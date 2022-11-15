Thanksgiving 2022: Miami Restaurant Guide

click to enlarge Atlantikos' dining room Atlantikos company photo

Atlantikos 9703 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour

305-993-3300

marriott.com

click to enlarge The Baia Beach Club's views Mondrian South Beach company photo

Baia Beach Club 1100 West Ave., Miami Beach

305-514-1949

baiabeachclubmiami.com

click to enlarge Turkey Feast at Balan's Photo provided by Identity Media

Balan's 901 S. Miami Ave., Miami

305-809-8587

balansbrickell.com

click to enlarge Diplomat Prime's dining room Diplomat Prime company photo

Diplomat Prime 3555 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood

954-602-8331.

diplomatprime.com

click to enlarge The Jungle Bar at Dirty French Steakhouse Photo by Tamburello Studios

Dirty French Steakhouse 1200 Brickell Ave, Miami

305-990-8707

dirtyfrench.com

click to enlarge The dining room at Habitat at 1 Hotel South Beach 1 Hotel South Beach company photo

Habitat at 1 Hotel South Beach 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-604-6777

1hotels.com

click to enlarge Los Fuegos at the Faena Hotel MIami Beach Faena Hotel Miami Beach company photo

Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

786-655-5600

faena.com

click to enlarge Orno's lush dining room Orno Restaurant company photo

Orno 1350 S Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables

305-667-6766

ornomiami.com

click to enlarge The Strand's dining room Carillon Miami Wellness Resort company photo

The Strand at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort 6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-514-7474

strandcarillonmiami.com

click to enlarge Swan's dining room Swan company photo

Swan 90 NE 39 St, Miami

305-704-0994

swanbevy.com

This year, Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, November 24 and one of the best ways to celebrate the special holiday is to spend time with friends and loved ones over a great meal.Instead of spending the time and money on preparing dinner at home, why not indulge in one of the show-stopping meals that local restaurants are whipping up?From traditional spreads to assorted buffets, the ten dine-out options below are the best in town if you are looking for a low-stress holiday.Reservations are recommended and prices do not include tax or gratuity.Situated in the St. Regis Bal Harbour, Atlantikos will serve guests a special buffet dinner menu on Thanksgiving day. The spread will include dishes of pumpkin bisque; cedar plank-roasted, apricot glazed salmon with fennel and coriander pasta vinaigrette; a sushi bar; a carving station; artisanal cheese and charcuterie display; and dessert and holiday ice cream bars.Baia Beach Club will celebrate Thanksgiving with a special three-course menu of specialties like shrimp and moonrise oysters, roasted heritage turkey with giblet gravy, pan-roasted Faroe Island salmon with fennel and wild mushroom bathed in chardonnay dill butter, and an array of holiday patisserie indulgences.Balan’s will feature a three-course menu of tasty holiday favorites including butternut squash and truffle soup, a traditional Thanksgiving turkey served with all the trimmings, and a choice of apple crumble or creme brûlée for dessert. Guests can finish off the festive dinner with a Balan's homemade coquito.The special holiday meal will begin with spiced butternut squash bisque with roasted pumpkin seeds, sage-infused crème fraiche, and pumpkin seed oil, followed by a main course of oven-roasted turkey breast with confit dark meat served with sides of orange cranberry chutney, whipped potatoes, sautéed haricot vert, and turkey sausage stuffing with gravy. For dessert, guests will enjoy a duo of pumpkin cheesecake topped with caramel glaze and chocolate streusel or apple pie served with pear maple chantilly.Head to Dirty French for a Thanksgiving celebration featuring appetizers of giant grilled oysters or beef carpaccio with eggplant, labneh, and mint. The main course will be roasted heritage turkey accompanied by creamed spinach, turkey leg stuffing, dirty rice, and mashed potatoes with turkey gravy. End the meal with creme brûlée or pecan pie a la mode.Habitat at 1 Hotel South Beach will offer a special Thanksgiving Day dinner that begins with seasonal vegan soup and a cold station where guests can choose from an array of side options. Guests also will be invited to choose from charcuterie board offerings, a raw bar, ceviche, a chef carving station, seasonal dishes, and a risotto station, as well as an assortment of desserts from the pastry shop.Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann at the Faena Hotel wills serve a four-course, prix-fixe dinner on Thanksgiving. The holiday dining experience will begin with wood-fired pumpkin and stilton cheese cream, followed by a slow-cooked lamb shank and wood-fired turkey “Pamplona.” Guests will indulge in a special dessert medley at the end of the meal.Chef Niven Patel will serve a four-course Thanksgiving feast of dishes. Start with a wahoo crudo-cranberry tartare with mint as a first course, followed by pumpkin soup-crème fraiche with pepitas and a family-style offering of wood-roasted tilefish with farm beans and saffron aioli, herb-crusted turkey roulade, creamed spinach, and roasted yams with honey butter. A chef’s choice dessert will finish the meal.The Strand will serve a four-course, prix-fixe menu on Thanksgiving Day. Guests will begin their meal with butternut squash soup. A dish of black fig ravioli made with saffron housemade pasta and creamy ricotta cheese will follow, along with the main course of lemon pepper roasted turkey accompanied by housemade cranberry sauce, turkey stuffing, gravy, sweet mashed potato, brussels sprouts, and black garlic wild mushrooms. The sweet ending will be a cinnamon and apple tart, topped with caramelized crispy pecan nuts, Valrhona chocolate sauce, french vanilla ice cream, fresh berries, and mint.Swan will serve a Thanksgiving dinner that includes pumpkin soup with cranberry compote, chestnut agnolotti with black truffle and mascarpone, slow-roasted turkey breast, and confit leg with truffle butter and sage. Dessert is sweet potato pie.