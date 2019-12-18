 


Miami's independent source of local news and culture

White chocolate peppermint doughnuts from the Salty Donut.EXPAND
White chocolate peppermint doughnuts from the Salty Donut.
Courtesy of the Salty Donut

Miami's Best Christmas and Hanukkah Treats

Elena Vivas | December 18, 2019 | 9:00am
'Tis the season for sweets. Whether you're a traditionalist who craves sugar cookies or an out-of-the-box eater ready to sate your sweet tooth with something unique, Miami's purveyors of sugar are going all out for the holidays.

So scrap the ho-hum fruitcake and give yourself something worth the calories. From coquito ice cream to candy-cane doughnuts, Miami's most festive treats await.

Hanukkah-inspired frozen delights at Dasher & Crank.EXPAND
Hanukkah-inspired frozen delights at Dasher & Crank.
Courtesy of Dasher & Crank

Dasher & Crank

2211 NW Second Ave., Miami
305- 213-1569
dasherandcrank.com


The team at Dasher & Crank dishes out some outrageous flavors, and the holidays are no exception. From a Hanukkah latke treat made with sour cream–flavored ice cream, apple sauce, and a crisp latke, to eggnog custard bedizened with zesty gingerbread and a candy-cane crumble, these holiday must-haves cost $5 apiece.

Santa's cookie cupcake at Dbakers.EXPAND
Santa's cookie cupcake at Dbakers.
Courtesy of Dbakers

Dbakers Sweet Studio

3501 NE Second Ave., Miami
786-310-8763
dbakers.us

The Midtown bakery is offering a slew of holiday treats. Choose from an assortment of festive cupcakes such as Santa's Cookie — an adorable confection crowned with vanilla buttercream, sprinkles, and a bite-size Christmas cookie. Other must-try flavors are the Nutella gingerbread — a Nutella-fudge-filled cupcake festooned with gingerbread frosting. A box of six costs $18.50.

At Ember, indulge in a heavenly slice of maduro pie served with a dollop of Coquito ice cream.EXPAND
At Ember, indulge in a heavenly slice of maduro pie served with a dollop of Coquito ice cream.
Courtesy of Ember

Ember

151 NE 41st St., Miami
786-334-6494
embermiami.com


Brad Kilgore's haute eatery might not be an obvious choice for holiday treats, but Ember's maduro pie is the embodiment of Christmas in Miami. Crafted with layers of brown-buttered maduros (sweet plantains) and toasted coconut meringue, this decadent masterpiece is served with a dollop of coquito ice cream. Grab a slice for $12.

Night Owl's ooey-gooey coquito cookie.EXPAND
Night Owl's ooey-gooey coquito cookie.
Courtesy of Night Owl Cookies

Night Owl Cookies

10534 SW Eighth St., Miami
786-360-5011
nightowlcookieco.com


If you crave unadulterated extravagance, Night Owl's indulgent coquito cookie is a must. Made with the bakery's signature chocolate chip cookie dough, this colossal cookie bursts with coquito ganache, crushed Spanish nougat, and a creamy coquito drizzle ($3.75).

Festive Doughees blanketed in holiday sprinkles.EXPAND
Festive Doughees blanketed in holiday sprinkles.
Courtesy of M Dough W

M Dough W

doughees.com


Jazz up Santa's cookie plate with these adorable sugar-cookie morsels, blanketed in cookies and cream chocolate and multicolored sprinkles. Create an assortment of a dozen with additional flavors such as chocolate peanut butter and snickerdoodle fused with toffee and gingerbread cookie for $49.99 online.

Festive Doughees blanketed in holiday sprinkles.EXPAND
Festive Doughees blanketed in holiday sprinkles.
Courtesy of M Dough W

The Salty Donut

50 NW 23rd St., Miami
305-639-8501
saltydonut.com

Order ahead and give yourself all three of the Salty Donut's holiday flavors. This year's collection includes a cane-shaped white chocolate peppermint doughnut showered with crushed peppermint candy ($3.25); a 24-hour brioche doughnut adorned with a ginger cookie and Swiss buttercream ($4); and a strawberry sufganiyot — a jelly doughnut typically enjoyed during Hanukkah — erupting with jam and powdered sugar ($2.25).

 
Attorney by day, foodie by night, Elena Vivas is a regular food and beverage contributor for Miami New Times. She was also an expert columnist for Foodable TV and a food editor for tropicult.com.

