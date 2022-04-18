Food Events to Celebrate 4/20: Get Blazed at Coyo, Earth Day at The Moxy, and Bodega's "Puff, Puff, Pastor"

This week's food events in Miami include 4/20-themed foodie finds from Coyo Taco and Bodega, an arcade pop-up at the Oasis, and a special cocktail from the Moxy South Beach in support of Earth Day.
Support Autism Awareness Month with the InterContinental Miami.
Photo courtesy of InterContinental Miami
InterContinental Miami Goes Blue for Autism Awareness
In recognition and celebration of Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month, InterContinental Miami’s interior has been given a blue motif for entire month of April to show its support of the Arts for Autism Foundation
, a local organization that provides free spectrum dance therapy to children with autism to encourage self-expression. In honor of the symbolic blue that represents Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month, the hotel restaurant Toro Toro is also doing its part, featuring a specialty dessert and cocktail. Diners can opt for the "Blue Roar", a combination of vodka, blue Curacao, limoncello, simple syrup, and lime juice ($18) or the "La Bomba", a blue chocolate half-sphere filled with cream cheese mousse, dulce de leche, strawberry ice cream, fresh berries, cookie crumbles and vanilla and berry sauce ($32). A portion of proceeds from the month’s sales will benefit the Arts for Autism Foundation. Available all month long at 100 Chopin Plz.; 305-577-1000; icmiamihotel.com.
Bodega is celebrating 4/20 with its "Puff, Puff, Pastor" CBD-infused taco.
Photo courtesy of Bodega
Puff, Puff, Pastor at Bodega
This week, Bodega is celebrating 4/20 with two new offerings available for a limited time. On Wednesday, April 20, patrons can try the all-new "Puff, Puff, Pastor" taco. Only available for one day, the taco offers a combination of CBD-infused roasted pork, charred pineapple, red onion, cilantro, and salsa rosada. Sold for $4.20 apiece, diners will receive a complimentary rolling paper on the house. In addition, the restaurant will be whipping up a special CBD-infused "Sour Diesel" cocktail. Made with tequila, avocado, cilantro, cucumber, CBD-infused mint, jalapeño, and garnished with a fondant rolled joint, the drink will be available for $4.20 from 6 to 8 p.m. during happy hour at all locations with the exclusion of Aventura. Multiple locations; Wednesday, April 20; bodegataqueria.com.
Coyo Taco is celebrating 4/20 with a number of complimentary items.
Photo courtesy of Coyo Taco
Get Blazed at Coyo Taco
Get blazed, eat burritos, repeat — that's the idea behind the day-long special at Coyo Taco Wynwood this week, where every burrito purchase will get guests a complimentary special edition branded rolling tray. On Thursday, the taco shop is also bringing back its 4/20 merchandise, offering hungry visitors who wait in line a chance to spin the wheel of prizes for a chance to win complimentary 4/20-themed favors. (These specials will only be available on-site at the Wynwood restaurant while supplies last). 2320 NW Second Ave., Miami; Wednesday, April 20; wheel spinning will take place from noon to 2 p.m., and again from 4 to 6 p.m.; coyo-taco.com.
Mamey on 3rd and Casa Florida are pairing up for an exclusive pop-up.
Photo courtesy of Mamey on 3rd
Casa Florida Pop-Up at Mamey on Third
Thesis Hotel will be hosting an exclusive pop-up event with Casa Florida, a locally-celebrated bar focused on celebrating Miami’s history and culture, on its rooftop lounge Mamey on Third. The event will feature specialty libations, tropical-inspired dishes, and tastings by Brugal 1888 rum. Guests will be offered a welcome cocktail upon arrival as well as a tropical-inspired bite by executive chef Niven Patel. The evening will also feature live music, a domino tournament, and an appearance by Brugal's master ronera
, Jassil Villanueva. 1350 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables; Wednesday, April 20 from 6 to 9 p.m.; Admission is free, register on Eventbrite.
The Oasis is hosting an arcade popup this week.
Photo by Mary Bryant Fleming
Arcade1Up Pop-Up at Oasis Wynwood
Feeling nostalgic for a night at the arcade? Oasis Wynwood has partnered with Arcade1Up
for two weekends filled with fan-favorite video games, cocktails and throwback jams. The boozy arcade will pop-up at Oasis Wynwood’s indoor bar, Huacachina, on Thursday to Sunday (April 14 - 17 and April 21 - 24) from noon to close. The event is free and open to the public, and all games will be free to play. Guests can try their hand at classic games like Pac Man, Ms. Pac Man, Street Fighter and NBA Jam, or duel their friends with a Mortal Kombat face-off while they sip on arcade-themed libations. Enjoy throwback hits from DJs, who will be spinning tracks from the 80s and 90s. And, in true arcade spirit, those with a competitive side can take on challenges for a chance to win special prizes - including their very own arcade game to take home. 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami Beach; open April 14 to 17 and April 21 to 24 from noon to close; oasiswynwood.com.
The "Earth Energy" at the Moxy South Beach.
Photo courtesy of the Moxy South Beach
Earth Day Happy Hour at Moxy South Beach
This week, celebrate Earth Day with a new happy hour offering at the Moxy South Beach's Serena and Mezcalista bars. Starting Friday, both hotel bars will feature a specialty cocktail dubbed "Earth Energy," a combination of blanco tequila, organic beet, pineapple, lemon, and ginger served in a recycled wine bottle glass. On Friday, a $1 donation from the sale of each $10 cocktail (normally $16) will benefit The Ocean Cleanup
, a non-profit organization that works to remove plastic from the ocean. 915 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; discounted cocktail price available Friday, April 22 through Sunday, April 24; marriott.com.