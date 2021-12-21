Miami's Ten Best New Year's Eve Dinners to Ring in 2022

click to enlarge Get a front-row seat to the fireworks over the Miami skyline at Area 31. Photo courtesy of Area 31

Le Chick 310 NW 24th St., Miami 786-216-7086 lechickrotisserie.com It's time to toast farewell to 2021 and ring in the New Year at Le Chick. Guests are invited to walk down the red carpet. Inside, find an elegant four-course meal and two seating options. Highlights include an oyster amuse-bouche, octopus ceviche, seared lamb, a deconstructed key lime pie mousse, and a Moët Chandon bottle of Champagne for every table of four guests. After dinner, guests are welcome to continue the evening at the rooftop late-night lounge for an exclusive soirée with a DJ, open bar options, bottle service, and craft cocktails. The f irst seating costs $135 per person from 6 to 8 p.m.; second seating costs $150 per couple from 8 to 10 p.m.; dinner guests can upgrade to rooftop party with an open bar from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. for $60 per person (wine and beer) or $85 per person (wine, beer, and well liquor).

Tempted to dine, dance, and toast into the New Year in style?Whether it's a five-course pairing dinner, buffet, or passed small plates and an open bar, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the final days of 2021 in the Magic City.Though there are literally hundreds of ways to celebrate the start of 2022, here are the ten best restaurant offerings we could find, listed alphabetically.This New Year's Eve, Area 31 is offering a buffet of culinary delights including an extensive raw bar and sushi bar, cheese and charcuterie stations, meat carving stations, and dessert stations. Indulge in unlimited offerings that feature oysters, butternut squash bisque, slow-roasted prime rib, and truffle mac-and-cheese. Those who opt for the second seating will have access to a premium open bar, live entertainment, a late-night bite station, fireworks, and party favors.Ring in the new year at Batch Gastropub Miami with an open bar and plenty of Magic City vibes before kissing 2021 goodbye at midnight with a champagne toast and plenty of party favors. Bring your friends and family and dance the night — and year — away straight into 2022 with a live DJ playing all of the hit songs from years past up to 2021's top hits. Simply grab a ticket and let them take care of the rest.Coral Gables' Bulla Gatrobar will offer guests the ultimate Spanish fiesta for New Year's Eve with an evening of food and entertainment. Head to the restaurant's rooftop and celebrate in style with a live DJ, open bar, passed hors d'oeuvres, and dessert — even a live paella demonstration. Offerings include brisket montaditos, ham croquettes, tuna tartar, and coconut flan.Miami restaurant Chotto Matte will ring in the new year with its "Forest of Hikaria", an event that promises to be a feast for the eyes, ears, and — of course — your appetite. Dinner packages include a welcome cocktail and prix-fixe menu paired with an evening of multi-sensory entertainment inspired by the Japanese winter light festivals. Two seatings allow diners to mingle past dinner to indulge in the evening's specialty cocktail menu featuring offerings like the Orizur (gin, sakura, lychee, and lemon) or the Fuji Blossom (vodka, peach liqueur, pearl jasmine, and lemon). In addition, both seatings will include music by a live DJ, eye-catching art installations, and interactive performances by a troupe of ballerinas painted head to toe in glow-in-the-dark neon paint.Bid adieu to 2021 and ring in the New Year with an unforgettable evening at Gianni’s, the restaurant at the Villa Casa Casuarina at the former Versace Mansion. Gianni’s is offering several New Year’s Eve packages in celebration, including two extravagant seated dinners. The main event features music by DJ Maxwell Blandford and synchronized swim performances by Aqualillies at the outdoor pool terrace, a four-course seated dinner, and unlimited Veuve Clicquot Brut NV. For late-night revelry, an open premium bar package priced at $200 per person is offered from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., with unlimited premium house wines, champagne, and passed hors d’oeuvres.Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Juvia The rooftop restaurant offers unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean — and the evening's fireworks — for an Instagram-worthy toast to 2022. The evening will offer guests a four-course tasting menu with offerings that include caviar-topped butter-poached lobster, toro sashimi, and grilled Australian Wagyu beef. Those who opt for the second seating receive a Champagne toast at midnight.Ring in the new year with a Moulin Rouge-themed dinner soiree at LPM Restaurant and Bar. The family-style dinner will be paired with plenty of craft cocktails and bubbly. The feast includes a special menu with dishes like carpaccio de sériole (yellowtail), côtelettes d’agneau (marinated lamb cutlets), and mousse au chocolat served with a welcome glass of Champagne. To keep the evening full of energy, a cabaret show and live music will take place throughout the duration of the event.RuPaul's Drag Race star Latrice Royale will join Athena Dion and other fierce drag queens at R House's New Year's Eve celebration. The doors open at 8:30 p.m. and the show starts at 9:30 p.m. General admission costs $90 and includes a welcome glass of sparkling wine, a four-course dinner served family-style, and show. Bottomless drinks are available for $59 extra. VIP admission costs $200 and includes a welcome glass of sparkling wine, a four-course family-style meal, a bottle of Perrier Jouet per ticket, show, and a complimentary R House fan. In addition, VIPers can attend a special meet and greet with Latrice at 8 p.m. Bottomless drinks are available for $59 extra.This chic French supper club is hosting a "Fifty Shades of Villa Azur" party on New Year's Eve with an endless array of temptations including music, entertainers, and live performances. An à la carte menu of curated offerings includes indulgent eats like seafood towers, caviar, tomahawk and Wagyu steaks. Patrons will be able to pair their dinner with liquor, champagne, and wine.