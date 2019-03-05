Miami's Eight Most Unique Pizzas

America is in love with pizza and, according to CBS News in Minnesota, it's more popular than chicken wings for required Super Bowl snacking.
Though a Margherita pizza is the pretty much perfection, go beyond the classic alchemy of dough, sauce, and cheese and the sky's the limit.
Miami eateries are skipping predictable combinations in lieu of custom creations topped with bold flavor combos that are anything but boring. Here are the eight most interesting pies to try when you feel like you've been stuck in a pizza rut.
1. Call Me Gaby. Head to this Italian restaurant in the South of Fifth neighborhood for a selection of unique pies.
2. Sugar Factory. Sugar Factory in South Beach makes a pizza for every sweet tooth, a decadent pie that will leave you licking your fingers with the flavors of sweet Nutella cream, strawberries, and bananas. The sinful treat is topped with semi-sweet dark chocolate shavings ($17). 1144 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-604-0323; sugarfactory.com.
3. 800 Degrees Kitchen. A quick glance at this pie might make you think it's a typical one, but the very first bite will tip you off: a blast of Grey Goose to its tomato sauce. In addition to the extra punch, the Alla Vodka pizza option also features fresh mozzarella, pecorino, sweet onion, and pancetta. The red chile flakes add just the right amount of heat ($17). 2956 NE 199th St., Aventura; 305-902-4363; 800degrees.com.
4. Matador Room. Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten's Latin/ Caribbean version is prepared with a mix of fresh, seasonal and local ingredients: avocado, jalapeno, ricotta, agave, cilantro, and lime ($14), which you can savor at the eatery's historic dining room or the atmospheric bar. 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-257-4600; matadorroom.com.
5. Malibu Farm. For those days when you can't decide between gyros or pizza, Malibu Farm offers the perfect solution. This cheery outpost inside the Eden Rock Hotel is offering a specialty Greek salad pie that features a healthy mix of garbanzo bean hummus, feta cheese, cherry tomato, bell pepper, and kalamata olives ($23). 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-5579; edenrockhotelmiami.com.
6. Boulud Sud. Downtown Miami is home to Boulud Sud, a great place for gourmet Mediterranean upgrades on classic pies. Chef Clark Bowen is offering his take on a lamb flatbread with a freshly made thin crust topped with a perfect calibration of flavors: fresh cuts of lamb, grilled eggplant, and tasty pine nuts. But it is the labneh - the Middle Eastern thick yogurt cheese that makes the fusion an unexpected one: a mix of creamy, tangy, nutty, spicy and crusty bread ($19). 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-421-8800; bouludsud.com.
7. 222 Taco. This North Bay Village's taqueria's take on pizza is a Cali-style Mexican pie that features a layer of flour tortilla loaded with salsa, queso, black bean, and your choice of meats or veggies ($8). 1624 79th St. Cswy., North Bay Village; 833-222-8226; 222ta.co.
8. Soul Tavern. Pizzas here are named after the five elements - Fire, Earth, Metal, Water, and Wood - and the Beets and Roots, a "water" pizza, can be made with vegan cheese and a gluten-free crust. Traditional red sauce is substituted with a roasted beet purée, topped with lotus root, red beets, black sesame, mozzarella, and baby arugula ($17). 1801 West Ave., Miami Beach; 305-925-0799; soultavern.com.
