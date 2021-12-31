Support Us

New Year's Eve

New Year's 2022 Dinners and Parties, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

December 31, 2021 8:00AM

Ring in 2022 with Villa Azur's "Fifty Shades" party.
Happy New Year, Miami. Ring in 2022 at one of the many restaurants and bars hosting dinners and Champagne-fueled parties. Plus, keep the party going on the first day of the New Year at the annual Veuve Clicquot picnic at the Wharf.
Miami's Best New Year's Eve Dinners to Ring in 2022

Tempted to dine, dance, and toast into the New Year in style? Whether it's a five-course pairing dinner, buffet, or passed small plates and an open bar, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the final days of 2021 in the Magic City. Though there are literally hundreds of ways to celebrate the start of 2022, here are the ten best restaurant offerings, listed alphabetically.
Miami Restaurant Parties for New Year's Eve 2022

Here we are again. It's hard to imagine that an entire year has come and gone. New Year's Eve last year was a low-key event for most of us, with many Miamians hosting small gatherings or toasting on the couch with a bottle of Champagne and Netflix on the tube. While we're still far from out of the woods, many are planning to celebrate the end of 2021 — and the start of 2022 and the promise we all hope it brings. If you're up to venturing out, dust off that sparkly outfit and make reservations at one of the many Miami restaurants hosting a New Year's Eve celebration.
Veuve Clicquot New Year's Day Picnic at the Wharf

Keep the party going with a few glasses of Champagne at the Veuve Clicquot New Year's Day Picnic. Rally your friends and head to the Wharf for a full day of champagne specials, live music, and food from Miami's best purveyors, including the Chicken Spot, Sake Room, Spris Artisan Pizza, and La Santa Taqueria. Various bottles will be priced from $100 to $200, and cocktails and beer will be available too. Noon Saturday, January 1, at the Wharf, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; 305-906-4000; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free.
Bogota's Huerta Bar Takes up Residence in Miami

Huerta Bar — known in Bogotá, Colombia, for its craft cocktails made with herbs and fruits — has set its sights on Miami and partnered with La Otra. Bartenders from Huerta will take over the Wynwood space for the next several months, slinging their specialty craft cocktails every week from Thursday through Sunday. 5 to 11 p.m. at La Otra, 55 NE 24th St., Miami; instagram.com.
