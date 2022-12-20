Miami's Best Christmas Cocktails

From classic holiday cocktails to interactive libations served in ornaments, South Florida bartenders keep spirits merry and bright with these seven festive cocktails.
American Social690 SW First Ct, Miami
305-570-4468
americansocialbar.com
Seasonal libations at American Social include the "Ho Ho-Jito," "Navidad Old Fashioned," "Sleigh My Name," "Santa Claus-Mo," and the "Partridge in a Cosmo Tree." Each tree is decorated with cocktail-filled ornaments ready to pour into coupes hanging from the tree. Each cocktail tree serves eight for $100 or 12 for $150. Available through January 15.
Ball & Chain1513 SW Eighth St., Miami
305-643-7820
ballandchainmiami.com
Cozy up to the bar at Ball & Chain and get your coquito fix. This velvety cocktail, infused with coconut creme and cinnamon, is served in a champagne coupe and garnished with a cinnamon stick. The classic holiday drink will be available throughout December for $15.
Bodega Fort Lauderdale21 W Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-945-5545
bodegataqueria.com
Bodega is hosting a Patron tequila holiday pop-up at its Fort Lauderdale location. Behind the taqueria doors, you'll uncover a Christmas wonderland decked out with tinsel and lights. Bargoers can choose from a seasonal menu of Patron cocktails, including the "Un Poquito of Repoquito," crafted with Patron reposado, coconut cream, pineapple, and lemon festooned with cinnamon sticks and rosemary ($14); the "Chocolate Lit," made with Patron añejo, simple syrup, and chocolate mole bitters topped with a toasted marshmallow ($14); or the "Smoky & Nice," a blend of Patron blanco, mezcal, Ancho Reyes, lime, and agave served in an ornament ($14). The pop-up is open through December.
Miracle in Miami at Gramps176 NW 24th St., Miami
miracleinmiami.com
If Santa ditched the milk and cookies for something more "spirited," you'd catch him at Miracle in Miami. The pop-up bar located inside Gramps returns for another year of cocktail magic. Crowd favorites like the "Christmaspolitan" and "Jingle Balls Nog" made it back onto the menu, along with some new offerings such as the "Santa's Little Helper," an herbaceous sipper mixed of gin, spiced caraway syrup, eucalyptus, sage, lime, and seltzer; and the "Grandma Got Run Over by a T. Rex" with vodka, orange liqueur, Gentian aperitif, pomegranate, grapefruit, lime, and aromatic bitters. The pop-up will run through December 23.
Phuc Yea7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-602-3710
phucyea.com
At Phuc Yea, Santa's getting cocktails this season with the "Who Stole Santa's Cookies" cocktail. The spirit-forward drink combines rich brown butter rum, dry Curaçao, Heering cherry liqueur, orange bitters, and Buckspice ginger bitters.
Reindeer Room at Rumbar at the Ritz-Carlton455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne
305-365-4500
ritzcarlton.com
If you thought a winter wonderland in sunny South Florida was impossible, head to the Reindeer Room at Rumbar in Key Biscayne. Get those warm and toasty feels with a "Campfire Porter," made with bourbon, Godiva liqueur, La Colada coffee porter, and a flambéed marshmallow top ($15), or a spicy "Baby It's Cold Outside" with tequila, Ancho Reyes liqueur, muddled ginger, lime juice, and ginger beer ($15). The pop-up will be open through January 1.
Sérêvène1920 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-847-400
serevenemiami.com
Everyone loves chocolate during the holidays, but it's even better inside a cocktail. You can indulge your palate with a "Ferrero Rocher," a dreamy sipper marries Glenlivet scotch, Frangelico hazelnut liqueur, Godiva white chocolate liqueur, heavy cream, and maple syrup ($18). The cocktail will be available through December.