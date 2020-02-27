The Best Leap Day Deals in Miami

Miami never needs an excuse to celebrate, but, of course, an extra day in the year is cause for festivities.

On this special date that occurs only once every four years, South Florida restaurants will honor guests — especially those with Leap Day birthdays, also known as Leaplings — by offering one-day-only deals this Saturday, February 29.

American Social 690 SW First Ct., Miami

American Social will host the Black and White Ball as a tribute to writer Truman Capote and his epic 1966 party. Guests are encouraged to dress up in their black-and-white best. Sip complimentary champagne from 9 to 11 p.m., and enjoy $5 Absolut cocktails throughout the evening to complete a celebration that comes around only once every four years. Admission is free with registration via Eventbrite for the Brickell location and the Las Olas location.

Casa Sensei 1200 E. Las Olas Blvd., #101, Fort Lauderdale

Celebrate February 29 at Casa Sensei with a Leap Day $29 prix fixe. Choose one of the following appetizers to start the meal: miso soup, organic supermix salad, pork dumplings, or shrimp shumai. For the main course, select one of the following entrées: Russian roll, truffle butter crunch roll, sesame chicken, tofu soba noodles, or special fried rice. Thai doughnuts will be the sweet ending.

Cocktails at the Lincoln Eatery 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach

Cocktails, the tropical bar inside the Lincoln Eatery, will treat guests to arguably the most affordable beverage in Miami Beach. On February 29, bottles of Miller Lite will cost only $2.29. The deal is open to everyone.

Loews Miami Beach Hotel 1601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Leap Day babies showing birthday proof will experience the royal treatment at Loews Miami Beach, where they will be treated to $2.29 signature cocktails at any of the property's bars, including Bar Collins, Lure Fishbar, and the Nautilus pool bar. New Times encourages those taking advantage to go big and order the 24K Rita, a traditional margarita made with Roca Patrón Silver. The usually $65 drink comes served over crushed ice in a glass garnished with a 24-karat-gold-leaf-coated slice of lime and a rim made with edible 24-karat gold flakes and lime zest. Leaplings will also receive 50 percent off their check for a party of two or 25 percent off the check for a party of three or more during brunch, lunch, or dinner at Preston's Market (open only for brunch), Bar Collins, Nautilus, and Lure Fishbar.

Monty's Raw Bar 2550 S. Bayshore Dr., Coconut Grove

In the spirit of Leap Day, guests who were born February 29 can choose between a complimentary slice of key lime pie or a free Pain Remover. Monty's version of the trademarked cocktail the Painkiller is made with a blend of Virgin Island rum, coconut, pineapple, and orange juice. Only Leap Year babies aged 21 or older may redeem the Pain Remover deal, and guests must show ID upon arrival to collect their birthday gift. The promotion is valid all day, but guests should arrive by noon to take advantage of live music.

Phuc Yea 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Phuc Yea will host a Leap Year frogs'-leg-eating competition from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets to compete, which include all-you-can-eat frogs' legs and bottomless beer, cost $50 via eventbrite.com. The top eater will win a Sancocho Sunday brunch with drinks included, plus a take-home gift bag containing wine, bar goods, and other swag. Winnings are valued at $150 per person. Those looking to have noncompetitive fun can enjoy a special happy hour menu that includes frogs' legs ($18).

SuViche Various locations

Leaplings eat free at all SuViche locations this Saturday — up to a $50 tab. Anyone with proof of a February 29 birthday can order appetizers, sushi, Peruvian entrées, and even cocktails.