The Five Best Miami Spice Restaurants for Lunch

September 9, 2022 9:00AM

Cote offers its famed meat for lunch during Miami Spice.
Cote offers its famed meat for lunch during Miami Spice. Photo by Gary He
Miami Spice runs through the end of September, offering prix fixe meals at more than 200 participating restaurants.  And, while most people take advantage of Miami Spice for dinner, the best value is during lunch.

A three-course lunch costs only $28 and most of the time includes many of the same items as the dinnertime menus. If you're looking for a power lunch to take a client, or simply want a delicious break in the day, here are the five best places to enjoy a Miami Spice lunch.

As always, prices do not include tax, tip, and beverages (unless noted), and menus are subject to change.
click to enlarge
Boulud Sud's dining room
Photo by CandaceWest.com

Boulud Sud

255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami
305-421-8800
bouludsud.com

Master chef Daniel Boulud channels the flavors of the Mediterranean at this downtown Miami restaurant. Peruse the menu while you enjoy a complimentary amuse bouche of compressed watermelon and Cinco Jotas Spanish cured ham with feta cheese. Appetizers include a mezze platter, white gazpacho, panzanella salad, scallops and garlic chips, and beef tartare. For entrees, choose between lamb ragu rigatoni, grilled branzino, or a warm artichoke salad. Pavlova or cherry mousse round out your lunch. Miami Spice is offered for lunch ($28) Sunday through Thursday.
click to enlarge
Cote Miami is known for its beef.
Photo courtesy of World Red Eye

Cote

3900 NE Second Ave., Miami
305-434-4668
cotemiami.com

Cote Miami received a Michelin star for its premium cuts of meat, and you can try it for yourself during lunch. Cote offers its "Optimus Prime" steak sandwich (eight-ounce USDA prime rib, thinly sliced on a Sullivan Street baguette) or its lunchtime-only fried chicken sandwich, but splurge for the Butcher's Lunch to get the full Cote treatment: USDA prime hanger steak and dry-aged rib eye grilled tableside, accompanied by lettuce, scallion salad, and ssamjang ($12 upcharge per person). Miami Spice is offered for lunch ($28) Monday through Thursday.
click to enlarge
Pasta for lunch at Fiola
Photo courtesy of Fiola

Fiola

1500 San Ignacio Ave., Coral Gables
305-912-2639
fiolamiami.com

If you're looking for sophisticated fare in a sleek setting, look no further than Fiola. Chef Daniel Ganem offers a choice of ricotta peach bruschetta, a panzanella salad, cobia ceviche, or beef carpaccio. If you're craving pasta, choose between the spaghettoni aglio e olio or cacio e pepe. There's also a cauliflower steak, grilled branzino, and a seven ounce prime Delmonico steak. For dessert, enjoy a marscarpone tart, coconut parfait, or coffee mouse — paired with complimentary coffee, espresso, or tea. Miami Spice is offered for lunch ($28) Tuesday to Friday.
click to enlarge
Plant-based Asian favorites are on the menu at Planta Queen.
Photo courtesy of Planta Queen

Planta Queen at Cocowalk

3015 Grand Ave., Miami
786-600-2835
plantarestaurants.com

Here's the scenario: You want to have a nice, tasty lunch with your friend but they're vegan and you're not into eating lawn clippings. The solution? Planta Queen. This Coconut Grove restaurant offers plant-based spins on Asian favorites like bao buns and noodles. Start with either unagi eggplant, a daikon katsu bao, or sunomono salad before chosing between crispy tofu and broccoli, red Thai curry noodles, or Singapore noodles for an entree. For dessert, there's a chocolate brownie topped with nondairy ice cream, summer peaches with green tea ice cream, or a Vietnamese coffee sundae. Miami Spice is offered for lunch ($28) Monday to Friday.
click to enlarge
Lunch at Pubbelly
Photo courtesy of Pubbelly

Pubbelly Sushi at Brickell City Centre

701 S. Miami Ave., Miami
786-899-5038
pubbellyglobal.com

If work finds you in the heart of Miami's financial district during lunchtime, pop into Pubbelly Sushi for a midday break. To start, there's edamame or hamachi bites — but go for the lobster donuts. Entrees include short rib bao bun or a smoked salmon roll. Finish your meal with miso bread pudding or a mason jar of salted caramel, strawberries, and matcha. Miami Spice is offered for lunch ($28) Monday to Thursday.
Laine Doss
