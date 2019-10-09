Michael Schwartz Adds a New York-Style Deli to His Growing Empire

Thanks to Uber Eats, you can enjoy the Hot Pastrami from Schwartz's Genuine Miami Deli without even leaving the house.

James Beard award-winning chef and Miami restaurateur Michael Schwartz has just announced his brand new concept: Schwartz's Genuine Miami Deli.

Launching this Thursday, October 10, the deli will be just in time to break the fast after Yom Kippur. Open for delivery only, as it's not an actual brick-and-mortar shop yet, Schwartz's Genuine Miami Deli will be taking orders daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Uber Eats, with more delivery partners like DoorDash and Postmates soon to follow.

Schwartz's ever-growing empire, the Genuine Hospitality Group, now totals nine restaurants, including a Michael's Genuine in Cleveland and three locations of Genuine Pizza and Harry's Pizzeria. Schwartz's Genuine Miami Deli comes on the heels of opening his Coconut Grove restaurant, Tigertail + Mary, which made its debut back in May.

His idea for the deli was born out of a certain nostalgia for summers spent up north during his youth: "I have a soft spot for this kind of food, growing up with it over Jersey Shore summers and from my time working in New York City." Schwartz adds, "There's nothing like warm, soft rye bread folded over tender, juicy slices of perfect pastrami to stick with you."

Schwartz's Genuine Miami Deli will deliver The Works bagel right to your door for weekend brunch. Photo courtesy of the Genuine Hospitality Group

The menu has the New York deli classics you'd expect. The freshly made-to-order overstuffed sandwiches are all served on Jewish rye with a half sour pickle including hot pastrami that's brined and smoked in house ($16), fresh roasted turkey with lettuce and tomato ($14), and a pastrami-turkey combo ($15). You can "make it special" by adding Russian dressing and cole slaw to any of these for an additional $3. There's also fresh chicken, tuna, or egg salad available either on a sandwich on rye or as a three-scoop platter ($16).

Homemade bagels round out the menu. A plain or everything bagel sells for $2 a piece, with cream cheese added for an additional $1. The Works will run you $17 for a bagel with smoked salmon, cream cheese, and all the fixings. Pastrami, turkey, salads, cream cheese, and smoked salmon can all be ordered by the pound and delivered right to your door for those big family gatherings. End the meal on a sweet note with a whole six-inch New York-style cheesecake in plain ($42) or strawberry ($49) that serves six to eight people.

Schwartz's Genuine Miami Deli will be making deliveries from its kitchen on 79th Street, servicing neighborhoods around the area including Biscayne Corridor, Miami Shores, El Portal, and Normandy Isle through the Uber Eats app.

Schwartz's Genuine Miami Deli. 786-749-1211; schwartzsgenuinedeli.com. Delivery starts October 10.