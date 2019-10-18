The Seven Best Food and Drink Events in Miami This Weekend

This weekend, the forthcoming Doral Yard will host a pop-up at Tripping Animals Brewing, while the seventh-annual Redland GrowFest returns to Fruit and Spice Park. Plus, Verde launches a new exhibit-inspired menu, the South Florida Seafood Festival takes place at Miami Marine Stadium just in time for stone crab season, and Lummus Park hosts a beachside barbecue.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of Verde

Exhibit Menu Launch at Verde at Pérez Art Museum Miami

At Pérez Art Museum Miami, Verde will debut a special exhibit menu Friday. The offerings will be available for lunch and dinner. For $40, guests can enjoy a starter of red beet tartare; a main course of pan-seared salmon with corn purée, French beans, crispy rice, and black olive crumble; and a dessert of black sesame ice cream with freeze-dried raspberries. Served daily through the fall. Launching Friday, October 18, at Verde, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-8282; pamm.org.

Joe's Stone Crab reopens for the season. Courtesy of Joe's Stone Crab

Joe's Stone Crab Opens for Its 106th Season

Stone crab season, South Florida's favorite time of the year, began this past Thursday, which means you'll soon see those sweet claws showing up on menus and at your favorite seafood market. Though many Miami restaurants — from steakhouses to seafood shacks — offer the claws, there's one place most famous for the delicacy: Joe's Stone Crab. As always, Joe's doesn't accept reservations, and a wait for a table on a Saturday night could be hours. There's no trick to skipping the line, but there is a strategy: If you want a seat, get there early. Generally, diners who show up before 6 p.m. have a good chance of being seated quickly. And there's always Joe's Take Away next door, where the same claws are sold in a more casual atmosphere. If patience isn't your virtue and you can't wait for a taste of stone crabs, Claws for a Cause, a fundraising dinner for Children’s Home Society of Florida, will take place this Sunday, October 13, at 6:30 p.m. Online ticket sales are closed, but there might be last-minute seats available. Contact Jamie Bertolis at jamie.bertolis@chsfl.org or call 561-402-0823 for more information. 11 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-0365; joesstonecrab.com.

The return of the Della Bowl Della Heiman

The Doral Yard Pop-Up at Tripping Animals Brewing

Saturday, the forthcoming Doral Yard will pop up at Tripping Animals Brewing with a slate of bar bites, some of which may make the menu once the space opens. The tasting will include toasted mac and cheese, grilled marinated octopus with salsa rosada and herb chimichurri, scallop ceviche, pan-roasted wings with citrus hot and sour glaze and goat cheese ranch, and more. Sample the offerings and place your votes on which items should be part of the Yard's official bar bites menu. Plus, expect beer pairings courtesy of Tripping Animals. 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, October 19, at Tripping Animals Brewing, 2685 NW 105th Ave., Doral. Tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND The 37-acre Fruit & Spice Park will host the 7th Annual Redland GrowFest this weekend. Photo courtesy Brian Cullen

Seventh-Annual Redland GrowFest at Fruit and Spice Park

Celebrate the start of the winter growing season in South Florida at this weekend's Redland Grow Fest. Buy veggie and herb seedlings, fruit trees, local food, and artisanal products, as well as attend workshops, presentations, and demos to learn about growing, cooking, and eating seasonally. Plus, watch amateur cooks, students, and influential local chefs square off in two cook-off competitions, creating dishes with a mystery box of 100 percent locally grown produce. 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, October 19 and Sunday, October 20, at Fruit and Spice Park, 24801 SW 187th Ave., Homestead; redlandfruitandspice.com. Tickets cost $15 at the door.

EXPAND South Florida Seafood Festival

South Florida Seafood Festival at Miami Marine Stadium

Stone crab season is here, so work up an appetite and get yourself to Miami Marine Stadium for the two-day South Florida Seafood Festival. Organized by the local event production company Swarm, this fest will offer more than 25 food vendors, booze galore, and even a DIY cocktail section. For the kids, there will be a giant pirate slide and other activities. Saturday, October 19, and Sunday, October 20, at Miami Marine Stadium, 3501 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami. Tickets cost $14 to $39 via eventbrite.com.

Chotto Matte's brightly lit dining room. Courtesy of Chotto Matte

Jungle Brunch at Chotto Matte

Saturday, HoneySpot is partnering with Chotto Matte to host a 'Jungle Brunch' party. Expect a new menu ($49 for three courses), bottomless cocktails ($29 bottomless cocktails or $125 champagne bottle special), and live entertainment, including live drummers and dancers. The menu will be released on the day of the event, and seatings are noon and 2 p.m. Sunday, October 19, at Chotto Matte, 1664 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach; 305-690-0743; chotto-matte.com. Tickets cost $60 via eventbrite.com.

Prism Creative Group

Beachside BBQ Jamboree at Lummus Park

Sunday, head to Lummus Park for the City of Miami Beach's Beachside BBQ Jamboree, complete with eats, drinks, jams, and fun activities such as a kite workshop. Honey Hounds and the Sh-Booms will serenade guests throughout the day. Proper Sausages, Icestasy, Clives Café, and others will sell food, while vendors such as Brody's Bandanas, Radiator Comics, and Half Moon Leather will offer their wares. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, October 20, at Lummus Park, 1130 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.