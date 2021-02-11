Drink in the Love: Miami's Top Valentine's Day Cocktails

- Local
Valentine's Day can evoke a lot of feelings. For some, the day is a chance to shout their love from the rooftops; for others its a nauseating display, reminding you you're still on Tinder. But no matter where you find yourself on the emotional roller coaster that is Valentine's Day, there's one great equalizer.
Booze.
Whether you love Valentine's Day or hate it, in other words, there's bound to be a cocktail for you. From Galentine's Day pitchers to a frothy take on a martini, here are Miami's top Valentine's Day cocktails.
1-800-Lucky143 NW 23rd St., Miami
305-768-9826
1800lucky.com
"Don't Text Your Ex" is a ruby-hued punch that doubles as sound advice. A pitcher of this easy sipper made from cucumber-mint vodka, Aperol, red wine, and club soda goes for $48 and fills eight glasses. Available February 14-20.
Black Market168 SE First St., Miami
305-400-8023
blackmarketmia.com
If Cupid's arrow missed you this Valentine's Day, Black Market offers a Cupid's Kiss ($6) instead. Gin, apple, lemon, grenadine, and egg whites collide in this concoction ready to wet your whistle and spark your desire. The cocktail is available for ladies only at the bar on February 14.
The Doral Yard8455 NW 53rd St., Doral
305-744-5038
thedoralyard.com
At the Doral Yard, romance is alive and well in the form of a Valentine's Day-themed gin rickey ($10). Garnished with fresh raspberries and mixed with rose-water syrup, this playful riff on the classic cocktail is a refreshing sip. The drink is available for the entire month of February.
Joia Beach1111 Parrot Jungle Tr., Miami
305-400-7280
joiabeachmiami.com
Joia Beach exudes romance with its picturesque views and beachside motif. Take in a glowing sunset while sipping a "Hibiscus Kiss" ($14). The vodka-based beauty is shaken with amaro, strawberry purée, and lemon juice, and crowned with an edible flower. Available all through Valentine's weekend.
Smith & Wollensky1 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
305-673-2800
smithandwollensky.com
Tender steak and red-velvet martinis sound like the makings of a perfect Valentine's Day evening, and that's exactly what Smith & Wollensky is serving. This year the steakhouse indulges its guests with a sweet martini treat comprised of vanilla vodka, white crème de cacao, Godiva dark chocolate, and red-velvet cake mix ($16). Available through Valentine's Day.