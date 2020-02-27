 


Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
SuViche is ready to help you celebrate Leap Day.
SuViche is ready to help you celebrate Leap Day.
Photo courtesy of SuViche

The Best Leap Day Deals in Miami

Amber Love Bond | February 27, 2020 | 10:30am
AA

Miami never needs an excuse to celebrate, but, of course, an extra day in the year is cause for festivities.

On this special date that occurs only once every four years, South Florida restaurants will honor guests — especially those with Leap Day birthdays, also known as Leaplings — by offering one-day-only deals this Saturday, February 29.

American Social's patio
American Social's patio
Photo courtesy of American Social

American Social

690 SW First Ct., Miami
305-223-7004
americansocialbar.com


American Social will host the Black and White Ball as a tribute to writer Truman Capote and his epic 1966 party. Guests are encouraged to dress up in their black-and-white best. Sip complimentary champagne from 9 to 11 p.m., and enjoy $5 Absolut cocktails throughout the evening to complete a celebration that comes around only once every four years. Admission is free with registration via Eventbrite for the Brickell location and the Las Olas location.

Casa Sensei
Casa Sensei
Photo courtesy of Casa Sensei

Casa Sensei

1200 E. Las Olas Blvd., #101, Fort Lauderdale
954-994-1416
casasensei.com


Celebrate February 29 at Casa Sensei with a Leap Day $29 prix fixe. Choose one of the following appetizers to start the meal: miso soup, organic supermix salad, pork dumplings, or shrimp shumai. For the main course, select one of the following entrées: Russian roll, truffle butter crunch roll, sesame chicken, tofu soba noodles, or special fried rice. Thai doughnuts will be the sweet ending.

Cocktails at the Lincoln Eatery.
Cocktails at the Lincoln Eatery.
Photo courtesy of the Lincoln Eatery

Cocktails at the Lincoln Eatery

723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach
305-695-8700
thelincolneatery.com


Cocktails, the tropical bar inside the Lincoln Eatery, will treat guests to arguably the most affordable beverage in Miami Beach. On February 29, bottles of Miller Lite will cost only $2.29. The deal is open to everyone.

A Leap Year cocktail
A Leap Year cocktail
Photo courtesy of Loews Miami Beach Hotel

Loews Miami Beach Hotel

1601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-604-1601
loewshotels.com/miami-beach/dining


Leap Day babies showing birthday proof will experience the royal treatment at Loews Miami Beach, where they will be treated to $2.29 signature cocktails at any of the property's bars, including Bar Collins, Lure Fishbar, and the Nautilus pool bar. New Times encourages those taking advantage to go big and order the 24K Rita, a traditional margarita made with Roca Patrón Silver. The usually $65 drink comes served over crushed ice in a glass garnished with a 24-karat-gold-leaf-coated slice of lime and a rim made with edible 24-karat gold flakes and lime zest. Leaplings will also receive 50 percent off their check for a party of two or 25 percent off the check for a party of three or more during brunch, lunch, or dinner at Preston's Market (open only for brunch), Bar Collins, Nautilus, and Lure Fishbar.

Key lime pie at Monty's Raw Bar.
Key lime pie at Monty's Raw Bar.
Photo courtesy of Monty's Raw Bar

Monty's Raw Bar

2550 S. Bayshore Dr., Coconut Grove
305-856-3992
montysrawbar.com


In the spirit of Leap Day, guests who were born February 29 can choose between a complimentary slice of key lime pie or a free Pain Remover. Monty's version of the trademarked cocktail the Painkiller is made with a blend of Virgin Island rum, coconut, pineapple, and orange juice. Only Leap Year babies aged 21 or older may redeem the Pain Remover deal, and guests must show ID upon arrival to collect their birthday gift. The promotion is valid all day, but guests should arrive by noon to take advantage of live music.

Frogs' legs at Phuc Yea.
Frogs' legs at Phuc Yea.
Photo courtesy of Phuc Yea

Phuc Yea

7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-602-3710
phucyea.com


Phuc Yea will host a Leap Year frogs'-leg-eating competition from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets to compete, which include all-you-can-eat frogs' legs and bottomless beer, cost $50 via eventbrite.com. The top eater will win a Sancocho Sunday brunch with drinks included, plus a take-home gift bag containing wine, bar goods, and other swag. Winnings are valued at $150 per person. Those looking to have noncompetitive fun can enjoy a special happy hour menu that includes frogs' legs ($18).

Sushi at SuViche.
Sushi at SuViche.
Photo courtesy of SuViche

SuViche

Various locations
suviche.com


Leaplings eat free at all SuViche locations this Saturday — up to a $50 tab. Anyone with proof of a February 29 birthday can order appetizers, sushi, Peruvian entrées, and even cocktails.

 
Amber Love Bond is a Miami native whose love of food launched a unexpected writing career. You'll usually find her somewhere delicious with her laptop in tow and a cocktail in hand.

