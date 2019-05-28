Tropical Fruits, Okra, Asian Greens Are Miami's Summer Bounty at Local Farmers Markets

Few places in the world consider the beginning of winter a blessing, unless you're an avid skiier or a Homestead farmer.

In tropical South Florida, it's when all of the vegetables that disappear in almost every other climate begin to thrive. Farmers' markets swing into full gear and the small but growing community of cooks who rely on this bounty begin planning what are truly some of the most exciting dishes of the year. Meanwhile, CSA boxes are flying, and home gardeners are pulling their own produce.

As April gives way to May the region begins what's called the "shoulder" of the season — those final few weeks when growers can squeeze a bit more out of the ground. After that, for most small-scale organic farmers who care about their soil, it's time to clean up the farm, store all the gear in preparation for hurricane season, catch up on paperwork and other errant life projects, and finally plant a cover crop to return some nutrition to the ground in preparation for next season.

"It's important for farmers' markets customers and shoppers to know that once you get into very late spring it’s not the height of the season," says Tiffany Noe of Little River Cooperative. "So if they go to a farmers' market and they see a table with every type of fruit and veg they're interested in eating today they need to ask the person, 'Did you grow this? is this local? And if not, where's it from?'"

Yet all hope is not lost. Mango season in its full force is nearly upon us, as are months of mind-blowing tropical fruit. Down in Homestead, no place holds the tropical fruit flag better than LNB Grovestand, the 15-acre, certified organic farm that is loved equally for its turmeric tonics, as well as its smoothies that can be found at the Pinecrest Gardens Farmers' Market. If you look closely in between gulps of smoothie samples there's a small card outlining each tropical fruit's season that should be tacked to your refrigerator. Mamey comes into season in May and lasts until October. In June, jackfruit and bananas hit and last until December. In July, star fruit, avocados and lychee-like longans come into form.

Tropical fruit's aren't the only thing thriving, though. Of course, there's plenty of conventional tomatoes that are shipped north, but okra also grows in the hot summer months, as does boniato, juicy malabar spinach, and the whole range of Asian greens that make your closest Asian market one of your best bets for local food.

There are also organizations thinking beyond the constraints of the local growing system and widening their lens in an effort to fill the year with better eating. Art Friedrich's Urban Oasis Project is well known among Miami's farmers' market regulars. The decade-old organization serves people who usually cannot afford good, local produce thanks to its doubling of food assistance programs thanks to state and federal assistance.

Urban Oasis runs the Arsht Center's Monday afternoon market, the Legion Park Farmers' Market on Saturday mornings, and the Southwest Community Farmers Market at Tropical Park. Rather than run farms itself, Urban Oasis partners with local farms, who during the height of the season keep its tents filled with up to 95 percent local produce. As the calendar slides toward summer and much of that goes away there's a new mix of produce that includes greens found throughout the Caribbean like callaloo, okra, and collard greens. There are also some of the traditional produce people demand but sourced from organic farms in North Carolina. Most importantly is that they're always listed as such.

"For us the most important thing is to keep things labeled," Friedrich says. "We really want to create that transparency, and we talk with people al the time to ask where things are from."

And that connection between the food's source and its ultimate destination is what farmers' markets are truly about.

