, creams, syrups, or housemade sauces (hence why they've gone viral on social media). Fluffy Fluffy's new location in Wynwood spans more than 1,000 square feet and features an open-kitchen concept where guests will be able to see how the cloud-like delicacies are made. 2065 NW Second Ave., Miami; fluffyfluffy.com.
click to enlarge a room with eclectic seating
Magie, a cool, laid-back wine bar, is opening in Little River this June.
Magie photo

Magie in Little River: Opening Mid-June

Magie, a new wine bar in Miami inspired by the non-pretentious hangouts of Europe, will open with great wine, delicious snacks, and a cool yet laidback attitude. Located on NE Second Avenue in Little River, Magie will open in mid-June as a counter-service wine and snack bar where guests can pair bottles of wine or craft beer with no-fuss snacks. The snacks range from tinned fish and (relatively affordable) caviar to an array of charcuterie choices, so guests can vibe as if they were having a wine night at home. Owner Caroline Strauss, a veteran of the Miami restaurant scene who's opened more than 60 restaurants and bars around the globe throughout her career, wanted to create "a pop-up space for the community to hang and do their thing." 8281 NE Second Ave., Miami; instagram.com/magiemiami.
click to enlarge
Mister O1's signature star-shaped pie
Mister O1 photo

Mister O1 in Pinecrest: Opening June 25

Opening June 25, Pinecrest is finally getting that spice of life (and flavor) it has always deserved. South Florida's beloved pizza spot, Mister O1, is finally opening a location down south at 8189 SW 117th St., right across from Milam's Market at Pinecrest Plaza and adjacent to Suniland Shopping Center, home of Flanigan's and the Cheese Course. Mister O1's success relies on maintaining high-quality standards and consistency across all 15+ locations, as founder and chef Renato Viola honors his unique flour blend, sourced directly from Italy, and partnerships with premium ingredient suppliers. Discussing what's next, the chef shares that he has expansion plans for Florida, Texas, and Georgia. He has big plans for the tenth anniversary of the original South Beach restaurant, taking place in October, though he is keeping them a secret for now. 8189 SW 117th St., Pinecrest; 786-983-5366; mistero1.com.
click to enlarge two ramen dishes on a black background
The "Ramen Lomo Fino" and the "Ramen Cerdo" from Noe Sushi Bar, Ecuador's largest Japanese fusion chain. The restaurant will open its first U.S. location in Miami this summer.
Noe Sushi Bar photo

Noe Sushi Bar in South Miami: Opening in July

With nearly 40 locations across Ecuador, Noe Sushi Bar, Ecuador's first and largest Japanese fusion restaurant, is opening its first U.S. location in Miami this summer. Founded in 1994 by Chef Noe Carmona, the Japanese-Ecuadorian fusion restaurant will be located at 5958 S. Dixie Hwy. in the former Mi’talia restaurant space in South Miami. The location has been fully renovated to reflect the new restaurant. “It’s a dream come true to bring Noe to the United States," proclaims chef and owner Chef Carmona. "No other city would make sense for our first U.S. location more than Miami. I’m excited for South Floridians to have a completely new dining experience.” 5958 S. Dixie Hwy, Miami; 305-306-3708; noesushimiami.com.
click to enlarge a taco with toppings
Popular taco chain Velvet Taco is making its way to Wynwood this July.
Velvet Taco photo

Velvet Taco in Wynwood: Opening in July

Opening in July, Texas' popular taco chain, Velvet Taco, is opening in the heart of Wynwood across from Bakan. Located at 2820 NW Second Ave., the restaurant is bringing its innovative tacos that take inspiration from around the world to Miami. An example of this is the Indian-inspired spicy tikka chicken tacos made of chicken tenders, spicy tikka sauce, buttered cilantro basmati rice, raita crema, and Thai basil. Creations like this Indian-inspired taco helped the chain grow across the U.S., and now Miami will finally get a bite of its unique tacos, cheesy dips, and, of course, boozy margaritas. 2820 NW Second Ave.; velvettaco.com.
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times, a position she has been honored to take on since December 2023. Prior to her work at Miami New Times, she was a digital journalist covering breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News. When she’s not writing about restaurants and chefs for her day job, Nicole can be found blogging about food on her personal Instagram account. Nicole received a Bachelor’s of Science in Communication degree from the University of Miami where she studied broadcast journalism. Readers might have also seen her on the 23rd season of ABC's The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.
