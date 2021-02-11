 
4
Drink in the Love: Miami's Top Valentine's Day Cocktails

Elena Vivas | February 11, 2021 | 8:00am
Leave your phone at home and try a pitcher of "Don't Text Your Ex" on Valentine's Day.
Photo courtesy of 1-800-Lucky
Valentine's Day can evoke a lot of feelings. For some, the day is a chance to shout their love from the rooftops; for others its a nauseating display, reminding you you're still on Tinder. But no matter where you find yourself on the emotional roller coaster that is Valentine's Day, there's one great equalizer.

Booze.

Whether you love Valentine's Day or hate it, in other words, there's bound to be a cocktail for you. From Galentine's Day pitchers to a frothy take on a martini, here are Miami's top Valentine's Day cocktails.

1-800-Lucky

143 NW 23rd St., Miami
305-768-9826
1800lucky.com

"Don't Text Your Ex" is a ruby-hued punch  that doubles as sound advice. A pitcher of this easy sipper made from cucumber-mint vodka, Aperol, red wine, and club soda goes for $48 and fills eight glasses. Available February 14-20.

Pucker up to "Cupid's Kiss" at Black Market.
Photo courtesy of Black Market

Black Market

168 SE First St., Miami
305-400-8023
blackmarketmia.com

If Cupid's arrow missed you this Valentine's Day, Black Market offers a Cupid's Kiss ($6) instead. Gin, apple, lemon, grenadine, and egg whites collide in this concoction ready to wet your whistle and spark your desire. The cocktail is available for ladies only at the bar on February 14.

A rose-water gin rickey from the Doral Yard will convince you romance isn't dead.EXPAND
Photo courtesy of Doral Market

The Doral Yard

8455 NW 53rd St., Doral
305-744-5038
thedoralyard.com

At the Doral Yard, romance is alive and well in the form of a Valentine's Day-themed gin rickey ($10). Garnished with fresh raspberries and mixed with rose-water syrup, this playful riff on the classic cocktail is a refreshing sip. The drink is available for the entire month of February.

At Joia Beach, fresh flowers are best served atop a cocktail.
Photo courtesy of Joia Beach

Joia Beach

1111 Parrot Jungle Tr., Miami
305-400-7280
joiabeachmiami.com

Joia Beach exudes romance with its picturesque views and beachside motif. Take in a glowing sunset while sipping a "Hibiscus Kiss" ($14). The vodka-based beauty is shaken with amaro, strawberry purée, and lemon juice, and crowned with an edible flower. Available all through Valentine's weekend.

Order a red velvet martini at and drink your Valentine's Day dessert.
Photo courtesy of Smith & Wollensky

Smith & Wollensky

1 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
305-673-2800
smithandwollensky.com

Tender steak and red-velvet martinis sound like the makings of a perfect Valentine's Day evening, and that's exactly what Smith & Wollensky is serving. This year the steakhouse indulges its guests with a sweet martini treat comprised of vanilla vodka, white crème de cacao, Godiva dark chocolate, and red-velvet cake mix ($16). Available through Valentine's Day.

Heat things up with Uchi's deceivingly pink-hued "Subarashi" cocktail.
Photo courtesy of Uchi

Uchi


252 NW 25th St., Miami


305-995-09154


uchimiami.com

Heat things up at Wynwood's newest hot spot, Uchi, with a smoky-sweet "Subarashi" cocktail ($16). This tempting libation, while perfectly pink, packs a punch courtesy of reposado tequila, joven mezcal, lime, and hibiscus agave. Pair it with pieces of nigiri for the complete Uchi experience.

Attorney by day, foodie by night, Elena Vivas is a regular food and beverage contributor for Miami New Times. She was also an expert columnist for Foodable TV and a food editor for tropicult.com.

