305 Day Specials, Flavors of Miami, and Other Events in Miami This Weekend

This weekend, celebrate 305 Day at Miami-area restaurants and bars, including Coyo Taco, Kush Hialeah, Black Market, and 1-800-Lucky. Plus, Salt & Straw's Flavors of Miami pops up and Wynwood Marketplace reopens.

The "305 Quesadilla" features the best of Coyo Taco and Sanguich de Miami in one bite. Photo courtesy of Coyo Taco

Coyo Taco and Sanguich de Miami Team Up for 305 Day

In the spirit of 305 Day, two local restaurants — Coyo Taco and Sanguich de Miami — have teamed up to serve the "305 Quesadilla" ($14) which will be available Friday (today) through Sunday at Coyo Taco in Coral Gables, Wynwood, and Brickell. The Miami tribute features Sanguich's 24-hour marinated roasted pork, seven-day brined ham, Swiss cheese, homemade pickles, and mustard served on a flour tortilla with a mixture of shredded Mexican cheeses and chipotle aioli from Coyo Taco. Every quesadilla will be served with a side of mojo sauce from Sanguich for dipping. Available Friday, March 5, through Sunday, March 7, at Coyo Taco in Coral Gables, Wynwood, and Brickell; coyo-taco.com.

Inside Kush Hialeah Photo courtesy of Kush Hialeah

Hialeah-Style 305 Day at Kush Hialeah

Celebrate the 305 Hialeah-style with a party at Kush Hialeah. Enjoy complimentary vodka shots as well as $3.05 cocktails and 3-for-$3.05 ham croquetas with a portion of all sales benefitting 305 Gives Back. At 6 p.m., the Kush team will break out the “786 Piñata” and Voli cocktails will be priced at $7.86. Guests will receive a raffle ticket for every Voli cocktail purchased, and at 8 p.m., three lucky winners will be announced. Guests can also enjoy cigars and domino tables outdoors all night long. Friday, March 5, from noon to 9 p.m. at Kush Hialeah, 1000 E. 16th St., Hialeah; 305-887-8863; kushhospitality.com.

Enjoy the croquetazo sandwich this weekend. Photocourtesy of @mr.eats305

MrEats305's Croquetazo at Black Market

Miami food blogger George Arango of @mr.eats305 has joined forces with sports bar Black Market to create a spin on the croqueta preparada sandwich to celebrate 305 Day on Friday. The result is the "croquetazo," stuffed with croquetas from Islas Canarias and layered with cilantro-lime aioli, spicy guava sauce, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and potato sticks served on a baguette with a side of yuca fries. The special-edition sandwich will be available for $13.50 all weekend. Available Friday, March 5, through Sunday, March 7, at Black Market, 168 SE First St., Miami; 305-400-8023; blackmarketmia.com.

$3.05 cocktails, anyone? Photo courtesy of 1-800-Lucky

$3.05 Drinks at 1-800-Lucky

For 305 Day, 1-800-Lucky will serve the "Made in Dade" cocktail for $3.05, which will be available all day Friday. The cocktail is made with a guest's choice of Ketel One Botanical flavor (cucumber and mint, grapefruit and rose, or peach and orange blossom) and soda with a hint of lime. Available Friday, March 5, at 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1800lucky.com.

Check out the El Crispy. Photo courtesy of Pincho

$3.05 El Crispy at Pincho

Friday (today), Pincho's El Crispy and Spicy El Crispy sandwiches will be priced at $3.05 until 3:05 p.m. Every crispy chicken sandwich is made with a certified antibiotic-free chicken breast coated in Pincho’s secret recipe of seasoned flour breading. The sandwich is topped with pickles and Pincho's signature sauce. Available Friday, March 5,via Pincho's online ordering system and mobile app; pincho.com.

Salt & Straw will serve free ice cream this Saturday. Photo courtesy of SOBEWFF

Flavors of Miami Pop-Up at Salt & Straw

To celebrate the recent opening of Salt & Straw's first east coast location in Wynwood, the brand has partnered with Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream (Pharrell Williams’ apparel and accessories brands), to host an outdoor, socially distant pop-up. Expect complimentary samples of Salt & Straw ice cream, music by DJ Crespo, tasting opportunities, and giveaways by Exquisito Chocolates, Panther Coffee, Coconut Cartel, and Gables Delight. Saturday, March 6 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Billionaire Boys Club Pop-Up, 255 NW 25th St., Miami; saltandstraw.com.

EXPAND Wynwood Marketplace has reopened. Photo courtesy of Swarm

Wynwood Marketplace Reopens

After a year of silence, Wynwood Marketplace is ready for its grand reopening. This weekend, stop by and explore the numerous vendors on site and order a drink at the outdoor bar. There will also be approximately 100 tables available through reservation only via Resy, where guests will have plenty of room to eat, drink, or even dance. A new bar program, compliments of Swarm beverage director Ashley Ermus, delivers a number of new cocktails, including a spicy guava margarita, made with tequila, orange, fresh guava, fresh lime, and jalapeño ($13). Daily specials include buckets of beer ($30) and 60-ounce specialty cocktail pitchers ($49). La Picaña Grill, an on-site kitchen, will serve food truck-style fare. Items range from choripán (an Argentinian-style chorizo sandwich) and picanha-stuffed arepas to baby-back ribs ($13 to $15) and different taco preparations served three per order ($15 to $17.50). 2250 Northwest Second Ave., Miami; wynwood-marketplace.com.