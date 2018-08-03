Beat the Heat With These Cool Summer Beer Cocktails

Summers in South Florida can be brutal, but there are respites: a day at the beach, pool time, and a cold drink. Beer cocktails are perfect for this time of year. They're lower in alcohol content than traditional libations, and beer's carbonation makes it naturally refreshing. Beer is also a great base for concoctions such as micheladas, shandies, and slushies. Cool off with any of these beer cocktails.
Frozen beer
Courtesy of 1-800-Lucky
1. 1-800-Lucky. This refreshing drink features Kirin beer with special frozen foam on top. The beer is priced at $8, including gratuity and tax. During happy hour, which runs from Monday through Friday 4 to 7 p.m., you can snag one for five bucks. 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1-800-lucky.com.
Beer slushie
Courtesy of 26 Degrees
2. 26 Degree Brewing Co. 26 Degree's beer slushies are limited editions that change daily, so get to the brewery early so you won't be disappointed on steamy summer afternoons (six ounces for $4 and ten ounces for $6). 2600 E. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach; 954-532-6964; 26brewing.com.
Beer cocktails
Courtesy of Bousa Brewing
3. Bousa Brewing. This Little River brewery is shaking things up with its cocktail program. Beginning August 12, enjoy special Sunday funday bloody marys. From 11 a.m. to 3 a.m., you can design your own beer-based bloody mary with spiced rims and a variety of veggies and cheeses. Bousa will also offer an unlimited sparkling wine bar for those who aren't into bloody beers ($25 for either unlimited bloody marys or sparkling wine). 7235 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; 305-363-5166; bousabrewing.com.
Sangria de cerveza
Courtesy of Bulla Gastrobar
4. Bulla Gastrobar. Both Bulla locations offer sangria de cerveza, made with Wynwood Brewing Co.'s La Rubia blonde ale, St-Germain, lemon juice, and pear purée ($9 per glass and $34 per pitcher). Find reduced prices during Bulla's happy hour. In Coral Gables, a glass of sangria costs $4 and a pitcher costs $14.50 Monday through Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. In Doral, enjoy a glass for $5.50 and a pitcher for $17.25 Monday through Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. 2500 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 305-441-0107; and 5335 NW 87th Ave., Doral; 305-260-6543; bullagastrobar.com.
Tropical mojito
Courtesy of Lokal Moko
5. Lokal Moko. This Hawaiian-themed restaurant at the Yellow Green Farmers Market in Hollywood serves a tropical mojito, made to order with lime, mint, coconut rum, and a lager beer to top it off ($9). 1940 N. 30th Rd., Hollywood; 954-470-9938; facebook.com/lokalmoko.
Michelada
Courtesy of Veza Sur
6. Veza Sur. The Wynwood brewery serves an assortment of micheladas, including the Lulo Bird ($9), made with Lulo Sour beer, oranges, pink peppercorn, a sage reduction, and fresh lime juice served over ice in a snifter; the Shoot the Moon ($9), with Campari syrup, fresh lemon juice, mint, and guava purée topped with Guava Sour beer; the house michelada ($8), made with Latin Lager, fresh lime juice, and a secret spice mix; and the seasonal michelada ($8), containing lime juice, Buffalo Mexican hot sauce, pickled cherry juice, and Latin Lager. Bottomless micheladas cost $15 on Sunday. 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-362-6300; vezasur.com.
Haidar Hachem is a type 1 diabetic and cancer survivor who lives his life by running long distances (in Speedos) and drinking beer. He is a brewery/beer reviewer and is on his way to becoming Cicerone-certified. Cheers!
