 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
4
The perfect late-night combo: Mac's Club Deuce and La Sandwicherie.
The perfect late-night combo: Mac's Club Deuce and La Sandwicherie.
La Sandwicherie

Miami's 11 Best Late-Night Restaurants

Laine Doss | March 21, 2019 | 1:14pm
AA

New York is known as the city that never sleeps, but Miami has also earned that title. During the day, we work hard (whether at our jobs or on our tans). At night, we play — sometimes until the sun comes up. That means serious bouts of the munchies. When hunger calls after the clock strikes midnight, don't head to Denny's or Taco Bell in desperation. The Magic City offers plenty of fine late-night grub. Whoever said nothing good happens after 2 a.m. has never had a French salami sandwich at La Sandwicherie in the wee hours. Here are the 11 best places to sate your late-night cravings.

1-800-Lucky's convenience store.EXPAND
1-800-Lucky's convenience store.
Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

1-800-Lucky


143 NW 23rd St., Miami
305-768-9826
1-800-lucky.com


Think of 1-800-Lucky as the Miami version of an Asian night market. Make your way around the hall and begin with an order of dumplings; add a few hand rolls, ramen, and sushi. Cake Thai, considered Miami's best, has an outpost at this Wynwood food hall, as does the New York-based Taiyaki, which offers exotic ice-cream flavors such as black sesame and green tea in whimsical fish-shaped cones. A full-service bar offers everything from beer to lively cocktails. As the night progresses, the music gets turned up, so you can eat and party at the same place. Monday through Thursday noon to 2 a.m., Friday through Sunday noon to 3 a.m.

Related Stories

Continue Reading
Feel the '80s retro vibes at the Anderson.
Feel the '80s retro vibes at the Anderson.
Photo by Kristin Björnson

The Anderson


709 NE 79th St., Miami
305-757-3368
theandersonmiami.com


Sidle up to the bar or get cozy in one of the red booths and chow down on classic bar food such as Buffalo cauliflower ($12) and Dan Dan noodles ($14). Food served Sunday through Thursday until 1 a.m., Friday and Saturday till 2 a.m.

Eggs Benedict at Big Pink.
Eggs Benedict at Big Pink.
Bigh Pink

Big Pink


157 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-532-4700
bigpinktakeout.com


Sate all your drunk-food needs at this upscale version of your favorite small-town diner. Fried meatloaf ($18.95), a patty melt ($15.50), a bucket of "state fair" corn dogs ($11.50), and fried Oreos ($12.25) share space with veggie burgers ($15.50) and smoothies. Breakfast is served any time the restaurant is open if you're hankering for a Benedict ($14.85). Sunday 8 a.m. to 2 a.m., Monday through Wednesday 8 a.m. to midnight, Thursday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Bodega's late-night lair.
Bodega's late-night lair.
Photo courtesy of Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila


1220 16th St., Miami Beach
305-704-2145
bodegasouthbeach.com


South Beach's late-night taco fix comes with a hidden bar disguised as a bathroom (look for the blue door). Tacos at Bodega include al pastor ($3.50), pescado ($4.50), and barbacoa ($4), washed down with mucho tequila. Daily noon to 5 a.m.

Need a burger late at night? Cheeseburger Baby has you covered.
Need a burger late at night? Cheeseburger Baby has you covered.
Cheeseburger Baby

Cheeseburger Baby


1505 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
305-531-7300
cheeseburgerbaby.net


Situated right in the middle of South Beach and open till almost dawn, Cheeseburger Baby is a night owl's dream. Anybody who's ever danced until the sun came up will appreciate the joy of stumbling upon a burger joint happy to serve customers at 5 a.m. The burgers are cheap and juicy ($7), which means your late-night cravings can be satiated for a Hamilton. Good, cheap, and solid. Still not sold? Beyoncé ate here. Enough said. Sunday through Wednesday 11 a.m. to 5 a.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Never too late for a taco at Coyo.EXPAND
Never too late for a taco at Coyo.
Rodrigo Moreno

Coyo Taco


2300 NW Second Ave., Miami
305-573-8228

1111 SW First Ave., Miami
786- 773-3337
coyo-taco.comHelmed by executive chef Scott Linquist, the restaurant serves tacos made with humanely raised meats and locally sourced vegetables and seafood. A tortillera works on the line at all times, making as many as a thousand tortillas a day to order. Tacos range from classic al pastor and carneasada to carnitas de pato — a crispy confit duck taco ($10 for two) — and nopales, made with grilled cactus, quinoa, and queso fresco ($7.50 for two). A secret bar, located in the backroom, hosts famous guest DJs and weekly parties. Wynwood: Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 a.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Brickell: Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

La Moon has perfected drunk food.
La Moon has perfected drunk food.
Courtesy of La Moon

La Moon


97 SW Eighth St., Miami
305-860-6209
lamoonrestaurantmiami.com


The perfect drunk food has to be La Moon's colossal perro colombiano ($5.75) and supermoon perro topped with bacon and a quail egg ($6.99). If you want something to really soak up whatever is still in your system, try the crazy chicken arepa moon burger ($7.95) — a chicken patty topped with ham, a fried egg, bacon, and mozzarella on a cornmeal pancake. La Moon also serves superior cornmeal empanadas. The beef and potato cost only $1.40 each, perfect for when you have only pocket change to spare after a night out on the town. Get a meal that's salty, fatty, and cheap in a place that's open till the birds start singing in the trees. Monday and Wednesday 10 a.m. to midnight, Thursday 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to midnight. Closed Tuesday.

Pull up a stool at La Sandwicherie's alleyway location in South Beach.
Pull up a stool at La Sandwicherie's alleyway location in South Beach.
Photo by Leah Gabriel

La Sandwicherie


229 14th St., Miami Beach
305-532-8934

34 SW Eighth St., Miami
305-374-9852
lasandwicherie.com
It's 4 in the morning, and you're hankering for some pâté on French bread. Normally, you'd be out of luck until about noon, but not in Miami. La Sandwicherie for years has been catering to the cravings of discerning drunkards, students, hipsters, and in-the-biz workers by offering custom-made sandwiches till 5 a.m. daily. Sandwiches filled with pâté ($8.20), French salami ($8.20), smoked salmon ($8.20), or any other combination of meats and cheeses are made on buttery croissants or fresh French bread and satisfy your sleepless artistic soul. Miami Beach: Sunday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 a.m., Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 a.m. Brickell: Sunday through Wednesday 9 a.m. to 5 a.m., Thursday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Momi Ramen's chef and owner, Jeffrey Chen.
Momi Ramen's chef and owner, Jeffrey Chen.
Photo by Eric Saltzman

Momi Ramen


5 SW 11th St., Miami
786-391-2392
momiramen.com


It's a well-known fact that noodles are a favorite drunk food, and Momi Ramen is the place for drunks with discerning taste. Start with an order of pan-fried gyoza ($11) before moving on to the main ramen event. Favorites include oxtail ramen with kikurage mushrooms, bamboo shoots, takana, sesame, and egg ($21) and pork belly ramen with kikurage mushrooms, bamboo shoots, takana, sesame, and egg ($15.99). Bring cash, because credit cards aren't accepted. Daily 11:30 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Serving late-night slices since 1996.
Serving late-night slices since 1996.
Pizza Rustica

Pizza Rustica


863 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
305- 674-8244
pizza-rustica.com


Nothing can replace a slice of pizza to sop up a night of drinking and Pizza Rustica allows you to break dawn with a slice in hand. The restaurant offers a cornucopia of pizza toppings from sausage to potatoes to pineapple. Head too fuzzy to actually think? Simply point to one of the two dozen or so pre-made pizzas offering everything from Hawaiian to meat lovers to arugula salad and go. Slices range from $4.95 to $6.95 with additional toppings extra. Daily 11 a.m. to 6 a.m.; delivery until 5 a.m.

Fried everything at Yambo.EXPAND
Fried everything at Yambo.
billwisserphoto.com

Yambo


1643 SW First St., Miami
305-649-0203


Craving some grilled pork or chicken taco with a side of rice and beans at 4 in the morning? This colorful Nicaraguan palace has got you covered. The outside area is always open, serving favorites such as carne asada ($9), fried pork with yuca ($8), and lengua con salsa ($9). Open 24 hours a day.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: