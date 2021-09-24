Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Lists

Six Miami Spots to Get Your Dumpling Fix

September 24, 2021 10:00AM

Find plant-based dumplings at Planta Queen.
Find plant-based dumplings at Planta Queen. Photo by Steven Lee
Dumplings have earned a spot in every Miami food lover's heart.

Dumplings have been around for centuries, spanning cultures and cuisines the world over. Although the exact details surrounding their origins remain unknown, one of the most widely accepted beliefs points to the second or third century and Zhang Zhongjing, a Chinese shaman who lived during the Eastern Han Dynasty. As the tale goes, Zhongjing made a meal of mutton, herbs, and chilis by wrapping them in dough and steaming them. The rest, as they say, is history.

Chefs still use this method to create some of the most creative, delectable dishes with variations that include non-Asian items from Italian ravioli to Latin empanadas.

If it's the real deal you're after, however, finding authentic dumplings in the Magic City is getting easier thanks to a growing number of restaurants serving this simple (if addictive) fare.

Related Stories

I support

Miami New Times
Miami New Times
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Support Us


Here are six Miami restaurants to celebrate National Dumpling Day this Saturday, September 25.
click to enlarge Haochi is the dumpling pop-up by chef Victoriano Hernandez. - PHOTO COURTESY OF HAOCHI
Haochi is the dumpling pop-up by chef Victoriano Hernandez.
Photo courtesy of Haochi

Haochi at Union Beer Store

1547 SW Eighth St., Miami
instagram.com/haochi_at_union

Working at various Miami establishments over the course of his professional career, Victoriano Hernandez — known to fans and friends as "Chef Shaggy" — always found himself serving an Asian dish for his team's family meal. During the pandemic, Hernandez began experimenting with recipes he learned while working at Blackbrick Chinese, dreaming up his favorite Asian riffs via a pop-up he dubbed Haochi, a Mandarin word that translates as "yummy." These days, he's earned himself a new nickname: "Dumpling Meng." What began as an exploration of all things dumpling evolved into a Cantonese-and-Korean-inspired gastropub pop-up that’s grown into a flourishing catering business. Haochi's menu offers everything from sticky hoisin ribs and handmade edamame dumplings to beef-and-duck-fat gyoza and kimchi-stuffed croquetas ($9 per order). Available Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday from 4 p.m. to close at Union Beer Store.
click to enlarge These Komodo dumplings come wrapped in gold. - PHOTO COURTESY OF GROOT HOSPITALITY
These Komodo dumplings come wrapped in gold.
Photo courtesy of Groot Hospitality

Komodo

801 Brickell Ave., Miami
305-534-2211
komodomiami.com

Komodo offers a short list of dumplings that are more glam than your average dim sum. Here, you can find dumplings dressed in gold or stuffed with Wagyu beef, offering a mashup of sweet and savory flavors. Don't miss the "Money Bag," plump dumplings folded into tiny, purse-shaped globes rife with pork and shrimp and topped with tobiko and gold leaf flakes ($32). Additional options feature lobster, Wagyu beef, or truffle mushroom.
click to enlarge Planta Queen offers a variety of plant-based dumplings that vegetarians, vegans, and meat-eaters alike can get down with. - PHOTO BY STEVEN LEE
Planta Queen offers a variety of plant-based dumplings that vegetarians, vegans, and meat-eaters alike can get down with.
Photo by Steven Lee

Planta Queen

Cocowalk
3015 Grand Ave. Ste. 201, Coconut Grove
786-600-2835
plantarestaurants.com

At Planta Queen in Coconut Grove, executive chef David Lee fills the void in the market of upscale, full-service, plant-based dining. Here he offers his Disco & Dumplings, where, starting at 5 p.m. daily, guests can indulge in dumplings like spinach shiitake, crispy gyoza, potato truffle, or crispy wontons for $20 a platter.
click to enlarge Peking duck bao? Groot Hospitality's Sushi Fly Chicken says, "Why not?" - PHOTO COURTESY OF GROOT HOSPITALITY
Peking duck bao? Groot Hospitality's Sushi Fly Chicken says, "Why not?"
Photo courtesy of Groot Hospitality

Sushi Fly Chicken

1575 Alton Rd., Miami Beach
305-909-0800
sushiflychicken.com

wagyu Sushi Fly Chicken offers sushi and fried chicken, as its name implies, but the Peking duck bao dumplings are a must-try. They boast a blend of contrasting flavors and textures thanks to buns so pillowy, they soak up all the juices from the crispy duck ($20).
click to enlarge Gold Marquess restaurant offers a fast-casual take on Chinese with Yip. - PHOTO COURTESY OF YIP
Gold Marquess restaurant offers a fast-casual take on Chinese with Yip.
Photo courtesy of Yip

Yip

143 NW 23rd St., Miami
305-768-9826
yipmiami.com

This new fast-casual dim sum restaurant in Wynwood is run by its very own shifu (master), who creates small batches of dumplings each morning. Established by the Gold Marquess family from Pembroke Pines, Yip is all about making Chinese food accessible to South Floridians, offering authentic recipes like steamed har gao and xiao long bao (soup) dumplings. Dumplings start at $7.38 per order (and may vary by location). With additional locations at Doral Yard and Aventura, Yip is making it that much easier to find good Chinese food — including dumplings — on the go.
click to enlarge Pork in "phrodo" at Zitz Sum in Coral Gables - PHOTO COURTESY OF ZITZ SUM
Pork in "phrodo" at Zitz Sum in Coral Gables
Photo courtesy of Zitz Sum

Zitz Sum

396 Alhambra Cir., Coral Gables
786-409-6920
zitzsum.com

Dumplings are a focus at Zitz Sum, where chef/owner Pablo Zitzmann offers a culinary mashup of Asian, Mexican, Latin American, and Italian influences — i.e., not quite the traditional approach to dim sum. Try the pork in "phrodo," a hybrid dumpling-tortellini riff on wonton soup ($15) wherein ground pork shoulder is flavored with aromatics, then tucked into a tortellini-like wrapper and plunged into a Japanese dashi broth infused with Parmesan rinds and a touch of soy. Another Italian-Asian-Latin blend not to be missed: shrimp har gow ($17), served in the chef's stewlike ragout flecked with minced pork and garnished with fresh cilantro.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
If We Did It

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation