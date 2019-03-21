Miami's 11 Best Late-Night Restaurants

New York is known as the city that never sleeps, but Miami has also earned that title. During the day, we work hard (whether at our jobs or on our tans). At night, we play — sometimes until the sun comes up. That means serious bouts of the munchies. When hunger calls after the clock
1-800-Lucky
143 NW 23rd St., Miami
305-768-9826
1-800-lucky.com
Think of 1-800-Lucky as the Miami version of an Asian night market. Make your way around the hall and begin with an order of dumplings; add a few hand rolls, ramen, and sushi. Cake Thai, considered Miami's best, has an outpost at this Wynwood food hall, as does the New York-based Taiyaki, which offers exotic ice-cream flavors such as black sesame and green tea in whimsical fish-shaped cones. A full-service bar offers everything from beer to lively cocktails. As the night progresses, the music gets turned up, so you can eat and party at the same place. Monday through Thursday noon to 2 a.m., Friday through Sunday noon to 3 a.m.
The Anderson
709 NE 79th St., Miami
305-757-3368
theandersonmiami.com
Sidle up to the bar or get cozy in one of the red booths and chow down on classic bar food such as Buffalo cauliflower ($12) and Dan Dan noodles ($14). Food served Sunday through Thursday until 1 a.m., Friday and Saturday till 2 a.m.
Big Pink
157 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-532-4700
bigpinktakeout.com
Sate all your drunk-food needs at this upscale version of your favorite small-town diner. Fried meatloaf ($18.95), a patty melt ($15.50), a bucket of "state fair" corn dogs ($11.50), and fried Oreos ($12.25) share space with veggie burgers ($15.50) and smoothies. Breakfast is served any time the restaurant is open if you're hankering for a Benedict ($14.85). Sunday 8 a.m. to 2 a.m., Monday through Wednesday 8 a.m. to midnight, Thursday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila
1220 16th St., Miami Beach
305-704-2145
bodegasouthbeach.com
South Beach's late-night taco fix comes with a hidden bar disguised as a bathroom (look for the blue door). Tacos at Bodega include al pastor ($3.50),
Cheeseburger Baby
1505 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
305-531-7300
cheeseburgerbaby.net
Situated right in the middle of South Beach and open till almost dawn, Cheeseburger Baby is a night owl's dream. Anybody who's ever danced until the sun came up will appreciate the joy of stumbling upon a burger joint happy to serve customers at 5 a.m. The burgers are cheap and juicy ($7), which means your late-night cravings can be satiated for a Hamilton. Good, cheap, and solid. Still not sold? Beyoncé ate here. Enough said. Sunday through Wednesday 11 a.m. to 5 a.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 a.m.
Coyo Taco
2300 NW Second Ave., Miami
305-573-8228
1111 SW First Ave., Miami
786- 773-3337
La Moon
97 SW Eighth St., Miami
305-860-6209
lamoonrestaurantmiami.com
The perfect drunk food has to be La Moon's colossal
La Sandwicherie
229 14th St., Miami Beach
305-532-8934
34 SW Eighth St., Miami
305-374-9852
lasandwicherie.com
It's 4 in the morning, and you're hankering for some pâté on French bread. Normally, you'd be out of luck until about noon, but not in Miami. La Sandwicherie for years has been catering to the cravings of discerning drunkards, students, hipsters, and in-the-biz workers by offering custom-made sandwiches till 5 a.m. daily. Sandwiches filled with pâté ($8.20), French salami ($8.20), smoked salmon ($8.20), or any other combination of meats and cheeses are made on buttery croissants or fresh French bread and satisfy your sleepless artistic soul. Miami Beach: Sunday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 a.m., Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 a.m. Brickell: Sunday through Wednesday 9 a.m. to 5 a.m., Thursday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 a.m.
Momi Ramen
5 SW 11th St., Miami
786-391-2392
momiramen.com
It's a well-known fact that noodles are a favorite drunk food, and Momi Ramen is the place for drunks with discerning taste. Start with an order of pan-fried gyoza ($11) before moving on to the main ramen event. Favorites include oxtail ramen with
Pizza Rustica
863 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
305- 674-8244
pizza-rustica.com
Nothing can replace a slice of pizza to sop up a night of drinking and Pizza Rustica allows you to break dawn with a slice in hand. The restaurant offers a cornucopia of pizza toppings from sausage to potatoes to pineapple.
Yambo
1643 SW First St., Miami
305-649-0203
Craving some grilled pork or chicken taco with a side of rice and beans at 4 in the morning? This colorful Nicaraguan palace has got you covered. The outside area is always open, serving favorites such as carne asada ($9), fried pork with yuca ($8), and
