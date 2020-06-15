Miami's Best 2020 Father's Day Menus

Father's Day is this Sunday, June 21, and it's time to plan how you're going to salute dear old Dad.

One great way to show him some love is to treat him to a meal. Whether you think he'll enjoy beginning his special day with a bottomless brunch or grilling his favorite cuts of meat in his backyard, check out the list below for the best options around. Prices do not reflect delivery fees, taxes, or gratuity.

Ariete 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove

305-640-5862

Chef Michael Beltran’s Coconut Grove restaurant celebrates Father’s Day with a family special of parrillada, which includes grilled NY strip steak, morcilla, and grilled chicken breast, served with house-made steak sauce, anchovy butter, creamed yucca, and green salad. The special serves three ($125). Toast Dad with signature cocktails like the Dimelo Viejo, made with Santa Teresa rum, Chinola passionfruit liqueur, mint, and sparkling wine ($12) or Papa's Old Fashioned, a concoction of Russell's rye, Aganorsa tobacco syrup, and bitters ($12). Father's Day dinner served from 5 to 10 p.m.

Bulla Gastrobar 2500 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables

305-441-0107

5335 NW 87th Ave., Doral

305-260-6543

The Spanish gastrobar offers a $27 brunch menu. Dad can choose from first-course options such as grilled flatbread with Mahón cheese, poached egg, caramelized onions, oyster mushrooms, and bacon; a dish of watermelon, Roma tomatoes, crisped serrano ham, truffle honey, and goat cheese; or chickpea stew. Second courses include signature huevos Bulla, eggs served with homemade potato chips, serrano ham, potato foam, and truffle oil; chicken and waffles; and bistec a caballo. The dessert list includes churros with chocolate sauce and dulce de leche; coconut flan served with passionfruit sorbet; and waffles topped with Nutella, chocolate shavings, white chocolate chantilly, and toasted almonds. Add a two-hour bottomless sangria and mimosa option for $28 per guest.

EXPAND Casa D'Angelo's lamb entrée Photo courtesy of Casa D'Angelo

Casa D'Angelo 1201 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale

954-564-1234

Casa D'Angelo is serving a plethora of special dishes to celebrate the father figure in your life. There are two appetizer choices: charred cervellata sausage over Roman artichokes and arugula salad, shaved Reggiano and lemon oil ($18); or Mediterranean seafood salad with octopus, calamari, and shrimp served over shaved fennel and orange salad ($26). Main course options include short-rib ravioli with pea and ricotta crema and fresh summer black truffle shavings ($32); homemade potato and rapini gnocchi in a sauce of Tuscan-style braised lamb ragout ($28), or grilled dry-aged Kansas City steak served with sea salt-roasted wild mushrooms and fresh black truffle potato souffle ($58). Dad can indulge his sweet tooth with pistachio and chocolate profiteroles ($14). Wines are half-price when ordered by the bottle.

Fooq's 1035 N.Miami Ave., Miami

786-536-2749

Spice up your Father’s Day gathering at home with this Persian-European restaurant's "Pork and Charcuterie Feast," a kit composed of sweet garlic sausage, six pieces of preskopf and pork stock, and spiced cheddar sausage links, along with smoked bacon slab, mustard, daikon, and cabbage sauerkraut, plus a half-dozen Florida fresh farm eggs and four challah buns. The kit costs $85 and serves four to six people. Pick-up and delivery orders must be placed a day in advance.

Lona Cocina y Tequileria 321 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

(954) 245-3069

At this Mexican eatery's oceanside terrace, enjoy a two-hour, all-you-can-eat special of "al carbón, al aire fresco, & bottomless beer," made up of skirt steak, grilled chicken pulpo, and bottomless Mexican beer, micheladas, and mimosas. Cost is $32 per person. Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

EXPAND Butter cakes at Mastro's Photo courtesy of Mastro's

Mastro's 3000 NE 32nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale

954-561-4800

Tap into your grill culinary skills this Father's Day with this eatery's special kits, composed of meat selections such as Kansas City strip, bone-in ribeye, and Wagyu tomahawk chop; along with signature sides of garlic mashed potatoes, lobster mac 'n' cheese, creamed corn, and black truffle butter wild mushroom. Don't forget the butter cake for dessert. Cost ranges from $120 to $210. The restaurant's three-bottle "plumped up wine pack" is available to pair for $125.

Michelle Bernstein Catering 305-213-2512

Chef Michelle Bernstein has put together a special Dad's Supper Sunday package. On the menu are beef, veal, and Italian sausage meatballs; handmade cavatelli with signature nonna's plum tomato sauce; buttery garlic bread; and Italian-American salad served with red wine vinaigrette. Dessert is classic tiramisu. Options of broccolini and broccoli rabe toasted with garlic and chives ($12), Italian charcuterie with cheese and olives ($24), and traditional vanilla bean pan cotta ($12) are also available. The package serves from four ($99) to six people ($145). Meals will be delivered on Saturday, June 20, by 5 p.m.

Red South Beach 119 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

305-534-3688

Treat dad to Red's master chef box that includes two butcher shop ribeyes, two butcher shop New York strips, Red signature spice rubs, a bottle of Maker's Mark bourbon, and a Red apron, all packaged in a resuable Red Butcher Shop cooler bag ($250).

EXPAND Seven-course brunch gift box from Semilla. Photo courtesy of Semilla

Semilla 1330 Alton Rd., Miami Beach

305-674-6522

Chef-dad Frederic Joulin is offering a seven-course brunch box for takeout and delivery. Included are avocado toasts and smoked salmon with green salad; quinoa with tomato and cucumber, and scrambled eggs with chives. There are also portions of organic fried chicken and waffles topped with watermelon and honey. For a sweet ending, share assorted plain and mini chocolate croissants, strawberry shortcake, and fresh fruit and berries. The box serves two people and costs $92. Orders must be placed a day in advance.