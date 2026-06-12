12 best boozy brunches in Miami

The 11 best bottomless brunch restaurants in Miami are Casadonna, American Social, R House, Rosa Sky, Glass & Vine, Novikov, Elia on the River, and Jaya at the Setai.

Miami loves brunch, but let’s be clear: this list is not for places that simply add a splash of orange juice to a flute and call it a day. This is a guide to the real thing, the heavy-duty, no-games-played, genuinely bottomless boozy brunches across Miami. Every single spot on this list has been verified, vetted, and double-checked as of December 2025 to ensure the drinks don’t stop once you pay the price. Unlimited champagne, unlimited mimosas, unlimited Bellinis, and cocktails that actually keep coming. If it is not truly bottomless, it did not make the cut.

Consider this your holy grail for Miami brunch, the list you can trust when the group chat demands “views, vibes, and bottomless.” From R House Wynwood’s legendary drag brunch, which won New Times‘ Readers’ Choice Best Brunch 2025, to sky-high sipping at Rosa Sky, riverside indulgence at Elia on the River, and stylish scenes at Casadonna, these are the places that understand brunch is not a light sport. Whether you are chasing waterfront breezes, skyline backdrops, or pure party energy, these 12 spots deliver the kind of brunch Miami does best: loud, lively, and unapologetically bottomless.

The “Maui” mimosa at American Social in Brickell American Social Bar & Kitchen photo American Social Bar & Kitchen (Bottomless Saturday & Sunday) American Social’s Brickell location is turning weekends into a full-on brunch party with over-the-top dishes like Fruity Pebbles chicken and waffles, Cinnamon Toast Crunch French toast, Nashville hot chicken sliders, and the signature “AmSo Brunch Burger.” Guests can keep the vibe going with bottomless mimosas or Aperol spritz, plus housemade sangrias like “Crimson Coast,” “Isla Brisa,” and “Besos del Mar.” With big flavors, big energy, and crowds that roll in from across the city, AmSo’s brunch is Brickell’s unofficial weekend wake-up call. 90 SW First Ct., Miami; 786-706-8256; americansocialbar.com. Casadonna’s Sunday Brunch is a vibe Casadonna photo Casadonna (Bottomless Sunday) Casadonna launched Brunch on the Bay earlier this year, a luxurious new waterfront Sunday brunch buffet served al fresco, accompanied by live music and sweeping views of Biscayne Bay. Created by Groot Hospitality and Tao Group Hospitality, the restaurant’s Italian-inspired spread features a diverse selection of dishes, ranging from pastries and charcuterie to sushi, a lavish seafood tower, fresh pastas, prime rib, grilled salmon, chicken and waffles, and an extensive dessert selection. Served Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the $98-per-person brunch can be elevated with two-hour beverage add-ons and even dock-and-dine marina access for a true seaside dolce vita experience. 1737 N. Bayshore Dr., First Floor, Miami; 305-475-2272; casadonnamiami.com.

Daniel’s Miami in Coral Gables has a new bottomless Sunday brunch Daniel’s Miami photo Daniel’s Miami (Bottomless Sunday) Daniel’s Miami has launched an elevated new Sunday brunch in Coral Gables, offering a three-course prix fixe menu for $45 alongside à la carte favorites. Guests can indulge in dishes like prime filet mignon steak and eggs, Belgian waffles with stone fruit jam and mascarpone chantilly, or lighter bites such as kale salad and strawberry gazpacho, plus specialty items like the Wagyu breakfast burrito. With $35 bottomless bubbly and a lineup of signature cocktails, Daniel’s delivers a polished, indulgent brunch experience in the heart of the Gables. 1500 San Ignacio Ave., Coral Gables; 305-912-2639; danielssteak.com. Elia on the River has a beautiful brunch Elia on the River photo Elia on the River (Bottomless Saturday & Sunday) Elia on the River delivers an epic weekend brunch with waterfront views of Miami’s north river, live jazz, and a relaxed coastal Italian vibe every Saturday and Sunday. The à la carte menu features indulgent dishes such as lobster Benedict, breakfast pizza, steak and eggs, and cacio e pepe, perfectly paired with two hours of bottomless Riverside Refreshers for $45. For something extra fun, guests can explore Elia’s cocktail flights, from the “Volcan Kiss” to the “Elia Bellini” and “French Martini,” all served during brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. 1440 NW N. River Dr., Ste. 195, Miami; 305-904-4045; eliaontheriver.com.

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The new bottomless weekend brunch at Glass & Vine in Coconut Grove Glass & Vine photo Glass & Vine (Bottomless Saturday & Sunday) Glass & Vine has launched its new “Brunch in the Park,” inviting Coconut Grove diners to enjoy bottomless mimosas, Bellinis, and bubbles every Saturday and Sunday. The refreshed menu combines returning favorites, such as croquettes, cornflake-crusted French toast, and chicken and waffles, with new additions, including a “Superfood Power Bowl,” a Cuban breakfast, and shrimp and grits. It’s a breezy, flavor-packed way to spend peak season in the Grove, perfect for both classic brunch lovers and adventurous eaters. 2820 McFarlane Rd., Miami; 305-200-5268; glassandvine.com. The brunch at Jaya at the Setai is wonderful Jaya at the Setai photo Jaya at the Setai (Bottomless Saturday & Sunday) Jaya at the Setai serves one of South Beach’s most elaborate brunches, making it a top choice for a splurge-worthy weekend outing. The Caviar & Champagne Weekend Brunch features caviar, live wok stations, and tandoor ovens serving up Indian, Vietnamese, Thai, Korean, Chinese, and Japanese dishes, all set in the hotel’s serene courtyard, accompanied by live jazz. It’s served Saturdays and Sundays from 11:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes unlimited Louis Roederer Champagne, sparkling wine, and cocktails. 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 855-923-7899; thesetaihotel.com.

KYU Miami’s new brunch is fabulous KYU photo KYU Miami (Bottomless Saturday & Sunday) KYU Miami in Wynwood has launched a standout new bottomless brunch, served every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., featuring bottomless mimosas and Bellinis for $35. The menu leans into KYU’s signature wood-fired flair with dishes like “Short Rib Eggs Benedict” with yuzu hollandaise, “Banana Bourbon French Toast,” and buttermilk pancakes topped with blueberry yuzu compote. It’s part of the restaurant’s broader rollout of new chef-driven offerings, including lunch and happy hour, marking a fresh and flavorful chapter for the Wynwood favorite. 251 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-577-0150; kyurestaurants.com.

The famed “Wasabi Martini” at Novikov Miami Novikov Miami photo Novikov Miami (Bottomless Sunday) Novikov Miami has unveiled an epic new Sunday bottomless brunch that turns downtown dining into a full-on luxury experience, complete with an unlimited Market Table, live DJ, and breezy bayfront terrace seating. Guests can indulge in an endless array of sushi and sashimi, dim sum, robata favorites, a raw bar, and a decadent dessert spread, with the option to elevate the feast even further with premium add-ons, such as “Honey Truffle King Crab,” Wagyu ribeye, or roasted Peking duck. Offered every Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the brunch is available in Signature, Premium, and Elite tiers, each pairing Novikov’s Pan-Asian excellence with bottomless beverages and a high-energy, high-glam atmosphere. However, keep in mind the bottomless option only comes with the Primium/Elite packages. 300 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-489-1000; novikovmiami.com.