Miami's 11 Best Late-Night Restaurants

New York is known as the city that never sleeps, but Miami has also earned that title. During the day, we work hard (whether at our jobs or on our tans). At night, we play — sometimes until the sun comes up. That means serious bouts of the munchies. When hunger calls after the clock strikes midnight, don't head to Denny's or Taco Bell in desperation. The Magic City offers plenty of fine late-night grub. Whoever said nothing good happens after 2 a.m. has never had a French salami sandwich at La Sandwicherie in the wee hours. Here are the 11 best places to sate your late-night cravings.



Think of 1-800-Lucky as the Miami version of an Asian night market. Make your way around the hall and begin with an order of dumplings; add a few hand rolls, ramen, and sushi. Cake Thai, considered Miami's best, has an outpost at this Wynwood food hall, as does the New York-based Taiyaki, which offers exotic ice-cream flavors such as black sesame and green tea in whimsical fish-shaped cones. A full-service bar offers everything from beer to lively cocktails. As the night progresses, the music gets turned up, so you can eat and party at the same place. Monday through Thursday noon to 2 a.m., Friday through Sunday noon to 3 a.m.

Continue Reading

Feel the '80s retro vibes at the Anderson. Photo by Kristin Björnson

The Anderson

709 NE 79th St., Miami

305-757-3368

theandersonmiami.com 709 NE 79th St., Miami305-757-3368



Sidle up to the bar or get cozy in one of the red booths and chow down on classic bar food such as Buffalo cauliflower ($12) and Dan Dan noodles ($14). Food served Sunday through Thursday until 1 a.m., Friday and Saturday till 2 a.m.

Eggs Benedict at Big Pink. Bigh Pink

Big Pink

157 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-532-4700

bigpinktakeout.com 157 Collins Ave., Miami Beach305-532-4700



Sate all your drunk-food needs at this upscale version of your favorite small-town diner. Fried meatloaf ($18.95), a patty melt ($15.50), a bucket of "state fair" corn dogs ($11.50), and fried Oreos ($12.25) share space with veggie burgers ($15.50) and smoothies. Breakfast is served any time the restaurant is open if you're hankering for a Benedict ($14.85). Sunday 8 a.m. to 2 a.m., Monday through Wednesday 8 a.m. to midnight, Thursday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Bodega's late-night lair. Photo courtesy of Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

1220 16th St., Miami Beach

305-704-2145

bodegasouthbeach.com 1220 16th St., Miami Beach305-704-2145



South Beach's late-night taco fix comes with a hidden bar disguised as a bathroom (look for the blue door). Tacos at Bodega include al pastor ($3.50), pescado ($4.50), and barbacoa ($4), washed down with mucho tequila. Daily noon to 5 a.m.

Need a burger late at night? Cheeseburger Baby has you covered. Cheeseburger Baby

Cheeseburger Baby

1505 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

305-531-7300

cheeseburgerbaby.net 1505 Washington Ave., Miami Beach305-531-7300



Situated right in the middle of South Beach and open till almost dawn, Cheeseburger Baby is a night owl's dream. Anybody who's ever danced until the sun came up will appreciate the joy of stumbling upon a burger joint happy to serve customers at 5 a.m. The burgers are cheap and juicy ($7), which means your late-night cravings can be satiated for a Hamilton. Good, cheap, and solid. Still not sold? Beyoncé ate here. Enough said. Sunday through Wednesday 11 a.m. to 5 a.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 a.m.

EXPAND Never too late for a taco at Coyo. Rodrigo Moreno

Coyo Taco

2300 NW Second Ave., Miami

305-573-8228

1111 SW First Ave., Miami

786- 773-3337

coyo -taco.comHelmed by executive chef Scott Linquist, the restaurant serves tacos made with humanely raised meats and locally sourced vegetables and seafood. A tortillera works on the line at all times, making as many as a thousand tortillas a day to order. Tacos range from classic al pastor and carne asada to carnitas de pato — a crispy confit duck taco ($10 for two) — and nopales, made with grilled cactus, quinoa, and queso fresco ($7.50 for two). A secret bar, located in the backroom, hosts famous guest DJs and weekly parties. Wynwood: Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 a.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Brickell: Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

La Moon has perfected drunk food. Courtesy of La Moon

La Moon

97 SW Eighth St., Miami

305-860-6209

lamoonrestaurantmiami.com 97 SW Eighth St., Miami305-860-6209



The perfect drunk food has to be La Moon's colossal perro colombiano ($5.75) and supermoon perro topped with bacon and a quail egg ($6.99). If you want something to really soak up whatever is still in your system, try the crazy chicken arepa moon burger ($7.95) — a chicken patty topped with ham, a fried egg, bacon, and mozzarella on a cornmeal pancake. La Moon also serves superior cornmeal empanadas. The beef and potato cost only $1.40 each, perfect for when you have only pocket change to spare after a night out on the town. Get a meal that's salty, fatty, and cheap in a place that's open till the birds start singing in the trees. Monday and Wednesday 10 a.m. to midnight, Thursday 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to midnight. Closed Tuesday.

Pull up a stool at La Sandwicherie's alleyway location in South Beach. Photo by Leah Gabriel

La Sandwicherie

229 14th St., Miami Beach

305-532-8934

34 SW Eighth St., Miami

305-374-9852

lasandwicherie.com

It's 4 in the morning, and you're hankering for some pâté on French bread. Normally, you'd be out of luck until about noon, but not in Miami. La Sandwicherie for years has been catering to the cravings of discerning drunkards, students, hipsters, and in-the-biz workers by offering custom-made sandwiches till 5 a.m. daily. Sandwiches filled with pâté ($8.20), French salami ($8.20), smoked salmon ($8.20), or any other combination of meats and cheeses are made on buttery croissants or fresh French bread and satisfy your sleepless artistic soul. Miami Beach: Sunday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 a.m., Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 a.m. Brickell: Sunday through Wednesday 9 a.m. to 5 a.m., Thursday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Momi Ramen's chef and owner, Jeffrey Chen. Photo by Eric Saltzman

Momi Ramen

5 SW 11th St., Miami

786-391-2392

momiramen.com 5 SW 11th St., Miami786-391-2392



It's a well-known fact that noodles are a favorite drunk food, and Momi Ramen is the place for drunks with discerning taste. Start with an order of pan-fried gyoza ($11) before moving on to the main ramen event. Favorites include oxtail ramen with kikurage mushrooms, bamboo shoots, takana , sesame, and egg ($21) and pork belly ramen with kikurage mushrooms, bamboo shoots, takana , sesame, and egg ($15.99). Bring cash, because credit cards aren't accepted. Daily 11:30 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Serving late-night slices since 1996. Pizza Rustica

Pizza Rustica

863 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

305- 674-8244

pizza-rustica.com 863 Washington Ave., Miami Beach305- 674-8244



Nothing can replace a slice of pizza to sop up a night of drinking and Pizza Rustica allows you to break dawn with a slice in hand. The restaurant offers a cornucopia of pizza toppings from sausage to potatoes to pineapple. Head too fuzzy to actually think? Simply point to one of the two dozen or so pre-made pizzas offering everything from Hawaiian to meat lovers to arugula salad and go. Slices range from $4.95 to $6.95 with additional toppings extra. Daily 11 a.m. to 6 a.m.; delivery until 5 a.m.

EXPAND Fried everything at Yambo. billwisserphoto.com

Yambo

1643 SW First St., Miami

305-649-0203