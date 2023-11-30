 Yann Couvreur Pâtisserie Coming to Miami | Miami New Times
This Parisian Pastry Chef Shares French Art de Vivre With Miami

French art de vivre is coming to Wynwood.
November 30, 2023
A signature sweet creation by Yann Couvreur, the rose coconut framboisier raspberry cake
A signature sweet creation by Yann Couvreur, the rose coconut framboisier raspberry cake Yann Couvreur photo
French pastry chef Yann Couvreur will soon introduce a taste of French art de vivre to Miami with the upcoming opening of his namesake bistro, Yann Couvreur Pâtisserie.

The upcoming Neo-French bistro is Couvreur's second stateside location following the South Florida debut of his pastry shop at Julia & Henry's. Set to open in January, the chef tells New Times that he aims to make refined, elegant pastries and savory items available all day, offering patrons the French concept of petit plaisirs — small daily pleasures — to all.

But don't mistake all day as blasé. During a recent interview, Couvreur emphasized a desire to share the elegance and refinement found in France in an approachable way. Elevated fare, according to him, shouldn't be reserved for special occasions; they should be something everyone can enjoy on a daily basis.

Shaped by his background in prestigious kitchens and ateliers across Paris and beyond, his experience in the world of baking is based on approaching pastries with a savory mindset — emphasizing seasonality and local ingredients. Described as luxurious yet approachable, Couvreur's cooking aims to provide the same level of excellence and attention to detail he acquired during his time in Michelin-starred restaurants but in a more accessible manner.
click to enlarge
Chef Yann Couvreur and a fox, a symbol he uses recurrently throughout the company's branding and dish themes.
Photo by Nicolas Buisson
"We chose to start our U.S. expansion in Miami because it's a blank canvas for the type of experience that we want to provide, and different from other, more saturated markets like New York," shares Couvreur with New Times. "The art component in Wynwood also aligns with pastry as a form of art, making it an ideal backdrop for our brand's aesthetic."

In an effort to test out the French concept of small daily delights in Miami, Couvreur opened a shop at Julia and Henry's in downtown Miami earlier this year, offering a taste of his elegant pastries to learn more about local preferences.

"The response from Miamians has been positive, with an appreciation for sweet treats that strike the right balance — not overly sweet but flavorful," shares Couvreur, who tinkers his offerings to cater to local tastes.

Couvreur plans to bring his expertise in savory dishes to the menu, offering a menu with breakfast, lunch, and all-day options. The bistro will feature items available at the counter for takeout or sit-down with table service. Signature items include a vitello tonnato-inspired tarte, a French spin on eggs Benedict, and a made-to-order mille-feuille finished tableside. Simultaneously, plans are underway to open another location in Coconut Grove, focusing on a fast-casual operation that is set to open in the second half of 2024.

"This is a harvest of many years of work, and we can't wait to see how Miamians will perceive and welcome us. Our ultimate goal is to bring the charm of France into Wynwood," sums up Couvreur. "We want people, when they walk in, to unwind, be present, and experience a little charm. It doesn’t need to be a fancy trip or an extravagance; it can be a daily pleasure, or as we say in France, a plaisir quotidien."

Yann Couvreur. 2243 NW Second Ave., Miami; yanncouvreur.us; opening January 2024.
