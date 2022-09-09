The Five Best Miami Spice Restaurants for Lunch

Boulud Sud 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami

Cote Miami

Fiola

Planta Queen

Pubbelly Sushi

Miami Spice runs through the end of September, offering prix fixe meals at more than 200 participating restaurants. And, while most people take advantage of Miami Spice for dinner, the best value is during lunch.A three-course lunch costs only $28 and most of the time includes many of the same items as the dinnertime menus. If you're looking for a power lunch to take a client, or simply want a delicious break in the day, here are the five best places to enjoy a Miami Spice lunch.As always, prices do not include tax, tip, and beverages (unless noted), and menus are subject to change.Master chef Daniel Boulud channels the flavors of the Mediterranean at this downtown Miami restaurant. Peruse the menu while you enjoy a complimentary amuse bouche of compressed watermelon and Cinco Jotas Spanish cured ham with feta cheese. Appetizers include a mezze platter, white gazpacho, panzanella salad, scallops and garlic chips, and beef tartare. For entrees, choose between lamb ragu rigatoni, grilled branzino, or a warm artichoke salad. Pavlova or cherry mousse round out your lunch.Cote Miami received a Michelin star for its premium cuts of meat, and you can try it for yourself during lunch. Cote offers its "Optimus Prime" steak sandwich (eight-ounce USDA prime rib, thinly sliced on a Sullivan Street baguette) or its lunchtime-only fried chicken sandwich, but splurge for the Butcher's Lunch to get the full Cote treatment: USDA prime hanger steak and dry-aged rib eye grilled tableside, accompanied by lettuce, scallion salad, and ssamjang ($12 upcharge per person).If you're looking for sophisticated fare in a sleek setting, look no further than Fiola. Chef Daniel Ganem offers a choice of ricotta peach bruschetta, a panzanella salad, cobia ceviche, or beef carpaccio. If you're craving pasta, choose between the spaghettoni aglio e olio or cacio e pepe. There's also a cauliflower steak, grilled branzino, and a seven ounce prime Delmonico steak. For dessert, enjoy a marscarpone tart, coconut parfait, or coffee mouse — paired with complimentary coffee, espresso, or tea.Here's the scenario: You want to have a nice, tasty lunch with your friend but they're vegan and you're not into eating lawn clippings. The solution? Planta Queen. This Coconut Grove restaurant offers plant-based spins on Asian favorites like bao buns and noodles. Start with either unagi eggplant, a daikon katsu bao, or sunomono salad before chosing between crispy tofu and broccoli, red Thai curry noodles, or Singapore noodles for an entree. For dessert, there's a chocolate brownie topped with nondairy ice cream, summer peaches with green tea ice cream, or a Vietnamese coffee sundae.If work finds you in the heart of Miami's financial district during lunchtime, pop into Pubbelly Sushi for a midday break. To start, there's edamame or hamachi bites — but go for the lobster donuts. Entrees include short rib bao bun or a smoked salmon roll. Finish your meal with miso bread pudding or a mason jar of salted caramel, strawberries, and matcha.