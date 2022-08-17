Wynwood Brewing Celebrates Nine Years of Craft Beer in Miami

One of Miami's first production craft breweries, Wynwood Brewing Co., will ring in nine years in business this month.
To celebrate, the brewery will host a special anniversary party on Saturday, August 27, fittingly dubbed "On Cloud 9."
Wynwood Brewing cofounder Luis Brignoni Jr. tells New Times that's exactly how he feels after nearly a decade operating from his Wynwood facility and taproom, a neighborhood that has seen a lot of change in the industry — especially the craft beer scene — over the past ten years.
Kicking off at noon, expect to see a number of longtime core brews on tap, served up alongside several past favorites that will make a limited-time comeback for the anniversary celebration.
"Our motto since the early days has simply been 'figure it out.' Over the years, things come your way, and you have to very flexible to go with the flow," admits Brignoni. "We've been fortunate to have withstood a number of hurdles, from Zika and the pandemic to hurricanes and a poor economy."
Brignoni shares that he and his father, cofounder Luis "Pops" Brignoni, considered a few Miami neighborhoods before settling on their Wynwood home. Looking back, he feels fortunate to have made the decision to be among the first to plant roots.
Today, the brewery continues to offer its seasonal campaign with "Summer of La Rubia," highlighting the quaffable La Rubia blonde ale. Available locally in retail stores and on draft at select locations, the beer is among the most popular, alongside locally-distributed core brews Father Francisco (a Belgian-style golden ale) and Laces IPA.
Later this month, longtime fans and those new to the Miami craft beer scene will have the chance to celebrate with the Brignoni family during their day-long anniversary event.
This year, expect a family-friendly vibe with entertainment that will include live DJs, face painting, complimentary cotton candy, and jumbo-sized games. The brewery also will be selling commemorative merchandise such as limited-run T-shirts, glassware, and food by local pop-up chefs Cluckin’ Right Chicken and The Wolf of Tacos.
The anniversary will also set the stage for the brewery's latest special releases. They include a hazy IPA dubbed "On Cloud 9," a light American IPA with tropical notes from summit and lemon drop hops.
Imbibers can also find a new collaboration beer created as part of their ongoing artist series alongside Miami-based Lola Blu. The beer, dubbed “One of One” with can art by Lola Blu, is a blonde ale treated with apricot and tangerine.
"It's always the hottest time of the year during our anniversary, so this year it felt right to brew styles that are easy to crush on a summer day," said Brignoni. "We asked ourselves, 'What do we want to drink when it's 90 degrees?' and it's definitely a crisp blonde ale with fruit undertones."
In addition to the special release and the brewery's regular core lineup, Brignoni adds that Wynwood Brewing also plans to offer up a limited selection of throwback brews — a curated selection of specialty brews released in limited quantities over the years. Highlights include the "Watermelon Mint Rickenbacker" (Czech-style pilsner with watermelon and mint); a grapefruit rubia shandy (American blonde ale with grapefruit); "Caribbean Sour" (sour ale with pineapple, mango, and passion fruit); "Bohemian Rhaspberry" (sour ale with strawberry); "Cup of José" (coffee porter); "Miami Wheat" (wit with chamomile and lemon); and "Dark Deco" (Belgian-style dark ale).
Those who wish to attend the anniversary can sample a variety of brews with a special Eventbrite ticket that gets you five beers for $24 per person. Tickets are not required to attend the event, which is free and open to the public.
"For a small business, it's been a wild ride," says Brignoni. "We're excited to share beers with everyone that's supported us throughout the years, and looking forward to the next decade."
Wynwood Brewing's "On Cloud 9" Anniversary. Noon to 11 p.m., Saturday, August 27, 565 NW 24th St., Miami eventbrite.com.