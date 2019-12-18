Miami's Best Christmas and Hanukkah Treats

'Tis the season for sweets. Whether you're a traditionalist who craves sugar cookies or an out-of-the-box eater ready to sate your sweet tooth with something unique, Miami's purveyors of sugar are going all out for the holidays.
So scrap the ho-hum fruitcake and give yourself something worth the calories. From coquito ice cream to candy-cane doughnuts, Miami's most festive treats await.
Dasher & Crank2211 NW Second Ave., Miami
305- 213-1569
dasherandcrank.com
The team at Dasher & Crank dishes out some outrageous flavors, and the holidays are no exception. From a Hanukkah latke treat made with sour cream–flavored ice cream, apple sauce, and a crisp latke, to eggnog custard bedizened with zesty gingerbread and a candy-cane crumble, these holiday must-haves cost $5 apiece.
Dbakers Sweet Studio3501 NE Second Ave., Miami
786-310-8763
dbakers.us
The Midtown bakery is offering a slew of holiday treats. Choose from an assortment of festive cupcakes such as Santa's Cookie — an adorable confection crowned with vanilla buttercream, sprinkles, and a bite-size Christmas cookie. Other must-try flavors are the Nutella gingerbread — a Nutella-fudge-filled cupcake festooned with gingerbread frosting. A box of six costs $18.50.
Ember151 NE 41st St., Miami
786-334-6494
embermiami.com
Brad Kilgore's haute eatery might not be an obvious choice for holiday treats, but Ember's maduro pie is the embodiment of Christmas in Miami. Crafted with layers of brown-buttered maduros (sweet plantains) and toasted coconut meringue, this decadent masterpiece is served with a dollop of coquito ice cream. Grab a slice for $12.
Night Owl Cookies10534 SW Eighth St., Miami
786-360-5011
nightowlcookieco.com
If you crave unadulterated extravagance, Night Owl's indulgent coquito cookie is a must. Made with the bakery's signature chocolate chip cookie dough, this colossal cookie bursts with coquito ganache, crushed Spanish nougat, and a creamy coquito drizzle ($3.75).
M Dough Wdoughees.com
Jazz up Santa's cookie plate with these adorable sugar-cookie morsels, blanketed in cookies and cream chocolate and multicolored sprinkles. Create an assortment of a dozen with additional flavors such as chocolate peanut butter and snickerdoodle fused with toffee and gingerbread cookie for $49.99 online.
The Salty Donut50 NW 23rd St., Miami
305-639-8501
saltydonut.com
Order ahead and give yourself all three of the Salty Donut's holiday flavors. This year's collection includes a cane-shaped white chocolate peppermint doughnut showered with crushed peppermint candy ($3.25); a 24-hour brioche doughnut adorned with a ginger cookie and Swiss buttercream ($4); and a strawberry sufganiyot — a jelly doughnut typically enjoyed during Hanukkah — erupting with jam and powdered sugar ($2.25).
