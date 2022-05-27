Florida Jerk Festival, Wharf Around the World, WhiskyFest, and More Food Events in Miami This Memorial Day Weekend

[email protected]

click to enlarge Celebrate Memorial Day weekend with the Española Way block party. Photo courtesy of Española Way

Heroes Vodka Salute on Española Way

click to enlarge The Wharf Miami Photo courtesy of Breakwater Hospitality Group

Wharf Around the World

click to enlarge Head to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for the second annual WhiskyFest this weekend. Photo by Zak Bennett

WhiskyFest & Big Smoke

click to enlarge The Florida Jerk Festival returns this Memorial Day weekend to Palm Beach County. Photo courtesy of the Florida Jerk Festival

Florida Jerk Festival

click to enlarge Enjoy an extended Monday brunch at American Social Miami this weekend. Photo by Danielle Nicole Photography

Memorial Day Brunch at American Social

Food and drink events across Miami over this three-day holiday weekend include Wharfing Around the World at the Wharf Miami, sampling premium cigars and whiskeys during the second-annual WhiskyFest and Big Smoke event, and all-day bottomless brunch on Monday.This weekend, Española Way is celebrating Memorial Day alongside the Hyundai Air & Sea Show with an event dubbed "Heroes Vodka Salute on Española Way" — a street party that will feature live U.S. Army Band performances, discounted heroes- and veteran-owned vodka specialty cocktails, and more. This event is free and open to the public.Catch up on missed travel at this weekend's Wharf Around the World. Expect three days of drink specials, entertainment, and local grub. Upon arrival, you'll receive a passport to be stamped in every "country" you visit and make a purchase in. There will be eight location-themed bar areas, including the Caribbean, Asia, Italy, France, and Mexico, as well as local food concepts including Sake Room, Spris Artisan Pizza, Sweet River, La Santa Taqueria, and Knotty Burgers.This Saturday, head to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for the ultimate whisky and cigar event when the Whisky Advocate and Cigar Aficionado editorial teams welcome whisky distillers and cigar makers for the WhiskyFest and Big Smoke. The second annual event is the ultimate celebration of premium cigars and whisky where attendees can sample a wide range of both while learning from industry experts via a series of seminars.If you love Caribbean food, you undoubtedly love jerk seasoning. The mixture of pimento, cayenne pepper, thyme, and other ingredients brings out a bold, undeniable flavor. This weekend, celebrate all things jerk during the return of Palm Beach County's Florida Jerk Festival, taking place on Memorial Day at the John Prince Park in Lake Worth. Rebranded from the Palm Beach Jerk Festival, the event welcomes guests, chefs, and anyone who loves jerk-inspired dishes for a day of fun, family, food, and fun.On Monday, join American Social for an extended weekend brunch where guests can find AmSo’s weekend-only brunch menu items including the breakfast sandwich, cinnamon French toast crunch, wide awake steak and eggs, and breakfast pizza. Accompany your sweet and savory breakfast selections with a splash of OJ and prosecco with bottomless mimosas available for $25 per person.