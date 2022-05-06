Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, Mother's Day, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

This weekend, catch the inaugural Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix at a local restaurant or bar, including Batch Gastropub or the Freehold. Plus, Ralph Pagano's 28th-annual Kentucky Derby party, the seventh-annual Taste of Haiti event, and Mother's Day brunches on Sunday.
The Fontainebleau
Photo courtesy of Fontainebleau Miami Beach
Wonders Await at la Ventanita at Fontainebleau Miami Beach
Brugal 1888 rum is hosting its next “Wonders Await at la Ventanita” — a rotating neighborhood pop-up series inspired by Miami’s coffee culture — in the lobby at Fontainebleau Miami Beach just in time for Formula 1 weekend, featuring art installations by globally renowned Mexican artist Cesar Menchaca of Menchaca Studio
. Through the weekend, enjoy cafecito and pastries in the afternoon (2 - 4 p.m.), plus a lively Brugal 1888 rum bar (2 -11 p.m.). Local bartenders will shake up craft cocktails showcasing the premium rum, such as the "Don Nano’s Favorite", the "Caribbean Negroni", and the Brugal 1888 espresso martini. Friday, May 6 through Sunday, May 8, at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; fontainebleau.com.
A mural on NE Second Avenue in Little Haiti.
Taste of Haiti
This Saturday, the seventh-annual Taste of Haiti returns to Miami. Hosted by the City of North Miami Beach and the NMB Community Redevelopment Agency (NMBCRA), the outdoor culinary festival will take place in front of the NMB City Hall building, highlighting the rich flavors, dishes, and culture of Haiti. Expect live music, special performances, artisan vendors, food trucks, cooking demos, chef competitions, and a Haitian art exhibition, among other activations. This event is free and open to the public. 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at NE 19th Avenue between 169th to 171st streets. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Ralph Pagano
Photo courtesy of South Beach Seafood Festival
Ralph Pagano's Annual Kentucky Derby Party
Chef Ralph Pagano is hosting his 28th-annual Kentucky Derby party at Naked Taco this Saturday. Throw your hat in the ring for Naked Taco's "Best Hat" contest while you drink Mint Juleps, snack on tacos, and enjoy other food and drink specials. 4 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Naked Taco, 1111 Collins Ave., Miami; 305-534-8455; lovenakedtaco.com.
The bar at the Freehold Miami
Photo courtesy of Freehold Miami
Race Day Sunday Viewing Party at the Freehold
On Sunday, Hard Rock Stadium will crown the winner of the inaugural Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. The action takes place at the Miami International Autodrome, a temporary circuit built around the stadium that's more than three miles long and includes 19 corners. Tickets have long been sold out, but if you want to experience the race in a communal setting, head to the Freehold on Sunday for its Race Day Sunday viewing party. It's free to attend, but if you want to enjoy an open bar featuring bottomless brunch cocktails, well drinks, and draft beers for the duration of the race, it's a $40 fee. 1 p.m. Sunday, at the Freehold Miami, 2219 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-280-0330; freeholdmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP; open bar tickets cost $40 via posh.vip.
The dining room at Batch Gastropub Miami
Photo courtesy of Batch Gastropub
Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix Viewing at Batch Gastropub
Park yourself at Batch Gastropub for this Sunday's Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. With 15 TVs and three projectors across the bar, catch every minute of the race while sipping on $5 Bud Light draft, five-for-$25 16-ounce mix-and-match buckets, and $5 barn burner shots, paired with the restaurant's elevated bar grub. Sunday, May 8, at Batch Gastropub, 30 SW 12th St., Miami; 305-808-5555; batchgastropub.com.
A brunch spread at Jaguar Restaurant
Photo courtesy of Jaguar Restaurant
Mother's Day Brunch Across South Florida
Have you made a plan for Mother’s Day yet? Treating Mom to a special brunch on Sunday is a great way to show your love and gratitude. She won't have to think about anything but all the great times you've spent together, while you both enjoy delectable food and drink. Check out the most enticing Mother's Day brunch options in Miami
. All brunches are offered on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8. Reservations are suggested and prices do not reflect tax and gratuities.