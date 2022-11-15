Thanksgiving 2022: Miami Restaurant Guide

Instead of spending the time and money on preparing dinner at home, why not indulge in one of the show-stopping meals that local restaurants are whipping up?
From traditional spreads to assorted buffets, the ten dine-out options below are the best in town if you are looking for a low-stress holiday.
Reservations are recommended and prices do not include tax or gratuity.
Atlantikos9703 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour
305-993-3300
marriott.com Situated in the St. Regis Bal Harbour, Atlantikos will serve guests a special buffet dinner menu on Thanksgiving day. The spread will include dishes of pumpkin bisque; cedar plank-roasted, apricot glazed salmon with fennel and coriander pasta vinaigrette; a sushi bar; a carving station; artisanal cheese and charcuterie display; and dessert and holiday ice cream bars. Dinner is served from 4:30 to 9 p.m. and is priced at $125 per adult and $55 per child.
Baia Beach Club1100 West Ave., Miami Beach
305-514-1949
baiabeachclubmiami.com Baia Beach Club will celebrate Thanksgiving with a special three-course menu of specialties like shrimp and moonrise oysters, roasted heritage turkey with giblet gravy, pan-roasted Faroe Island salmon with fennel and wild mushroom bathed in chardonnay dill butter, and an array of holiday patisserie indulgences. Dinner is served from 4 to 9 p.m. and costs $85 per adult and $45 per child.
Balan's901 S. Miami Ave., Miami
305-809-8587
balansbrickell.com Balan’s will feature a three-course menu of tasty holiday favorites including butternut squash and truffle soup, a traditional Thanksgiving turkey served with all the trimmings, and a choice of apple crumble or creme brûlée for dessert. Guests can finish off the festive dinner with a Balan's homemade coquito. Dinner is served from 4 to 11 p.m. and costs $75 per adult and $37.50 per child.
Diplomat Prime3555 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood
954-602-8331.
diplomatprime.com The special holiday meal will begin with spiced butternut squash bisque with roasted pumpkin seeds, sage-infused crème fraiche, and pumpkin seed oil, followed by a main course of oven-roasted turkey breast with confit dark meat served with sides of orange cranberry chutney, whipped potatoes, sautéed haricot vert, and turkey sausage stuffing with gravy. For dessert, guests will enjoy a duo of pumpkin cheesecake topped with caramel glaze and chocolate streusel or apple pie served with pear maple chantilly. Dinner is served from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. and costs $70 per person.
Dirty French Steakhouse1200 Brickell Ave, Miami
305-990-8707
dirtyfrench.com Head to Dirty French for a Thanksgiving celebration featuring appetizers of giant grilled oysters or beef carpaccio with eggplant, labneh, and mint. The main course will be roasted heritage turkey accompanied by creamed spinach, turkey leg stuffing, dirty rice, and mashed potatoes with turkey gravy. End the meal with creme brûlée or pecan pie a la mode. Dinner is served from 2 to 11 p.m. and costs $150 per person.
Habitat at 1 Hotel South Beach2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-604-6777
1hotels.com Habitat at 1 Hotel South Beach will offer a special Thanksgiving Day dinner that begins with seasonal vegan soup and a cold station where guests can choose from an array of side options. Guests also will be invited to choose from charcuterie board offerings, a raw bar, ceviche, a chef carving station, seasonal dishes, and a risotto station, as well as an assortment of desserts from the pastry shop. Dinner is served from 2 to 9 p.m. and costs $105 per adult. A kids' buffet for children 10 and under costs $45.
Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
786-655-5600
faena.com Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann at the Faena Hotel wills serve a four-course, prix-fixe dinner on Thanksgiving. The holiday dining experience will begin with wood-fired pumpkin and stilton cheese cream, followed by a slow-cooked lamb shank and wood-fired turkey “Pamplona.” Guests will indulge in a special dessert medley at the end of the meal. Dinner is served from 6:30 to 11 p.m. and costs $110 per person.
Orno1350 S Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables
305-667-6766
ornomiami.com Chef Niven Patel will serve a four-course Thanksgiving feast of dishes. Start with a wahoo crudo-cranberry tartare with mint as a first course, followed by pumpkin soup-crème fraiche with pepitas and a family-style offering of wood-roasted tilefish with farm beans and saffron aioli, herb-crusted turkey roulade, creamed spinach, and roasted yams with honey butter. A chef’s choice dessert will finish the meal. Dinner is served from 2 to 8 p.m. and costs $85 per person.
The Strand at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-514-7474
strandcarillonmiami.com The Strand will serve a four-course, prix-fixe menu on Thanksgiving Day. Guests will begin their meal with butternut squash soup. A dish of black fig ravioli made with saffron housemade pasta and creamy ricotta cheese will follow, along with the main course of lemon pepper roasted turkey accompanied by housemade cranberry sauce, turkey stuffing, gravy, sweet mashed potato, brussels sprouts, and black garlic wild mushrooms. The sweet ending will be a cinnamon and apple tart, topped with caramelized crispy pecan nuts, Valrhona chocolate sauce, french vanilla ice cream, fresh berries, and mint. The Strand will offer two seatings, one at 5:30 pm, and the other at 7:30 pm and dinner costs $95 per adult and $45 per child. Reservations are required and can be placed by calling the restaurant.
Swan90 NE 39 St, Miami
305-704-0994
swanbevy.com Swan will serve a Thanksgiving dinner that includes pumpkin soup with cranberry compote, chestnut agnolotti with black truffle and mascarpone, slow-roasted turkey breast, and confit leg with truffle butter and sage. Dessert is sweet potato pie. A menu of a la carte dishes will also be available. Dinner is served from 6 p.m. to midnight and costs $95.