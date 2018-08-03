Beat the Heat With These Cool Summer Beer Cocktails

Summers in South Florida can be brutal, but there are respites: a day at the beach, pool time, and a cold drink. Beer cocktails are perfect for this time of year. They're lower in alcohol content than traditional libations, and beer's carbonation makes it naturally refreshing. Beer is also a great base for concoctions such as micheladas, shandies, and slushies. Cool off with any of these beer cocktails.

Frozen beer Courtesy of 1-800-Lucky

1. 1-800-Lucky. This refreshing drink features Kirin beer with special frozen foam on top. The beer is priced at $8, including gratuity and tax. During happy hour, which runs from Monday through Friday 4 to 7 p.m., you can snag one for five bucks. 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1-800-lucky.com.

Beer slushie Courtesy of 26 Degrees

2. 26 Degree Brewing Co. 26 Degree's beer slushies are limited editions that change daily, so get to the brewery early so you won't be disappointed on steamy summer afternoons (six ounces for $4 and ten ounces for $6). 2600 E. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach; 954-532-6964; 26brewing.com.

