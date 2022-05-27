Support Us

Florida Jerk Festival, Wharf Around the World, WhiskyFest, and More Food Events in Miami This Memorial Day Weekend

Celebrate Memorial Day weekend.
Celebrate Memorial Day weekend. Photo by Carolina Bejarano
Food and drink events across Miami over this three-day holiday weekend include Wharfing Around the World at the Wharf Miami, sampling premium cigars and whiskeys during the second-annual WhiskyFest and Big Smoke event, and all-day bottomless brunch on Monday.

Heroes Vodka Salute on Española Way

This weekend, Española Way is celebrating Memorial Day alongside the Hyundai Air & Sea Show with an event dubbed "Heroes Vodka Salute on Española  Way" — a street party that will feature live U.S. Army Band performances, discounted heroes- and veteran-owned vodka specialty cocktails, and more. This event is free and open to the public. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 27 at 14th St. between Washington and Drexel Avenues, Miami Beach. Admission is free.
Wharf Around the World

Catch up on missed travel at this weekend's Wharf Around the World. Expect three days of drink specials, entertainment, and local grub. Upon arrival, you'll receive a passport to be stamped in every "country" you visit and make a purchase in. There will be eight location-themed bar areas, including the Caribbean, Asia, Italy, France, and Mexico, as well as local food concepts including Sake Room, Spris Artisan Pizza, Sweet River, La Santa Taqueria, and Knotty Burgers. 4 p.m. until late, Friday, May 27 through Sunday, May 29, at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW N. River Dr., Miami; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free.
WhiskyFest & Big Smoke

This Saturday, head to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for the ultimate whisky and cigar event when the Whisky Advocate and Cigar Aficionado editorial teams welcome whisky distillers and cigar makers for the WhiskyFest and Big Smoke. The second annual event is the ultimate celebration of premium cigars and whisky where attendees can sample a wide range of both while learning from industry experts via a series of seminars. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood. General admission tickets cost $325 per person via squadup.com.
Florida Jerk Festival

If you love Caribbean food, you undoubtedly love jerk seasoning. The mixture of pimento, cayenne pepper, thyme, and other ingredients brings out a bold, undeniable flavor. This weekend, celebrate all things jerk during the return of Palm Beach County's Florida Jerk Festival, taking place on Memorial Day at the John Prince Park in Lake Worth. Rebranded from the Palm Beach Jerk Festival, the event welcomes guests, chefs, and anyone who loves jerk-inspired dishes for a day of fun, family, food, and fun. 3 to 11 p.m. Monday, May 30, at 2700 Sixth Ave. South, Lake Worth. Tickets cost $45 per person at  floridajerkfestival.com.
Memorial Day Brunch at American Social

On Monday, join American Social for an extended weekend brunch where guests can find AmSo’s weekend-only brunch menu items including the breakfast sandwich, cinnamon French toast crunch, wide awake steak and eggs, and breakfast pizza. Accompany your sweet and savory breakfast selections with a splash of OJ and prosecco with bottomless mimosas available for $25 per person. 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, May 30, at 690 SW First Ct., Miami; americansocialbar.com.
