A three-course lunch costs only $28 and most of the time includes many of the same items as the dinnertime menus. If you're looking for a power lunch to take a client, or simply want a delicious break in the day, here are the five best places to enjoy a Miami Spice lunch.
As always, prices do not include tax, tip, and beverages (unless noted), and menus are subject to change.
Boulud Sud255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami
305-421-8800
bouludsud.com
Master chef Daniel Boulud channels the flavors of the Mediterranean at this downtown Miami restaurant. Peruse the menu while you enjoy a complimentary amuse bouche of compressed watermelon and Cinco Jotas Spanish cured ham with feta cheese. Appetizers include a mezze platter, white gazpacho, panzanella salad, scallops and garlic chips, and beef tartare. For entrees, choose between lamb ragu rigatoni, grilled branzino, or a warm artichoke salad. Pavlova or cherry mousse round out your lunch. Miami Spice is offered for lunch ($28) Sunday through Thursday.
Cote3900 NE Second Ave., Miami
305-434-4668
cotemiami.com
Cote Miami received a Michelin star for its premium cuts of meat, and you can try it for yourself during lunch. Cote offers its "Optimus Prime" steak sandwich (eight-ounce USDA prime rib, thinly sliced on a Sullivan Street baguette) or its lunchtime-only fried chicken sandwich, but splurge for the Butcher's Lunch to get the full Cote treatment: USDA prime hanger steak and dry-aged rib eye grilled tableside, accompanied by lettuce, scallion salad, and ssamjang ($12 upcharge per person). Miami Spice is offered for lunch ($28) Monday through Thursday.
Fiola1500 San Ignacio Ave., Coral Gables
305-912-2639
fiolamiami.com
If you're looking for sophisticated fare in a sleek setting, look no further than Fiola. Chef Daniel Ganem offers a choice of ricotta peach bruschetta, a panzanella salad, cobia ceviche, or beef carpaccio. If you're craving pasta, choose between the spaghettoni aglio e olio or cacio e pepe. There's also a cauliflower steak, grilled branzino, and a seven ounce prime Delmonico steak. For dessert, enjoy a marscarpone tart, coconut parfait, or coffee mouse — paired with complimentary coffee, espresso, or tea. Miami Spice is offered for lunch ($28) Tuesday to Friday.
Planta Queen at Cocowalk3015 Grand Ave., Miami
786-600-2835
plantarestaurants.com
Here's the scenario: You want to have a nice, tasty lunch with your friend but they're vegan and you're not into eating lawn clippings. The solution? Planta Queen. This Coconut Grove restaurant offers plant-based spins on Asian favorites like bao buns and noodles. Start with either unagi eggplant, a daikon katsu bao, or sunomono salad before chosing between crispy tofu and broccoli, red Thai curry noodles, or Singapore noodles for an entree. For dessert, there's a chocolate brownie topped with nondairy ice cream, summer peaches with green tea ice cream, or a Vietnamese coffee sundae. Miami Spice is offered for lunch ($28) Monday to Friday.
Pubbelly Sushi at Brickell City Centre701 S. Miami Ave., Miami
786-899-5038
pubbellyglobal.com
If work finds you in the heart of Miami's financial district during lunchtime, pop into Pubbelly Sushi for a midday break. To start, there's edamame or hamachi bites — but go for the lobster donuts. Entrees include short rib bao bun or a smoked salmon roll. Finish your meal with miso bread pudding or a mason jar of salted caramel, strawberries, and matcha. Miami Spice is offered for lunch ($28) Monday to Thursday.