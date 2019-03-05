Miami's Eight Most Unique Pizzas

America is in love with pizza and, according to CBS News in Minnesota, it's more popular than chicken wings for required Super Bowl snacking.

Though a Margherita pizza is the pretty much perfection, go beyond the classic alchemy of dough, sauce, and cheese and the sky's the limit.

Miami eateries are skipping predictable combinations in lieu of custom creations topped with bold flavor combos that are anything but boring. Here are the eight most interesting pies to try when you feel like you've been stuck in a pizza rut.