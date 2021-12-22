Miami New Year's Eve 2022 Restaurant Guide

While we're still far from out of the woods, many are planning to celebrate the end of 2021 — and the start of 2022 and the promise we all hope it brings.
If you're up to venturing out, dust off that sparkly outfit and make reservations at one of the many Miami restaurants hosting a New Year's Eve celebration.
Prices listed do not include taxes and gratuities unless noted, reservations are generally requested, and for heaven's sake wear a facemask when you're not actually drinking or stuffing your face.
A Fish Called Avalon NYE Dinner
Join A Fish Called Avalon to celebrate with extraordinary cuisine, live music, ocean breezes and fireworks. Two festive menus and seating options available. $125-$225. Fri., Dec. 31, 6-7:30 & 9 p.m.-midnight. A Fish Called Avalon, 700 Ocean Dr. Miami Beach. 305-532-1727.
AKA Brickell Dinner, DJ, and Fireworks Watch Party
Hotel AKA Brickell is welcoming guests for a New Year's Eve activation including an open-bar package, a special dinner menu vt Nativo Kitchen and Bar including a bottle of Champagne or wine, and live music with a DJ. The year-end celebration will be held at the hotel's private-event space with incredible water views that'll showcase the spectacular fireworks at midnight. Fri., Dec. 31, 6 p.m. Hotel AKA Brickell, 1395 Brickell Ave. Miami. 305-503-6500.
Amara at Paraiso New Year's Eve Gatsby Rooftop Party
Ring in the new year with at Amara at Paraiso at its glamourous Gatsby-themed rooftop lounge overlooking gorgeous views of Biscayne Bay. Enjoy a four-hour open bar, delicious hors d'oeuvres until midnight, complimentary party favors, live DJ entertainment, exclusive VIP packages with premium open bar and Champagne, and reserved lounge packages with Champagne and bottle service. $225-$1,000. Fri., Dec. 31, 10 p.m. Amara at Paraiso, 3101 NE Seventh Ave. Miami. 305-702-5528.
Astra Party of the Year
Enjoy the rooftop view at Astra as you ring in the new year. The first seating starts at 1 p.m. with the regular à la carte menu and specials with no minimums. The second seating takes place from 9 p.m. until 3 a.m. for $225 per person. $225. Fri., Dec. 31, 1 & 9 p.m. Astra, 2121 NW Second Ave. Miami. 305-573-5778.
Atlantikos at the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort NYE
Toast the new year with a loud "opa" and an exquisite four-course dinner experience by chef Ricardo Jarquin at the St. Regis Bal Harbour with two seatings at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Enjoy dishes including hamachi crudo, seared diver scallops, braised Wagyu short ribs, Chilean sea bass, and grilled lobster. The dinner will also feature live music that will get everyone in the mood to welcome 2022 in Mediterranean style. Dinner for adults cost $195 or $260 with wine pairing. Children 12 and under cost $65. $65-$260. Fri., Dec. 31, 6 & 8:30 p.m. Atlantikos, 9703 Collins Ave. Bal Harbour. 305-993-3300.
Backyard New Year's Eve 2021 Party
Don't miss out when our DJs get the party popping as we ring in 2022 with Y-100's DJ Drew. There will be plenty of Champagne toasts, party favors, and tons of entertainment. It's South Florida's best outdoor party and it is all at Backyard in Fort Lauderdale from 8 p.m. 4 a.m. Enjoy a four-hour open bar package from 8 p.m. to midnight starting at $60. VIP table reservations are available online or at the venue. Admission begins at 8 p.m. There will be a midnight Champagne toast, an exciting balloon drop at midnight-themed party favors and more. $45-$1,000. Fri., Dec. 31, 8 p.m. Backyard, 100 SW Third Ave. Fort Lauderdale. 954-449-1025.
Bar La Real Masquerade NYE Ball
Bid farewell to 2021 with the newly opened Latin bar La Real. Guests can expect a Champagne open bar from 10 to 11 p.m. and a complimentary glass of Champagne at midnight. For table reservations, contact [email protected]. Fri., Dec. 31, 10 p.m. Bar La Real, 100 NE First Ave. Miami. 786-793-6533.
Bawarchi Biryanis Indian Cuisine Bollywood Night
Celebrate the new year at Bawarchi's new year party with DJ Maha. Expect an open dance floor, midnight Champagne toast, open bar, dinner buffet, and more. $75. Fri., Dec. 31, 11 p.m. Bawarchi Biryanis Indian Cuisine, 10720 W. Flagler St., #15. Miami. 786-796-7627.
Biltmore Hotel New Year's Eve Dance and Dessert Party
Join the Biltmore and ring in the new year with a New Year's Eve dance and dessert party. Enjoy a premium open bar and an over-the-top dessert buffet with various delectable sweets and savories. The Granada Ballroom will offer a dance lounge for those attending. An amazing DJ will be spinning the night away. At midnight, Champagne will flow and fireworks will light up the sky over the golf course. $262.63. Fri., Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m. Biltmore Hotel, 1200 Anastasia Ave. Coral Gables. 305-445-8066.
Botanico Gin & Cookhouse NYE
This gin-centric eatery is the perfect dining destination for friends and family to gather and ring in the new year. Diners can expect a complimentary glass of Champagne on New Year's Eve to pair with impressive dishes such as the arepas topped with duck confit, short rib, and pulled pork; a cheese board with assorted artisan cheeses, fig spread, and olives served with toasted baguette; and Ecuadorian ceviche, a passed down family recipe made with fresh shrimp marinated in flavorful a tomato-lime base with onions and cilantro. Entrees include a French burger served on a croissant bun; and pan-roasted chicken with citrus sauce. Dishes are perfectly complemented by any of the restaurant's 15 gin & tonics or cocktails. Fri., Dec. 31. Botanico Gin & Cookhouse, 3015 Grand Ave. Miami. 786-615-5526.
Bourbon Steak New Year's Eve
Chef Michael Mina's award-winning steakhouse inside the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa will be offering a three-course, prix-fixe menu for New Year's Eve. The evening will offer two seatings: the first seating, priced at $195 per person (excluding tax and gratuity), takes place between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., and the second seating, priced at $225 per person, takes place between 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. and will feature a DJ and a complimentary Champagne toast. $195-$225. Fri., Dec. 31, 5:30 & 8:30 p.m. Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina, 19999 W. Country Club Dr. Aventura. 786-279-6600.
Bulla Gastrobar New Year's Eve Fiesta
Ring in the new year at Bulla Gastrobar's rooftop in Coral Gables. Celebrate the new year with Spanish flavors, a live DJ, an open bar (including house liquors, beers, wines, and sangrias), hors d'oeuvres, a live paella demonstration, and more. $200. Fri., Dec. 31, 9 p.m. Bulla Gastrobar, 2500 Ponce de Leon Blvd. Coral Gables. 305-441-0107.
Burlock Coast NYE
Burlock Coast is saying good riddance to 2021 in style with an exquisite New Year's Eve four-course, family-style feast with a glass of bubbly, DJ Soleil Bravo, and a balloon drop at midnight. Seatings are available from 5:30 to 9 p.m. and are priced at $179 per adult and $69 per child ages 5-12 (excluding tax and gratuity). Guests can add the NYE seafood tower for the table (serves two to four people) for $99. The bottomless beverage package can also be added for $99 per person. $69-$179. Fri., Dec. 31, 5:30-9 p.m. Burlock Coast, 1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd. Fort Lauderdale. 954-302-6460.
Byblos NYE Dinner
Miami Beach's famed Mediterranean hot spot, Byblos Miami, is inviting guests to ring in the new year with an elevated dining experience, followed by some late-night revelry featuring a live DJ, entertainment, party favors, and more. Reservations can be made at OpenTable. $85-$325. Fri., Dec. 31, 6-7 & 8-10:30 p.m. Byblos, 1545 Collins Ave. Miami Beach. 786-864-2990.
Casa Florida NYE
Ring in the new year at Casa Florida with live music, DJs, dinner, and an open bar from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Food and beverage offerings include a $70 prix-fixe dinner. Open bar from 7 p.m. until midnight costs $70 and Pomerry bottle until 11 p.m. $70. Fri., Dec. 31, 7 p.m. Casa Florida Miami, 437 SW Second St. Miami. 833-635-0006.
Casa Mariano NYE Dinner
Chef Mariano Araya celebrates New Year's Eve with a prix-fixe menu replete with his signature dishes. Fri., Dec. 31. Casa Mariano, 8200 NW 27th St. Doral. 305-392-0507.
Ch'i NYE
The celebration starts early with the first seating at 6 p.m., featuring a three-course, prix-fixe menu at $125 per person with a bottle of Moët Chandon included for two guests. The menu highlights include foie gras bao bun, fire-roasted Wagyu New York steak, and matcha chocolate mousse. The second seating starts at 9 p.m. featuring a four-course, prix-fixe menu at $195 per person with a bottle of Moët Chandon included for two guests. (For $450, guests can add a bottle of Dom Perignon.) The second-seating menu additions include hoisin-glazed shrimp causa and oysters and yuzu. DJ Joseph Anthony will be providing the tunes to help dance your way to the new year. $125-$450. Fri., Dec. 31, 6 & 9 p.m. Ch'i, 701 S. Miami Ave., #339A. Miami. 305-257-8726.
Chica New Year's
Ring in 2022 with a $125 five-course, prix-fixe menu carefully curated by celebrity chef and partner Lorena Garcia. The dinner will include amuse-bouche, appetizer, entrée, dessert, and digestif courses that are sure to excite the palate before the New Year's Eve countdown. Signature dishes include chef Lorena's Wagyu quesabirria empanadas, red shrimp crusted halibut a lo macho, and a flame rotisserie chicken. Wines are $25 by the glass and $99 for a bottle of sparkling wine. $125. Fri., Dec. 31, 4 p.m. Chica, 5556 NE 4th Ct. Miami. 786-632-7725.
Chotto Matte's Bioluminescent Forest of Hikari
Japan's charming Hikari Renaissance light festival collides with the wonders of the Peruvian rainforest to inspire Chotto Matte's opulent New Year's Eve celebration, in collaboration with the House of Suntory. Enter 2022 in style within the enchanted Forest of Hikari and see the restaurant as it's never been seen before, adorned with wild foliage and illuminations, in a stunning installation. Journey through a neon rainforest with a deluxe set menu showcasing the very best that Nikkei cuisine has to offer. Dishes include the black cod aji miso, yellowtail Nikkei sashimi, and premium Wagyu sirloin. Seatings are from 7 to 10 p.m. for $145 per person (an after-show ticket for $50 gives you bar access until close) and 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. for $245 per person. $145-$245. Fri., Dec. 31, 7 & 9 p.m. Chotto Matte, 1664 Lenox Ave. Miami Beach. 305-690-0743.
Clevelander South Beach A Night In Tokyo
As 2021 closes out, what better way to end a tough year than at Clevelander South Beach Hotel and Bar. Miami's favorite bar will take guests into the future with its Night in Tokyo party. The futuristic neon night will include specialty cocktails, mind-blowing entertainment, and Japanese indulgences such as sushi, cherry blossoms, and geishas. Choose from an open bar on the Tokyo Drift Deck on the first floor, Cherry Blossom Terrace at SPF-4 (the fourth-floor rooftop), or the Pink Sushi Club located on the sixth floor at the C-Level Rooftop. Clevelander will also have VIP packages which include an open bar at selected venues, private seating, and bottle selections. To top it off, Clevelander will have an open bar from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. $100-$3,030. Fri., Dec. 31, 8 p.m. Clevelander South Beach Hotel and Bar, 1020 Ocean Dr. Miami Beach. 305-532-4006.
The Corner NYE
To welcome 2022, the Corner will have Lagrimas de Oros on the decks and a free Champagne toast at midnight. Free. Fri., Dec. 31. The Corner, 1035 N. Miami Ave. Miami. 305-961-7887.
Cote NYE
Get lit this New Year's Eve with Cote Miami. During the first dinner seating, guests can experience the New Year special starting at $225 per person, a celebratory offering featuring gogi cha butcher's tea (consommé from American wagyu brisket) and steak and eggs (hand-cut filet mignon tartare). During the second dinner seating, guests can experience the New Year special as well as an after-party from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m., starting at $525 per person. Special à la carte menu options will also be available along with Champagne by the glass for $38. $252-$525. Fri., Dec. 31, 5, 8 & 11 p.m. Cote Miami, 3900 NE Second Ave. Miami. 305-434-4668.
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar NYE 2022: Dinner & Party in Havana
Experience an unforgettable, mouthwatering, and festive end of year celebration. Guests can enjoy a few options to celebrate, including an à la carte menu with seatings from 4 to 8 p.m., fantastic five-course prix-fixe dinner with seatings from 9 to 10 p.m., followed by a countdown to 2022 party with VIP bottle specials and tapas packages. Fri., Dec. 31, 4-8 & 9-10 p.m. Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar, 800 E. Las Olas Blvd. Fort Lauderdale. 954-314-6500.
The Doral Yard New Year's Eve with Xperimento
Bid farewell to 2021 with a Latin funk get down featuring Xperimento, Miami's all-star, multicultural, parranda-inducing band. These Grammy-nominated artists burst with clever mashups, slick improvisation, and endless dance energy. Celebrate with savory and sweet eats from the Yard's culinary vendors and enjoy your favorite beer, wine, and cocktails from the Bar at the Yard. Elevate your party vibes with your choice of Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum special packages from The Bar at The Yard and powered by Jeeper Champagne. Packages are designed for four, six, or eight people (additional per person tickets available as add-ons) and include a choice of Tito's Vodka, Havana Club Rum, Hornitos Silver Tequila or Old Parr Whiskey, along with Jeeper Brut Grand Assemblage, a selection of beers, and water to wash it all down. Free-$1,500. Fri., Dec. 31, 9 p.m. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St. Doral. 305-744-5038.
El Vez NYE
El Vez showcases classic Mexican fare with an emphasis on Baja-style cooking that celebrates the fresh seafood of the South Florida region. This New Year's Eve the restaurant is offering a meal of lobster and steak tacos for two, perfect for your romantic evening out in a more casual setting. Fri., Dec. 31. El Vez, 401 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd. Fort Lauderdale. 954-414-8336.
Faena Hotel Miami Beach New Year's Eve Red Rose Ball
Inspired by Faena's evolution of love for the red rose, join the hotel in ringing in 2022 at the glamorous Red Rose Ball Celebrate a new beginning with an evening steeped in live entertainment, musical acts, delicious feasts, surrounded by the luxurious rose decor. As the clock strikes midnight, join us for a firework celebration at the enchanting Mammoth Garden. $250-$750. Fri., Dec. 31, 8 p.m. Faena Hotel Miami Beach, 3201 Collins Ave. Miami Beach. 305-534-8800.
Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden The NightGarden New Year's Eve
Miami's best fireworks and outdoor New Year's Eve celebration is at the beautiful Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden. The NightGarden NYE begins at 6 p.m. and fireworks start at 9. $44-$49. Fri., Dec. 31, 6 p.m. Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd. Coral Gables. 305-667-1651.
Fiola New Year's Eve
Celebrate New Year's Eve at Fiola. Two seatings will be available for five-courses, plus dessert. The first seating starts at $175 per person, and the second seating starts at $275 per person, and includes an optional caviar upgrade for $125 per person. Vegetarian menu available. $175-$275. Fri., Dec. 31. Fiola, 1500 San Ignacio Ave. Coral Gables. 305-912-2639.
Gianni's at the Villa Gianni's New Year's Eve
Bid adieu to 2021 and ring in the new year with an unforgettable evening at Gianni's, the spectacular restaurant at the Villa Casa Casuarina at the former Versace Mansion. Gianni's is offering several New Year's Eve packages in celebration, including a main seating and party, which features music by DJ Maxwell Blandford, synchronized swim performances by Aqualillies, and a spectacular four-course dinner with unlimited Veuve Clicquot Brut NV. Seatings are available at 8:30, 9, 9:30, and 10:30 p.m. and priced at $595 per person for pool-area seating and $495 per person for indoor seating. $195-$595. Fri., Dec. 31, 8:30, 9, 9:30 & 10:30 p.m. Gianni's at the Villa, 1116 Ocean Dr. Miami Beach. 786-485-2200.
Habitat NYE
Located on the ground floor of the 1 Hotel South Beach, Habitat, a high-end, modern-day Mexican restaurant, offers a New Year's Eve four-course, prix-fixe menu during two seatings, from 6 to 9 p.m. ($150) and 9 p.m. to midnight ($200). $150-$200. Fri., Dec. 31, 6 & 9 p.m. Habitat, 2341 Collins Ave. Miami Beach. 305-604-6700.
Hakkasan NYE
Fontainebleau's award-winning Chinese restaurant will also offer an early and late option for New Year's Eve diners. A four-course, prix-fixe first seating from 6 to 7:30 p.m. is priced at $175 per person. The second seating from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. with a five-course, prix-fixe menu is priced at $250 per person. $175-250. Fri., Dec. 31, 6-7:30 & 7:30-10:30 p.m. Hakkasan, 4441 Collins Ave. Miami Beach. 786-276-1388.
Hard Rock Cafe Bayside New Year's Eve Fireworks and Dinner
Celebrate New Year's Eve at Hard Rock Cafe at Bayside. Buffet will be served between 9 and 11 p.m. with fireworks viewing and live DJ entertainment all night. $125-$1,500. Fri., Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Hard Rock Cafe, 401 Biscayne Blvd., Ste. R-200. Miami. 305-377-3110.
Into the Wilder New Year's Eve
Celebrate the new year at the Wilder with free admission all night long. Enjoy open bar from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. for $100 and a free Champagne toast at midnight. Free-$100. Fri., Dec. 31, 8 p.m. The Wilder, 701 E. Broward Blvd. Fort Lauderdale. 954-918-7212.
Isabelle's Grill Room and Garden New Year's Eve Dinner
Isabelle's Grill Room and Garden, the chic Coconut Grove eatery, offers a five-course New Year's Eve dinner featuring live music, a complimentary glass of bubbly, and a balloon drop at midnight. The offering is priced at $299 per adult and $65 per child (ages 5-12) and is available from 5 to 10 p.m. $65-$299. Fri., Dec. 31, 5-10 p.m. Isabelle's Grill Room and Garden, 3300 SW 27th Ave. Miami. 305-644-4680.
Jaya at the Setai A Night in Casablanca
Jaya hosts a world-class New Year's Eve dinner party, A Night in Casablanca. The evening features a five-course dinner menu by executive chef Vijayudu Veena along with a Cristal Champagne toast and specialty entertainment. The dinner is priced at $750 per person for courtyard seating and $550 per person for indoor dining. $550-$750. Fri., Dec. 31, 6-11 p.m. Jaya at the Setai, 2001 Collins Ave. Miami Beach. 855-923-7899.
Juvia New Year's Eve
The stunning rooftop restaurant serves a harmonious blend of French, Japanese, and Peruvian fare, surrounded by Lincoln Road's sizzling, cosmopolitan vibe and Miami Beach's famed Art Deco District. With the best view of the fireworks, an Instagrammable toast is a perfect way to jumpstart your 2022. Two seatings are available, with a family-style tasting menu and a Champagne toast. Fri., Dec. 31, 5-11 p.m. Juvia, 1111 Lincoln Rd. Miami Beach. 305-763-8272.
Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel French Riviera in Miami
Zeppelin and Made in Russia bring a grand New Year's Eve celebration to South Beach. Guests can expect famous Moulin Rouge performances and a French-European gourmet dinner by chef Javier Carballo. $100-$1,050. Fri., Dec. 31, 9 p.m. Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, 1717 Collins Ave. Miami Beach. 305-532-7715.
Komodo One Night in Bangkok
Escape to a faraway hideaway of idyllic beauty with Komodo's New Year's Eve celebration. Dine at one of the restaurant's floating "birds nests" or multilevel dining room while enjoying the Peking duck, salmon tacos, and dumplings. From 6 to 7 p.m., the first seating starts at $150 per person, and the second seating, from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m., starts at $250 per person, during which guests will get the chance to indulge in a three-course meal and toast to the new year. $150-$250. Fri., Dec. 31, 6-7 & 9:30-10:30 p.m. Komodo, 801 Brickell Ave. Miami. 305-534-2211.
Kyu NYE 2022
Since 2016, Kyu has been a staple of Miami's eclectic Wynwood neighborhood. The Asian barbecue-inspired gem has become a world-renowned restaurant thanks to its unique culinary creations, flavorful wood-fired dishes, and warm yet elevated atmosphere. For New Year's Eve, Kyu will be offering a special menu with two seatings. The first seating will be $135 per person, and the second seating will be $190 per person. Both seating options include a New Year's Eve menu and a glass of Champagne. $135-$190. Fri., Dec. 31, 12-11:30 p.m. Kyu, 251 NW 25th St. Miami. 786-577-0150.
L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon NYE
The upscale Design District restaurant offers two seatings for New Year's Eve. The first seating, from 5 and 6:30 p.m., features a six-course tasting menu for $300 per person. Reservations between 8:30 and 10 p.m. offer an elevated version of the "Menu du Reveillon" tasting menu for $385 per person and include a glass of Champagne to toast at midnight. Wine pairings are available during both seatings for an additional charge. $300-$385. Fri., Dec. 31, 5-6:30 & 8:30-10 p.m. L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon, 151 NE 41st St., Ste. 235. Miami. 305-402-9070.
La Goulue NYE
La Goulue will ring in the new year with a five-course New Year's Eve menu. A Champagne toast kicks off the festivities with an amuse-bouche, a cappuccino de morilles. Guests will enjoy a special menu including an appetizer with a choice between scallops carpaccio with white truffle shavings, lemongrass, and a fresh vanilla vinaigrette or amber "crown" osetra caviar, blinis, and crème fraîche. The second course is a choice of roasted oysters and Champagne sabayon or seared foie gras on toasted brioche with roasted apples, chestnuts, frisée, and raspberry vinaigrette. The entrées on offer include lobster, Chilean sea bass with saffron cream, roasted deboned quails, or beef Wellington. Dessert is baked Alaska flamed with Grand Marnier. There is also a Champagne and wine list, as well as a full menu of specialty cocktails. Fri., Dec. 31, 6 p.m. La Goulue, 288 S. County Rd., West Palm Beach. 561-284-6292.
La Mar by Gastón Acurio New Year's Eve
Ring in 2022 at La Mar with a choice between two seatings. From 6 to 8 p.m., seatings start at $190 per person and include one bottle of prosecco per couple for guests 21 and over. Seatings cost $145 for guests ages 7-20. From 9:30 p.m. to midnight, seatings start at $420 per person for guests over 21 and include one bottle of Taittinger per couple as well as a selection of cocktails, and $190 per person for ages 7-20. Upgrade to $685 per person, to include a seafood display, one bottle of Moët Rosé per couple, front-row seating by the rail, and a selection of cocktails. $145-$685. Fri., Dec. 31, 6 & 9:30 p.m. La Mar by Gastón Acurio, 500 Brickell Key Dr. Miami. 305-913-8358.
Le Jardinier Al Fresco New Year's Eve
Ring in the new year in the Design District at Michelin-starred chef Alain Verzeroli's Le Jardinier. The vegetable-forward restaurant offers two seatings with tasting menus available. The first seating, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., offers a $135 per person, five-course tasting menu. The second seating, from 8:30 to 10 p.m., features a $205 per person, six-course tasting menu, including a Champagne toast. Both seatings offer wine pairing options for an additional charge. $135-$205. Fri., Dec. 31, 5-6:30 & 8:30-10 p.m. Le Jardinier, 151 NE 41st St. Miami. 305-402-9060.
Le Zoo NYE
Le Zoo is Miami's favorite French restaurant with a menu that is sure to transport patrons to a Paris café. From the decadent salmon, foie gras, and other delightful dishes, this Miami staple will help you ring in the new year. Fri., Dec. 31, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Le Zoo, 9700 Collins Ave. Bal Harbour. 786-655-5600.
Leku New Year's Eve
Celebrate your New Year's Eve at Leku, located within the Rubell Museum, where one can enjoy the pleasures of eating in Spain's enchanting Côte Basque in Miami. Ring in 2022 with Leku's à la carte menu or chef Mikel's signature four-course menu starting at $200, available during two dinner seatings at 6 and 9 p.m. Enjoy an amuse-bouche of arbol vasco iced "olives" and Basque vermouth, followed by a first course featuring ensaladilla rusa con Kaluga caviar, Basque potato salad, tuna, egg, house-cured salmon, and Kaluga caviar. The second course is foie gras royal with Pedro Ximénez reduction. The final course options include duck breast cooked over coals and suckling pig confit. To finish indulge in a fine selection of chef Mikel's favorite desserts. $200. Fri., Dec. 31, 6 & 9 p.m. Leku, 1100 NW 23rd St. Miami. 786-464-0615.
Lido Bayside Grill NYE
The Lido Bayside Grill offers seafood specials throughout the day on New Year's Eve, featuring stone crab, moonrise oysters, and a decadent seafood tower with Champagne. Fri., Dec. 31, noon. The Lido Bayside Grill, 40 Island Ave. Miami Beach. 786-245-0880.
Lona Cocina Tequileria Oceanside NYE
Ring in the new year at Fort Lauderdale's Mexican hot spot Lona Cocina Tequileria. From 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., Lona is bidding adieu to 2021 with an à la carte New Year's Eve menu, live music, and drink specials. Upon arrival, guests are treated to a complimentary chilled tequila shot from a sugar skull ice sculpture. The menu, created by chef Jorge Gutierrez, features lobster nachos with Mexican guajillo cheese, butter-poached Maine lobster, red onions, cilantro, and beans ($26); and fajitas with Champagne, grilled octopus, pan-seared grouper, shrimp scampi, onion, and sweet peppers ($32). At midnight, guests will toast 2022 with a glass of Taittinger Champagne or a shot of Espolón tequila in a custom shot glass made of ice. The festivities will be accompanied by party favors and DJ spinning jams from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fri., Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Lona Cocina Tequileria, 321 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd. Fort Lauderdale. 954-245-3069.
Luca Osteria NYE 2022 Dinner
Situated on beautiful Giralda Avenue, Luca Osteria and Bar by chef Giorgio Rapicavoli encapsulates the essence of Italy with timeless Mediterranean recipes and charming hospitality. For New Year's Eve, the Italian eatery is offering a decadent seven-course truffle menu for $175 a person which includes a complimentary glass of Champagne. Reservations can be made on OpenTable. $175. Fri., Dec. 31, 5:45 p.m. Luca Osteria, 116 Giralda Ave. Coral Gables. 305-381-5097.
Maia House Ultimate New Year Brunch
Maia House starts the new year with a boozy brunch. Enjoy brunch favorites dishes like chilaquiles with spicy mango; huevos motuleños with mole, beans, and sweet plantains; or Tajín chicken and corn buttermilk waffles with bacon maple syrup, plus seafood items such as Oysters and Stone Crabs. Pair the dishes with bottomless mimosas for $35. Fri., Dec. 31, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Maia House, 2524 S. Le Jeune Rd,. Coral Gables. 786-244-6860.
Mandarin Oriental Hotel New Year's Eve at MO Bar & Lounge
Experience midnight magic as guests celebrate and ring in 2022 with a table, bottle of Taittinger Comtes de Champagne, a lavish seafood platter, and decadent desserts for $365 per couple. Upgrade to the ultimate package for $655 per couple. $365-$655. Fri., Dec. 31, 9 p.m. Mandarin Oriental Hotel, 500 Brickell Key Dr. Miami. 305-913-8288.
Mango's Tropical Cafe New Year's Eve 2022 Bash
If you haven't made plans yet, come join Mango's South Beach. End the year on the right note and start the year on a better note. $75-$1,695. Fri., Dec. 31, 8 p.m. Mango's Tropical Cafe, 900 Ocean Dr. Miami Beach. 305-673-4422.
Mareva 1939 NYE
For New Year's Eve, Mareva 1939 is throwing a dinner party in style with a prix-fixe menu for $185 per person, including a Moët and Chandon Champagne toast to bring in the new year. There are two seatings: The first from 7 to 11 p.m. and the second from 11 p.m. to close. Guests who dine for New Year's Eve will have access to the pool area for an after-hours party. There will also be live music provided by Victor Valdez and pianist David Attelan from 8 to 11 p.m. $185. Fri., Dec. 31, 7 & 11 p.m. Mareva 1939, 1677 Collins Ave. Miami Beach. 305-532-2311.
Marky's Caviar Lounge NYE
With 2021 nearly behind us, you deserve to treat yourself, and proper self-care always includes a touch of luxury. Marky's Caviar Lounge at Seminole Hard Rock wants to help. Curated by Eleven Madison Park alumnus chef Buddha Lo, their $125 prix-fixe menu goes hard on staples like fresh seafood, caviar, and Champagne so that you can kick off the new year in style. $125. Fri., Dec. 31, 4:30 p.m. Marky's Caviar Lounge, 1 Seminole Way, #102. Hollywood. 954-314-7226.
Marseilles Hotel New Year's Eve 2022 Backyard Celebration
Experience a New Year's Eve celebration like no other in the Backyard at the Marseilles Hotel. Start your evening with a buffet-style dinner and live music in the ballroom and pool deck. Two seating times (7 and 9:30 p.m.) and different open bar options are available. $50-$1,500. Fri., Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. Marseilles Hotel, 1741 Collins Ave. Miami Beach. 305-538-5711.
Martini Bar Doral New Year's Eve
Welcome 2202 with the best energy. Join Martini Bar Doral for the countdown for the new year. $15-$25. Fri., Dec. 31, 7 p.m. Martini Bar Doral, 3450 NW 83rd Ave. Doral. 786-646-9950.
Matador Room NYE Dinner
À la carte menu from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and prix-fixe menu 9:30 p.m. to midnight. Prix-fixe menu is $260 per person, $70 for children under 18, and $635 per couple and it includes a bottle of Moët. $70-$635. Fri., Dec. 31, 5:30-7:30 & 9:30 p.m.-midnight. Matador Room, 2901 Collins Ave. Miami Beach. 786-257-4600.
Mayami Mexicantina The Gold Standard
Welcome the new year with an unforgettable dinner and party experience with breathtaking fire performers and many more surprises. Fri., Dec. 31. Mayami Mexicantina, 127 NW 23rd St. Miami. 786-660-1341.
Meet Dalia NYE Celebration
Meet Dalia is ringing in 2022 with a Tropical New Year's Eve celebration featuring a DJ, live band, performers, party favors, and more. The restaurant offers two seating options inclusive of a prix-fixe menu. Reservations for the first seating option are available from 6 to 7 p.m. for $110 per person inside and $120 per person outside, including a three-course meal and half a bottle of prosecco per person. Reservations for the second seating are available from 8 to 10 p.m. at $225 per person inside and $300 per person outside, including a four-course meal and half a bottle of Champagne. $110-$300. Fri., Dec. 31, 6-10 p.m. Meet Dalia, 640 Ocean Dr. Miami Beach. 786-206-3881.
Mila's New Year's Eve
To ring in the new year, Mila offers a two-hour dining experience, izakaya-style. Dishes are meant to be shared among the table and introduce the bold signature flavors of the Mediterranean and Japanese culture, including premium Wagyu, black-rock-lava-grilled prime filet, beef short rib kalbi, foie gras and uni diver scallops, shawarma spiced Wagyu gyoza, MediterrAsian makis, and more. The first seating takes place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for $250 per person for the prix-fixe menu seated indoors and $300 outdoors. The second seating is available starting at 9 p.m. for $450 inside and the addition of a $350 beverage minimum outside. $250-$750. Fri., Dec. 31, 5:30 & 9 p.m. Mila, 1636 Meridian Ave.,. Miami Beach. 786-706-0744.
Monterrey Bar NYE
The Standard's newest culinary concept, Monterrey Bar, offers a five-course tasting of the chef's seasonal selection starting at 5 p.m. Menu highlights include foie gras torchon, English mustard steelhead trout caviar, and taramasalata roast hen of the woods mushroom. $120. Fri., Dec. 31, 5 p.m. Monterrey Bar, 40 Island Ave. Miami Beach. 305-673-1717.
Mr. Chow New Year's Eve
Mr. Chow has put together an exclusive three-course menu to celebrate 2022's Year of the Tiger, stacked with fine delicacies like chicken satay, duck Mignon, live lobster, and pork zebra dumplings. Patrons can expect a live DJ, balloons, and other novelties to ring in the new year. Priced at $225 and $400 per guest for the first and second seatings, respectively, a complimentary bottle of wine is included with each dinner. $225-$400. Fri., Dec. 31, 6-9 & 9:15 p.m.-midnight. Mr. Chow, 2201 Collins Ave. Miami Beach. 305-695-1695.
Nautilus by Arlo D'Vino Lounge NYE 2022
D'Vino Lounge at Nautilus by Arlo Miami Beach presents two of Miami's biggest DJs, Kaos and Africa, along with surprise guests. Premium open bar from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. for $175; à la carte food menu available. $50-$175. Fri., Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-3 a.m. Nautilus by Arlo, 1825 Collins Ave. Miami Beach. 305-503-5700.
Nikki Beach Miami Constellations New Year's Eve
Let the universe guide you to Nikki Beach's Constellations New Year's Eve celebration. Experience a celestial evening beginning with an elevated gastronomic experience under the stars accompanied by live music and entertainment. Guests can enjoy an expertly prepared four-course meal featuring items such as duck confit on Boursin country toast, grilled lobster tail, and galaxy mousse dome. Enjoy out-of-this-world performances by Nikki Beach's dance troupe, fire performers, and oracle reader, and ring in 2022 with a fireworks show. $100-$2,800. Fri., Dec. 31, 7 p.m. Nikki Beach Miami, 1 Ocean Dr. Miami Beach. 305-538-1111.
Nossa Omakase NYE Dinner
End 2021 with a dazzling omakase — but first, you'll need a password. Visit Koa Poke to receive instructions on how to enter the speakeas, Bar Nossa for a cocktail or bubbles. Afterward, guests are escorted to the intimate sushi den. For New Year's Eve, Nossa Omakase will showcase a lavish 16- to 18-course menu with included enhancements such as bluefin tuna toro, white alba truffles and caviar ($595 per person). Diners also receive one bottle of Champagne. $595. Fri., Dec. 31, 8 p.m. Nossa Omakase, 1600 Collins Ave. Miami Beach. 305-539-9711.
Oceans 234 NYE
Executive chef Nicole Fey presents an à la carte menu that includes A5 Wagyu nigiri with a two-ounce Japanese A5 striploin, sushi rice, bourbon-barrel-aged shoyu, and micro wasabi ($40); white truffle gnocchi with herbed ricotta gnocchi, white truffle and fontina cream, crispy leeks, and fresh white winter truffles ($65); short rib osso bucco with parmesan polenta, orange-glazed carrots, warm ciabatta, and bone marrow ($65); duck confit with goji berry and port reduction, charred broccolini, and sweet potato pave ($50); and white truffle shower supplement that can be added to any dish tableside ($80). Fri., Dec. 31, noon-midnight. Oceans 234, 234 N. Ocean Dr. Deerfield Beach. 954-428-2539.
Papi Steak NYE
Ring in the new year like a king at Papi Steak. The restaurant offers Champagne and caviar, featuring a signature Champagne tower, the perfect way to celebrate the final day of the year. The first seating, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., starts at $175 per person, and the second seating, from 9 to 10:30 p.m., starts at $275 per person. $175-$275. Fri., Dec. 31, 6-7:30 & 9-10:30 p.m. Papi Steak, 736 First St. Miami Beach. 305-800-7274.
Pizza and Burger by Michael Mina NYE
For a casual experience, guests can guiltlessly treat themselves one last time in 2021 at Pizza and Burger by Michael Mina. From 6 p.m. to midnight, the restaurant will offer a three-course, prix-fixe dinner for $79 per person on New Year's Eve. Guests can choose up to three appetizers for the table, including wings, nachos, the Greek salad, the caesar salad, or one of the featured pizzas like the Standard, the Pork Store, or the Veggie. Each guest can choose one entrée from the main course — rigatoni pomodoro, ten-ounce grilled skirt steak, seared Atlantic salmon, caprese "Naked Burger," or the dry-aged steak burger. For dessert, guests will indulge in chocolate chip cookie s'more with vanilla ice cream served family-style. $79. Fri., Dec. 31, 6 p.m.-midnight. Pizza & Burger by Michael Mina, 4441 Collins Ave. Miami Beach. 305-674-4636.
Propaganda NYE Dinner
Ring in the new year with an unforgettable dinner party. Visit this Mediterranean inspired oasis tucked away in Wynwood and enjoy open bar or a decadent seven-course menu. Music is provided by DJ Hottpants from 7 p.m. until midnight. From 6 p.m. until midnight, guests can enjoy open bar featuring a variety of natural wines and bottomless oysters on their outdoor patio ($85 per person). For a more intimate experience, guests can enjoy a special prix-fixe menu by Italian chef Mattia Fugaro. Dinner also includes a complimentary glass of Champagne ($190 per person). $85-$195. Fri., Dec. 31, 6 p.m.-midnight. Pastificio Propaganda, 97 NW 25th St. Miami. 786-615-2555.
Red Rooster Overtown New Year With a Bang
For those looking to enjoy a full dining experience, Red Rooster Overtown will be offering two seating options in the main dining room inclusive of a prix-fixe menu and music by the DJ Collective. The first seating, between 6 to 7:30 p.m., costs $125 per person. A $150 option also includes dinner and access to the Pool Hall, the restaurant's upstairs lounge. The second seating is available from 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. for $175 per person. Second-seating guests receive a complimentary glass of bubbly at midnight. For $220, receive access to the Pool Hall after dinner. $125-$220. Fri., Dec. 31, 6-7:30 & 9:30-10:30 p.m. Red Rooster Overtown, 920 NW Second Ave. Miami. 305-640-9880.
Red Rooster Overtown Urban Hang Suite at the Pool Hall
The Pool Hall at Red Rooster Overtown will be ringing in the New Year with its Urban Hang Suite party. The evening, which aims to serve as a nod to Maxwell's debut album, will seamlessly transition from jazzy and groovy to funky and free, and, ultimately, sexy and smooth. Guests can gain access to this celebration for $50, which includes light passed bites and a glass of Champagne at midnight. Table reservations are also available at $150 per person for outside and $200 per person for inside. Those who reserve tables will also receive access to specially priced bottle service options. Entertainment is provided by DJ Pee Wee. $50. Fri., Dec. 31, 6 p.m. Red Rooster Overtown, 920 NW Second Ave. Miami. 305-640-9880.
Redfish by Chef Adrianne New Year's Eve
Toast the new year and indulge along the waterfront with Champagne, dinner, and an unforgettable evening. The prix-fixe menu, starting at $225 per person, includes two glasses of Champagne; a first course of asparagus bisque with grated parmesan and white truffle oil; a second course of salmon tartare wonton tacos, avocado, mango, and cilantro aioli; and a third course featuring surf and turf prime hanger with grilled colossal shrimp, carrot purée, scampi butter, and sauce bordelaise. Dessert is chocolate mousse cake or white chocolate tres leches bread pudding. $225. Fri., Dec. 31, 8 p.m. Redfish by Chef Adrianne, 9610 Old Cutler Rd. Coral Gables. 305-668-8788.
Reunion Ktchn Bar NYE
Start the new year off right at Reunion Ktchn Bar with a holiday feast set in a trendy atmosphere. Beginning at 4 p.m., the restaurant is offering an internationally inspired five-course, prix-fixe menu priced at $89 per person. Guests may upgrade their meal with supplements including a curated wine pairing for $69, samples of caviar for $199, and a bottle of Bollinger Special Cuvee Brut Champagne for $110. The restaurant also offers a limited kids menu including an entrée, soft drink, and churros for $25 per child. Fri., Dec. 31, 4 p.m. Reunion Ktchn Bar, 18167 Biscayne Blvd. Aventura. 305-931-7401.
Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne Lightkeepers
Lightkeepers at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne rings in 2022 with a five-course dinner and dining experience from 6 to 11:30 p.m. Indulge in dinner, dessert buffet, Champagne toast, and entertainment for $215 per adult and $59 per child (ages 5-12). $59-$215. Fri., Dec. 31, 6-11:30 p.m. Lightkeepers, 455 Grand Bay Dr. Key Biscayne. 305-365-4156.
Rivertail New Year's Eve
A seafood feast for all your senses awaits you at Rivertail, featuring a curated menu by James Beard-nominated chef Jose Mendin, live music, and more. The first seating at 6 p.m. features a three-course, prix-fixe menu for $85 per person with the option for Moët & Chandon upgrade at an additional $50 per person or for Dom Perignon upgrade at an additional $175 per person. Menu highlights include bacon-wrapped scallops, herb-roasted chicken thighs, braised short rib, and grilled Chilean sea bass. The celebration seating at 9 p.m. features a three-course, prix-fixe menu for $175 per person and includes all the menu items from the first seating in addition to twin cold-water lobsters tails and a bottle of Moët & Chandon. A Dom Perignon upgrade costs an additional $175 per person. $85-$175. Fri., Dec. 31, 6 p.m. Rivertail, 4 W. Las Olas Blvd., Ste. 120. Fort Lauderdale. 954-306-2665.
Rusty Pelican NYE
Ring in the new year at Rusty Pelican with skyline views, decadent delights, and a fireworks show. The five-course, prix-fixe menu features signature dishes and holiday accouterments. Guests joining for the 6 p.m. seating can dine indoors for $180 per person or on the outdoor patio for $225. The 9:30 p.m. seating will be $200 per person for indoor dining, and $250 for outdoor patio dining. An exclusive VIP window table will also be available for $1,000. Guests can get the party started with deluxe or premium open bar packages: $50 to $85 for the first seating and $60 to $100 for the second seating. $180-$1,000. Fri., Dec. 31, 6 & 9:30 p.m. Rusty Pelican, 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne. 305-361-3818.
Scarpetta NYE
Scott Conant's award-winning restaurant offers a three-course, prix-fixe menu. The first seating is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for $150 per person. The second seating, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., offers a four-course, prix-fixe menu priced at $250 per person. $150-$250. Fri., Dec. 31, 6-7:30 & 7:30-10:30 p.m. Scarpetta, 4441 Collins Ave. Miami Beach. 305-674-4660.
Seaspice Studio 54 New Year's Eve
Ring in 2022 at a waterfront table at Seaspice in Studio 54 fashion. Guests can feast on an exquisite menu by executive chef Angel Leon. Celebrate with live music and entertainment under the stars with an unforgettable midnight countdown with a toast to ring in new year. $500-$1,000. Fri., Dec. 31. Seaspice, 412 NW North River Dr. Miami. 305-440-2400.
Semilla New Year's Eve
Enjoy NYE at Semilla in Miami Beach with a beautiful multi-course New Year's Eve celebration feast. Two seatings are available, the first from 6 to 8:30 p.m. for $88 per person, including a three-course meal, and a second seating, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. for $168 per person, including a four-course meal and half a bottle of Ruinart Blanc de Blanc per person. $88-$168. Fri., Dec. 31, 6 & 9 p.m. Semilla, 1330 Alton Rd. Miami Beach. 305-674-6522.
Sérêvène NYE Dinner
The French restaurant at the Greystone Hotel is serving a four-course meal by executive chef Pawan Pinisetti for $229 per person with an optional wine pairing for $119 per person. $229. Fri., Dec. 31, 6-10 p.m. Sérêvène, 1920 Collins Ave. Miami Beach. 786-636-6440.
Spanglish Craft Cocktail Bar + Kitchen New Year's Eve Magic City Disco
The Wynwood restaurant and bar is hosting Magic City Disco to ring in 2022. Featuring music by local singer Marcela "Cela" Paguaga and a live DJ, the '70s-inspired celebration will feature nostalgic and vibrant decor, including a pink carpet to welcome guests, gold chandeliers, disco balls, and Insta-worthy neon signs; photos of the 305 from back in the day; party favors to make some noise at midnight; and costume add-ons like glow-in-the-dark bracelets, sunglasses, and more. Fri., Dec. 31. Spanglish Craft Cocktail Bar + Kitchen, 2808 N. Miami Ave. Miami. 786-870-4258.
St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort Bar NYE
The St. Regis Bar offers live music and party favors for those looking for a more upscale New Year's Eve. Guests can bid adieu to 2021 with a package for two that includes a bottle of Dom Perignon and a selection of Asian-inspired appetizers like shrimp tempura, pork belly buns, and okonomi sliders. From 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., guests can dance the year away from $595 per couple. $595. Fri., Dec. 31, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m. The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, 9703 Collins Ave. Bal Harbour. 305-993-3300.
Steak 954 NYE
For those looking to bite into a savory steak look no further than Steak 954, this surf-and-turf-friendly destination is offering unique and delicious specials from the sea. Fri., Dec. 31. Steak 954, 401 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd. Fort Lauderdale. 954-414-8333.
Strawberry Moon A Night in Tropicana
Located inside the Goodtime Hotel, Strawberry Moon rings in the new year with a four-course, family-style feast from 9 to 10:30 p.m. (Regular à la carte menu is available from 6 to 9 p.m.) The set menu starts at $135 per person and offers a first-course mezze trio of spreads and dips and the restaurant's signature Moon Bread with melted tahini fig butter. The second course includes Osetra caviar and yellowtail crudo with a beet and watermelon salad, while the third course features Wagyu tenderloin and branzino, as well as brussel sprouts and couscous sides. Guests can add supplements like shaved white alba truffle for $90 and one ounce of Osetra caviar for $95. For dessert, there is panna cotta and dark chocolate torte. Vegetarian options are available upon request. $135. Fri., Dec. 31, 6-9 & 9-10:30 p.m. Strawberry Moon, 601 Washington Ave. Miami Beach. 786-687-0234.
Stripsteak by Michael Mina NYE
Ring in the new year with a three-course, prix-fixe menu by celebrity chef Michael Mina. From 6 to 7:30 p.m., the first seating costs $175 per person, and the second seating, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., costs $250 per person. Diners can enjoy a choice of beet root mille-feuille, tuna tartare, Parisian gnocchi, foie gras brûlée, butter-poached Maine lobster. Afterward, choose between black sea bass, parmesan-crusted chicken, roasted lamb chop, or prime rib cap. For dessert, there's a choice of the Manjari chocolate custard or pistachio nougat glacé. $175-$250. Fri., Dec. 31, 6-7:30 & 7:30-10:30 p.m. Stripsteak by Michael Mina, 4441 Collins Ave. Miami Beach. 305-674-4780.
Sushi Fly Chicken Tokyo Drift
Toast to the new year with sake bombs and mouth-watering dishes with the Tokyo-inspired Sushi Fly Chicken. The spot appears solely as a takeout restaurant with its tiled, stark-white storefront, yet there is a secret behind the counter. When guests enter through the swinging door, they'll find themselves immersed in a low-lit and ultra-sleek Tokyo Drift-themed party. Fri., Dec. 31. Sushi Fly Chicken, 1575 Alton Rd. Miami Beach. 305-909-0800.
Swan Midnight in Paris
Celebrate the new year at Swan Miami and celebrate Midnight in Paris. Guests will get the chance to raise their glasses and say au revoir to the year that was 2021. From 6 to 7 p.m., the first seating starts at $125 per person, and the second seating, from 9 to 10:30 p.m., starts at $205 per person. $125-$205. Fri., Dec. 31, 6-7 & 9-10:30 p.m. Swan, 90 NE 39th St. Miami. 305-704-0994.
Sweet Beach A Very Tiki New Year's Eve
Sweet Beach hosts A Very Tiki New Year's Eve with a Polynesian-inspired buffet from chef Kin Wong of the Shelborne Hotel and a tiki cocktail menu created by Naren Young and Brian Sassen. Guests can also expect beats by DJ RetroKidd, fire dancers, and complimentary Champagne toast at midnight. General admission is free. Free-$2,500. Fri., Dec. 31, 8 p.m. Sweet Beach, 1801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. 305-531-1271.
Sweet Liberty New Year's Eve
The Miami Beach neighborhood bar hosts an epic New Year's Eve party with a multicourse dinner that includes raw-bar appetizers (East Coast and West Coast oysters, shrimp cocktail, fancy oysters, aguachile oysters, lobster salad, and chips), a surf-and-turf board (Maine lobster, New York steak, rotisserie half chicken, shrimp skewers, cous cous, chimichurri, garlic herb potatoes, kielbasa sausage, fresh salad, grilled corn, rotisserie carrot with harissa), and, for dessert, Basque cheesecake made with stewed blackberries, lime, mezcal, and candied cornflakes; and Chocolate Town, a chocolate malt shake with warm brownie and vanilla ice cream. Seating starts at 8:30 p.m. and is priced at $225 per person. $225. Fri., Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m. Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company, 237 20th St., Suite B. Miami Beach. 305-763-8217.
Swizzle Rum Bar NYE
The intimate and sophisticated craft cocktail bar located inside the Stiles Hotel offers guests a chill night with live funky house entertainment. Guests can relish in a selection of more than 150 rums as well as a bevy of bar bites. Fri., Dec. 31, 7 p.m.-3 a.m. Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery, 1120 Collins Ave. Miami Beach. 305-674-7800.
Tanuki New Year's Eve
Celebrate New Year's Eve in style at Tanuki. The first seating takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. for $95 per person and includes a welcome cocktail. The second seating at 9 p.m. starts at $125 per person and includes a welcome cocktail and Champagne toast. The menu features oysters, aburi salmon or lobster tiradito, cha soba, dim sum selection, short rib, crispy sushi, and green tea cheesecake with vanilla ice cream. A special vegetarian menu is available. $125. Fri., Dec. 31, 5 & 9 p.m. Tanuki, 1080 Alton Rd. Miami Beach. 305-615-1055.
Tigre New Year's Eve
Start your 2022 dining by moonlit waters at Tigre. For New Year's Eve, the restaurant offers its full menu and daily specials, including creamy blue crab croquetas with tomatillo salsa verde; picanha steak with salsa criolla; spring pasta with spring greens, meyer lemon cream, and spicy mustard leaves; and dulce de leche flan with chantilly and maldon salt. All guests will also receive a complimentary glass of sparkling wine to toast the occasion. Fri., Dec. 31, 5 p.m. Tigre, 620 NE 78th St. Miami. 305-456-9540.
Time Out Market Miami New Year's Eve Glow Party
From 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., guests can glam up for the year's grand finale and enjoy specials from your favorite homegrown chefs, glow-in-the-dark party favors, drink specials, DJ, and a midnight toast. Ticket packages range from $50 to $85 and include Time Out Event Cards to splurge on items like oysters and stone crabs at Holy Crab, sushi and omakase at Bubusan, Detroit-style pizza at Square Pie City, fried chicken at Chick'n Jones, natural wine from Vinya, and more. $50-$85. Fri., Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Time Out Market Miami, 1601 Drexel Ave. Miami Beach.
Toro Toro New Year's Eve
At 8:30 p.m., Toro Toro, Richard Sandoval's acclaimed Pan-Latin steakhouse inside the InterContinental Miami, offers a five-course tasting menu starting at $375 per person and accompanying festive decor, live entertainment, and a bottle of Champagne for two. The feast, curated by executive chef Jean Delgado, begins with an amuse-bouche of tartlet salmon mousse with truffle and caviar. The first two courses feature heirloom tomato carpaccio followed by chilled lobster tail and tuna served with parsnip, pomegranate, and beets. Guests will enjoy heritage chicken with smoked caramelized onion, dashi broth, black garlic gremolata, turnips, truffle natural jus, and Australian Wagyu short rib for the main courses. The evening ends with Champagne cheesecake with white chocolate, spiced graham cracker, and infused cherry for dessert. $375. Fri., Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m. Toro Toro, 100 Chopin Plaza. Miami. 305-372-4710.
Tropical Smokehouse NYE
Enjoy Tropical Smokehouse's New Year's Eve Florida clambake on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 7 p.m. featuring a house salad, clambake chowder, garlic bread, steamed clams and shrimp, smoked chicken and sausage, sweet corn, potatoes and key lime pie. Dinner tickets start at $65 per person. $65. Fri., Dec. 31, 7 p.m. Tropical Smokehouse, 3815 S. Dixie Hwy., West Palm Beach. 561-323-2573.
Tur Kitchen New Year's Eve
Guests can select from two seating options: 6 p.m. starting at $125 per person and 9 p.m. starting at $175 per person and including a complimentary glass of Champagne. The four-course, prix-fixe menu features optional upgrades like caviar and libations pairings. Menu highlights include bluefin tuna tartare; lobster with roasted heirloom tomato and vanilla, shaved lime, fennel, and green olive jus; duck magret, fig balsamic, asparagus, carrots, and pistachio; filet mignon, butternut squash purée, black truffle, purple potato, and purple kohlrabi; and blackberry tart with fior di latte, orange blossom, and basil. $125-$175. Fri., Dec. 31, 6 & 9 p.m. Tur Kitchen, 259 Giralda Ave. Coral Gables. 786-483-8014.
Union Kitchen & Bar NYE Dinner
Union Kitchen & Bar invites guests to ring in the new year with its delectable three- and four-course prix-fixe dinner menus. Highlights include beef tartare with quail egg and gribiche; lobster bisque; seared beef tenderloin with herbed pommes fondant, sautéed spinach and bordelaise; seared halibut served with grilled asparagus and caviar beurre blanc; and porcini risotto with truffle foam and shaved winter truffles. The first seating, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., costs $75 per person, and the second seating, from 8 to 10 p.m., costs $135 per person and includes a toast at midnight. $75-$135. Fri., Dec. 31, 5:30-7:30 & 8-10 p.m. Union Kitchen & Bar, 2309 N. Dixie Highway. Wilton Manors. 754-216-0143.
Upside NYE
Enjoy an open bar at the Upside inside the Moxy Hotel. Bottle service tables will available at the Upside and Mezcalista. $150. Fri., Dec. 31, 8 p.m. Moxy Miami South Beach, 915 Washington Ave. Miami Beach. 305-600-4292.
Vinya Wine & Market Champagne, Oysters, and Popcorn
Vinya Wine & Market kicks off New Year's Eve off early from 1 to 5 p.m. In addition to Vinya's à la carte menu, it offers oyster specials, popcorn, and 10 percent off select bubbles all day long. For those who choose to purchase a bottle and enjoy it at the bar, Vinya will be waiving the corkage fee for Champagne throughout the day. Entertainment will be provided by Los Gatos. For those looking to ring in the new year with in-house sommelier Allegra Angelo and the amazing Vinya family, the wine bar will be extending its hours to 1 a.m. with a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight. Fri., Dec. 31, 1 p.m.-1 a.m. Vinya Wine & Market, 328 Crandon Blvd. Key Biscayne. 305-361-7007.
W Miami NYElectric 2022
Join the W Miami at its 15th-floor rooftop lounge overlooking the pools and boasting bay and downtown skyline views. Enjoy a four-hour premium open bar, top Miami DJs, and amazing panoramic views. $169-$3,495. Fri., Dec. 31, 9 p.m. W Miami, 485 Brickell Ave. Miami. 305-503-4400.
W South Beach Ultimate NYE Opera Show, Madama Butterfly
For New Year's Eve, W South Beach will host a modern approach of the opera Madama Butterfly, re-created by Marianna Vittoriosom and one of the opera's most enduring tales of unrequited love. The restaurant and outdoor bar space, RWSB and Irma's, will be transformed into a Japanese garden and a Butterfly room where guests can dine surrounded by the show. The first seating begins at 6:30 p.m.; the second seating begins at 9 p.m. The bar area at Irma's is first-come, first-serve (no ticket required). Living Room Bar has tables available for bottle service. $330-$6,000. Fri., Dec. 31, 6:30 & 9 p.m. W South Beach, 2201 Collins Ave. Miami Beach. 305-938-3000.
Warren's Roaring '20s NYE Soirée
Warren, Damn Good Hospitality's Delray hotspot, will be ringing in 2022 with a bang this year. Guests who attend the 20s-inspired evening will have the opportunity to indulge in Warren's à la carte menu along with a bevy of over-the-top food, including caviar and champagne specials, to welcome the new year. To ensure the celebratory vibes are full throttle throughout the night, DJ Misha will be curating the musical backdrop to the evening alongside Light Up the Night dancers. Seatings are available at 5 p.m., and 7 p.m. with a two-hour dining limit as well as well as a 9 p.m. seating which includes ringing in the new year at midnight with a complimentary Champagne toast. Fri., Dec. 31, 5-9 p.m. Warren, 15084 Lyons Rd., Bay 350, Delray Beach. 561-455-4177.
Wave at 1 Beach Club New Year's Eve Family Party
Set within 1 Beach Club, beneath swaying palms, Wave at 1 Hotel South Beach hosts a New Year's Eve Family Party from 8 to 11 p.m. The outdoor restaurant, open to guests and nonmembers, echoes nature's balance between stunning design and effortless comfort, featuring sprawling daybeds, overstuffed pillows, and time-tested textures perfect for those looking to relax and enjoy the new year with family and friends. From organic shapes to vibrant patterns, every surface is an invitation to relax and enjoy a laid back luxurious atmosphere, all encased in lush greenery and the sea breeze. $175. Fri., Dec. 31, 8 p.m. Wave at 1 Beach Club, 2341 Collins Ave. Miami Beach. 305-604-6885.
Winker's Diner Disco Inferno
Winker's has you covered for a night of karaoke, dancing, and delicious drinks and bites to eat. Located in the heart of South Beach, the stylish diner is every retro diner enthusiast's dream boasting classic teal round Pullman booths and wooden table tops lined with stainless-steel edges. Fri., Dec. 31. Winker's Diner, 1575 Alton Rd. Miami Beach. 305-831-7274.
Yardbird New Year's Eve
Yardbird offers a specially curated dinner menu to ring in the new year. A Southern caviar service, lobster mac 'n' cheese, herb-crusted prime rib, and many more dishes make up the James Beard-nominated restaurant's eclectic menu offerings. All wines are $25 by the glass and $99 by the bottle of sparkling wine. Fri., Dec. 31. Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, 1600 Lenox Ave. Miami Beach. 305-538-5220.
Zucca Miami New Year's Eve Party 2022
Enjoy authentic Italian food, premium open bar, live DJ and the fantastic EA music band and hora loca to ring in the new year. $150-$355. Fri., Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Zucca Miami, 162 Alcazar Ave. Coral Gables. 786-580-3731.