Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Food Events to Celebrate 4/20: Get Blazed at Coyo, Earth Day at The Moxy, and Bodega's "Puff, Puff, Pastor"

April 18, 2022 9:00AM

Bodega is celebrating 4/20 with a specialty CBD-infused cocktail and taco.
Bodega is celebrating 4/20 with a specialty CBD-infused cocktail and taco. Photo courtesy of Bodega
This week's food events in Miami include 4/20-themed foodie finds from Coyo Taco and Bodega, an arcade pop-up at the Oasis, and a special cocktail from the Moxy South Beach in support of Earth Day.

Know of any events that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge Support Autism Awareness Month with the InterContinental Miami. - PHOTO COURTESY OF INTERCONTINENTAL MIAMI
Support Autism Awareness Month with the InterContinental Miami.
Photo courtesy of InterContinental Miami

InterContinental Miami Goes Blue for Autism Awareness

In recognition and celebration of Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month, InterContinental Miami’s interior has been given a blue motif for entire month of April to show its support of the Arts for Autism Foundation, a local organization that provides free spectrum dance therapy to children with autism to encourage self-expression. In honor of the symbolic blue that represents Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month, the hotel restaurant Toro Toro is also doing its part, featuring a specialty dessert and cocktail. Diners can opt for the "Blue Roar", a combination of vodka, blue Curacao, limoncello, simple syrup, and lime juice ($18) or the "La Bomba", a blue chocolate half-sphere filled with cream cheese mousse, dulce de leche, strawberry ice cream, fresh berries, cookie crumbles and vanilla and berry sauce ($32). A portion of proceeds from the month’s sales will benefit the Arts for Autism Foundation. Available all month long at 100 Chopin Plz.; 305-577-1000; icmiamihotel.com.
click to enlarge Bodega is celebrating 4/20 with its "Puff, Puff, Pastor" CBD-infused taco. - PHOTO COURTESY OF BODEGA
Bodega is celebrating 4/20 with its "Puff, Puff, Pastor" CBD-infused taco.
Photo courtesy of Bodega

Puff, Puff, Pastor at Bodega

This week, Bodega is celebrating 4/20 with two new offerings available for a limited time. On Wednesday, April 20, patrons can try the all-new "Puff, Puff, Pastor" taco. Only available for one day, the taco offers a combination of CBD-infused roasted pork, charred pineapple, red onion, cilantro, and salsa rosada. Sold for $4.20 apiece, diners will receive a complimentary rolling paper on the house. In addition, the restaurant will be whipping up a special CBD-infused "Sour Diesel" cocktail. Made with tequila, avocado, cilantro, cucumber, CBD-infused mint, jalapeño, and garnished with a fondant rolled joint, the drink will be available for $4.20 from 6 to 8 p.m. during happy hour at all locations with the exclusion of Aventura. Multiple locations; Wednesday, April 20; bodegataqueria.com.
click to enlarge Coyo Taco is celebrating 4/20 with a number of complimentary items. - PHOTO COURTESY OF COYO TACO
Coyo Taco is celebrating 4/20 with a number of complimentary items.
Photo courtesy of Coyo Taco

Get Blazed at Coyo Taco

Get blazed, eat burritos, repeat — that's the idea behind the day-long special at Coyo Taco Wynwood this week, where every burrito purchase will get guests a complimentary special edition branded rolling tray. On Thursday, the taco shop is also bringing back its 4/20 merchandise, offering hungry visitors who wait in line a chance to spin the wheel of prizes for a chance to win complimentary 4/20-themed favors. (These specials will only be available on-site at the Wynwood restaurant while supplies last). 2320 NW Second Ave., Miami; Wednesday, April 20; wheel spinning will take place from noon to 2 p.m., and again from 4 to 6 p.m.; coyo-taco.com.
click to enlarge Mamey on 3rd and Casa Florida are pairing up for an exclusive pop-up. - PHOTO COURTESY OF MAMEY ON 3RD
Mamey on 3rd and Casa Florida are pairing up for an exclusive pop-up.
Photo courtesy of Mamey on 3rd

Casa Florida Pop-Up at Mamey on Third

Thesis Hotel will be hosting an exclusive pop-up event with Casa Florida, a locally-celebrated bar focused on celebrating Miami’s history and culture, on its rooftop lounge Mamey on Third. The event will feature specialty libations, tropical-inspired dishes, and tastings by Brugal 1888 rum. Guests will be offered a welcome cocktail upon arrival as well as a tropical-inspired bite by executive chef Niven Patel. The evening will also feature live music, a domino tournament, and an appearance by Brugal's master ronera, Jassil Villanueva. 1350 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables; Wednesday, April 20 from 6 to 9 p.m.; Admission is free, register on Eventbrite.
click to enlarge The Oasis is hosting an arcade popup this week. - PHOTO BY MARY BRYANT FLEMING
The Oasis is hosting an arcade popup this week.
Photo by Mary Bryant Fleming

Arcade1Up Pop-Up at Oasis Wynwood

Feeling nostalgic for a night at the arcade? Oasis Wynwood has partnered with Arcade1Up for two weekends filled with fan-favorite video games, cocktails and throwback jams. The boozy arcade will pop-up at Oasis Wynwood’s indoor bar, Huacachina, on Thursday to Sunday (April 14 - 17 and April 21 - 24) from noon to close. The event is free and open to the public, and all games will be free to play. Guests can try their hand at classic games like Pac Man, Ms. Pac Man, Street Fighter and NBA Jam, or duel their friends with a Mortal Kombat face-off while they sip on arcade-themed libations. Enjoy throwback hits from DJs, who will be spinning tracks from the 80s and 90s. And, in true arcade spirit, those with a competitive side can take on challenges for a chance to win special prizes - including their very own arcade game to take home. 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami Beach; open April 14 to 17 and April 21 to 24 from noon to close; oasiswynwood.com.
click to enlarge The "Earth Energy" at the Moxy South Beach. - PHOTO COURTESY OF THE MOXY SOUTH BEACH
The "Earth Energy" at the Moxy South Beach.
Photo courtesy of the Moxy South Beach

Earth Day Happy Hour at Moxy South Beach

This week, celebrate Earth Day with a new happy hour offering at the Moxy South Beach's Serena and Mezcalista bars. Starting Friday, both hotel bars will feature a specialty cocktail dubbed "Earth Energy," a combination of blanco tequila, organic beet, pineapple, lemon, and ginger served in a recycled wine bottle glass. On Friday, a $1 donation from the sale of each $10 cocktail (normally $16) will benefit The Ocean Cleanup, a non-profit organization that works to remove plastic from the ocean. 915 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; discounted cocktail price available Friday, April 22 through Sunday, April 24; marriott.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
The 4/20 Issue

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation