Miami's Best Christmas and Hanukkah Treats

'Tis the season for sweets. Whether you're a traditionalist who craves sugar cookies or an out-of-the-box eater ready to sate your sweet tooth with something unique, Miami's purveyors of sugar are going all out for the holidays.

So scrap the ho-hum fruitcake and give yourself something worth the calories. From coquito ice cream to candy-cane doughnuts, Miami's most festive treats await.

Hanukkah-inspired frozen delights at Dasher & Crank.

Dasher & Crank 2211 NW Second Ave., Miami

305- 213-1569

The team at Dasher & Crank dishes out some outrageous flavors, and the holidays are no exception. From a Hanukkah latke treat made with sour cream–flavored ice cream, apple sauce, and a crisp latke, to eggnog custard bedizened with zesty gingerbread and a candy-cane crumble, these holiday must-haves cost $5 apiece.

Santa's cookie cupcake at Dbakers.

Dbakers Sweet Studio 3501 NE Second Ave., Miami

786-310-8763

The Midtown bakery is offering a slew of holiday treats. Choose from an assortment of festive cupcakes such as Santa's Cookie — an adorable confection crowned with vanilla buttercream, sprinkles, and a bite-size Christmas cookie. Other must-try flavors are the Nutella gingerbread — a Nutella-fudge-filled cupcake festooned with gingerbread frosting. A box of six costs $18.50.

EXPAND At Ember, indulge in a heavenly slice of maduro pie served with a dollop of Coquito ice cream. Courtesy of Ember

Ember 151 NE 41st St., Miami

786-334-6494

Brad Kilgore's haute eatery might not be an obvious choice for holiday treats, but Ember's maduro pie is the embodiment of Christmas in Miami. Crafted with layers of brown-buttered maduros (sweet plantains) and toasted coconut meringue, this decadent masterpiece is served with a dollop of coquito ice cream. Grab a slice for $12.

EXPAND Night Owl's ooey-gooey coquito cookie. Courtesy of Night Owl Cookies

Night Owl Cookies 10534 SW Eighth St., Miami

786-360-5011

If you crave unadulterated extravagance, Night Owl's indulgent coquito cookie is a must. Made with the bakery's signature chocolate chip cookie dough, this colossal cookie bursts with coquito ganache, crushed Spanish nougat, and a creamy coquito drizzle ($3.75).

Festive Doughees blanketed in holiday sprinkles.

Jazz up Santa's cookie plate with these adorable sugar-cookie morsels, blanketed in cookies and cream chocolate and multicolored sprinkles. Create an assortment of a dozen with additional flavors such as chocolate peanut butter and snickerdoodle fused with toffee and gingerbread cookie for $49.99 online.

The Salty Donut 50 NW 23rd St., Miami

305-639-8501

Order ahead and give yourself all three of the Salty Donut's holiday flavors. This year's collection includes a cane-shaped white chocolate peppermint doughnut showered with crushed peppermint candy ($3.25); a 24-hour brioche doughnut adorned with a ginger cookie and Swiss buttercream ($4); and a strawberry sufganiyot — a jelly doughnut typically enjoyed during Hanukkah — erupting with jam and powdered sugar ($2.25).