Super Bowl LVI Miami Watch Parties

The list is seemingly endless, but here are some of the best options for catching the Cincinnati Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams in the big game.
All watch parties will happen on game day — Sunday, February 13 — and prices exclude tax and tip. Check each listing for ticket and RSVP information, if applicable.
American Social690 SW First Ct., Miami
305-223-7004
americansocialbar.com/brickell
Watch the game on more than 25 TVs and enjoy favorites like chicken wings, burgers, pizza, and more. Gameday specials include $25 buckets of Bud Light, Bud Light seltzer, and Truly.
Batch Gastropub Miami30 SW 12th St, Miami
305-808-5555
batchgastropub.com
Throughout the game, football fans can enjoy $5 Bud Light pints or barn burner shots, while chowing down on fare such as Buffalo chicken nachos, pulled pork egg rolls, and Batch wings. Watch the game on 15 TVs and three projectors.
Clevelander South Beach Hotel & Bar1020 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach
305-532-4006
clevelander.com
Watch the game on Clevelander's 20-foot LED screen, with additional viewing on TVs and projectors throughout the property. General admissions start at $20. Other tickets include a three-hour rooftop open bar, VIP table packages, entertainment, and more. Reservations are recommended but not requied. Purchase tickets at clevelander.com.
The Deck at Wynwood Marketplace2250 NW Second Ave., Miami
305-461-2700
thedeckwynwood.com
The Deck is hosting a watch party with chicken wings from DJ Khaled's wing place, Another Wing, cocktails, and a big screen. Admission is free.
Farmhouse Miami16901 SW 177th Ave., Miami
786-942-0557
farmhousemiami.com
Farmhouse Miami is hosting the Pig Roast Bowl 2022, with 40 teams vying for the title of best roast pig. Miami celebrity, Kiko Suarez, hosts the event that includes a DJ, game watching on a giant LED screen, a petting zoo for kids, and more. Tickets cost $20 (plus fees and tax) and include cocktails. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com. The event starts at 10 a.m. and lasts through the game.
Oasis Wynwood2335 N Miami Ave., Miami
oasiswynwood.com
Oasis Wynwood will be offering a free watch party by RSVP for the big game starting at 5 p.m. Food vendors will offer deals like 10 tacos for $40 from Los Buenos, a trio of dips and grilled pita for $25 from Mr. Mandolin, and 20 large wings ($35) from Chikin. Drink specials include $25 beer buckets, $75 champagne bottles, and $250 vodka and tequila bottles. RSVP at oasismiami.tixr.com.
Shuckers Waterfront Bar & Grill1819 79th Street Cswy., North Bay Village
305-866-1570
bestwesternonthebay.com
Watch the game with a water view and grab $25 Stella and $20 Bud Light buckets. Seafood lovers will want to take advantage of $48 stone crabs, $22 oysters, $15 heart of palm salad, $42 lobster and shrimp pasta, and $48 twin lobster tails. Reservations are required. Email [email protected] or call 305-866-1570.
The Taurus3540 Main Hwy., Miami
305-529-6523
thetauruscoconutgrove.com
Coconut Grove favorite the Taurus is hosting a Super Bowl party from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. with an extended happy hour until the end of the game that includes $8 cocktail specials, and $20 Monopolio buckets. The game will be shown on seven TVs with seating options indoors or on the outside patio. Bites include chicken fried potato bites, loaded nachos, and potato skins.
Time Out Market Miami1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach
786-753-5388
timeoutmarket.com/miami
Catch the game on a 17-foot, HD LED screen, while you eat from a plethora of food options at this South Beach food hall and enjoy game day drink specials.
The Wharf Miami114 SW N. River Dr., Miami
305-906-4000
wharfmiami.com
The Wharf is setting up massive TVs throughout the waterfront property for the big game. Grab a drink from one of the many on-site bars and food from the Chicken Spot, Sake Room, Spris Pizza, or La Santa Taqueria. The Wharf will also host live entertainment during commercial breaks.
Wynwood Brewing Co.565 NW 24th St., Miami
833-996-9663
wynwoodbrewing.com
Enjoy fresh La Rubia pints for $4 and eat wings from Cluckinn' RIght Chicken at this Wynwood Brewery, which will install a giant outdoor screen for game viewing.