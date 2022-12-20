Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Cocktails & Spirits

Miami's Best Christmas Cocktails

December 20, 2022 9:00AM

"Bad Santa" cocktail at Miracle Bar
"Bad Santa" cocktail at Miracle Bar Photo by Melissa Hom
Christmas is the time to raise a glass and toast with family and friends, so grab your best ugly Christmas sweater and Santa hat and cozy up to a festive drink.

From classic holiday cocktails to interactive libations served in ornaments, South Florida bartenders keep spirits merry and bright with these seven festive cocktails.
click to enlarge
The tree isn't the only thing that's lit at American Social.
American Social photo

American Social

690 SW First Ct, Miami
305-570-4468
americansocialbar.com
Seasonal libations at American Social include the "Ho Ho-Jito," "Navidad Old Fashioned," "Sleigh My Name," "Santa Claus-Mo," and the "Partridge in a Cosmo Tree."  Each tree is decorated with cocktail-filled ornaments ready to pour into coupes hanging from the tree. Each cocktail tree serves eight for $100 or 12 for $150. Available through January 15. 
click to enlarge
Christmas isn't complete without coquito.
Ball & Chain photo

Ball & Chain

1513 SW Eighth St., Miami
305-643-7820
ballandchainmiami.com
Cozy up to the bar at Ball & Chain and get your coquito fix. This velvety cocktail, infused with coconut creme and cinnamon, is served in a champagne coupe and garnished with a cinnamon stick. The classic holiday drink will be available throughout December for $15. 
click to enlarge
Step into Christmas at Bodega this season at its Patron tequila holiday pop-up.
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila photo

Bodega Fort Lauderdale

21 W Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-945-5545
bodegataqueria.com
Bodega is hosting a Patron tequila holiday pop-up at its Fort Lauderdale location. Behind the taqueria doors, you'll uncover a Christmas wonderland decked out with tinsel and lights. Bargoers can choose from a seasonal menu of Patron cocktails, including the "Un Poquito of Repoquito," crafted with Patron reposado, coconut cream, pineapple, and lemon festooned with cinnamon sticks and rosemary ($14); the "Chocolate Lit," made with Patron añejo, simple syrup, and chocolate mole bitters topped with a toasted marshmallow ($14); or the "Smoky & Nice," a blend of Patron blanco, mezcal, Ancho Reyes, lime, and agave served in an ornament ($14). The pop-up is open through December.
click to enlarge
Tasty holiday cocktails await at Miracle Pop-Up Bar, located inside the Wynwood bar Gramps.
Photo by Melissa Hom

Miracle in Miami at Gramps

176 NW 24th St., Miami
miracleinmiami.com
If Santa ditched the milk and cookies for something more "spirited," you'd catch him at Miracle in Miami. The pop-up bar located inside Gramps returns for another year of cocktail magic. Crowd favorites like the "Christmaspolitan" and "Jingle Balls Nog" made it back onto the menu, along with some new offerings such as the "Santa's Little Helper," an herbaceous sipper mixed of gin, spiced caraway syrup, eucalyptus, sage, lime, and seltzer; and the "Grandma Got Run Over by a T. Rex" with vodka, orange liqueur, Gentian aperitif, pomegranate, grapefruit, lime, and aromatic bitters. The pop-up will run through December 23.
click to enlarge
Someone stole Santa's cookies at Phuc Yea.
Phuc Yea photo

Phuc Yea

7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-602-3710
phucyea.com
At Phuc Yea, Santa's getting cocktails this season with the "Who Stole Santa's Cookies" cocktail. The spirit-forward drink combines rich brown butter rum, dry Curaçao, Heering cherry liqueur, orange bitters, and Buckspice ginger bitters.
click to enlarge
The "Campfire Porter" at the Reindeer Room pop-up
Rumbar at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne photo

Reindeer Room at Rumbar at the Ritz-Carlton

455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne
305-365-4500
ritzcarlton.com
If you thought a winter wonderland in sunny South Florida was impossible, head to the Reindeer Room at Rumbar in Key Biscayne. Get those warm and toasty feels with a "Campfire Porter," made with bourbon, Godiva liqueur, La Colada coffee porter, and a flambéed marshmallow top ($15), or a spicy "Baby It's Cold Outside" with tequila, Ancho Reyes liqueur, muddled ginger, lime juice, and ginger beer ($15). The pop-up will be open through January 1.
click to enlarge
Your favorite golden-wrapped chocolate gets a boozy twist.
Sèrêvéne photo

Sérêvène

1920 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-847-400
serevenemiami.com
Everyone loves chocolate during the holidays, but it's even better inside a cocktail. You can indulge your palate with a "Ferrero Rocher," a dreamy sipper marries Glenlivet scotch, Frangelico hazelnut liqueur, Godiva white chocolate liqueur, heavy cream, and maple syrup ($18). The cocktail will be available through December. 
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Attorney by day, foodie by night, Elena Vivas is a regular food and beverage contributor for Miami New Times. She was also an expert columnist for Foodable TV and a food editor for tropicult.com.
Contact: Elena Vivas

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
New Year's Eve Guide 2023

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation