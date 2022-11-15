Support Us

Holidays

Thanksgiving 2022: Miami Restaurant Guide

November 15, 2022 9:00AM

Dirty French Steakhouse's Thanksgiving Feast
Dirty French Steakhouse's Thanksgiving Feast Dirty French Steakhouse Co. Photo
This year, Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, November 24 and one of the best ways to celebrate the special holiday is to spend time with friends and loved ones over a great meal.

Instead of spending the time and money on preparing dinner at home, why not indulge in one of the show-stopping meals that local restaurants are whipping up?

From traditional spreads to assorted buffets, the ten dine-out options below are the best in town if you are looking for a low-stress holiday.

Reservations are recommended and prices do not include tax or gratuity.
click to enlarge
Atlantikos' dining room
Atlantikos company photo

Atlantikos

9703 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour
305-993-3300
marriott.com
Situated in the St. Regis Bal Harbour, Atlantikos will serve guests a special buffet dinner menu on Thanksgiving day. The spread will include dishes of pumpkin bisque; cedar plank-roasted, apricot glazed salmon with fennel and coriander pasta vinaigrette; a sushi bar; a carving station; artisanal cheese and charcuterie display; and dessert and holiday ice cream bars. Dinner is served from 4:30 to 9 p.m. and is priced at $125 per adult and $55 per child.
click to enlarge
The Baia Beach Club's views
Mondrian South Beach company photo

Baia Beach Club

1100 West Ave., Miami Beach
305-514-1949
baiabeachclubmiami.com
Baia Beach Club will celebrate Thanksgiving with a special three-course menu of specialties like shrimp and moonrise oysters, roasted heritage turkey with giblet gravy, pan-roasted Faroe Island salmon with fennel and wild mushroom bathed in chardonnay dill butter, and an array of holiday patisserie indulgences. Dinner is served from 4 to 9 p.m. and costs $85 per adult and $45 per child.
click to enlarge
Turkey Feast at Balan's
Photo provided by Identity Media

Balan's

901 S. Miami Ave., Miami
305-809-8587
balansbrickell.com
Balan’s will feature a three-course menu of tasty holiday favorites including butternut squash and truffle soup, a traditional Thanksgiving turkey served with all the trimmings, and a choice of apple crumble or creme brûlée for dessert. Guests can finish off the festive dinner with a Balan's homemade coquito. Dinner is served from 4 to 11 p.m. and costs $75 per adult and $37.50 per child.
click to enlarge
Diplomat Prime's dining room
Diplomat Prime company photo

Diplomat Prime

3555 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood
954-602-8331.
diplomatprime.com
The special holiday meal will begin with spiced butternut squash bisque with roasted pumpkin seeds, sage-infused crème fraiche, and pumpkin seed oil, followed by a main course of oven-roasted turkey breast with confit dark meat served with sides of orange cranberry chutney, whipped potatoes, sautéed haricot vert, and turkey sausage stuffing with gravy. For dessert, guests will enjoy a duo of pumpkin cheesecake topped with caramel glaze and chocolate streusel or apple pie served with pear maple chantilly. Dinner is served from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. and costs $70 per person.
click to enlarge
The Jungle Bar at Dirty French Steakhouse
Photo by Tamburello Studios

Dirty French Steakhouse

1200 Brickell Ave, Miami
305-990-8707
dirtyfrench.com
Head to Dirty French for a Thanksgiving celebration featuring appetizers of giant grilled oysters or beef carpaccio with eggplant, labneh, and mint. The main course will be roasted heritage turkey accompanied by creamed spinach, turkey leg stuffing, dirty rice, and mashed potatoes with turkey gravy. End the meal with creme brûlée or pecan pie a la mode. Dinner is served from 2 to 11 p.m. and costs $150 per person.
click to enlarge
The dining room at Habitat at 1 Hotel South Beach
1 Hotel South Beach company photo

Habitat at 1 Hotel South Beach

2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-604-6777
1hotels.com
Habitat at 1 Hotel South Beach will offer a special Thanksgiving Day dinner that begins with seasonal vegan soup and a cold station where guests can choose from an array of side options. Guests also will be invited to choose from charcuterie board offerings, a raw bar, ceviche, a chef carving station, seasonal dishes, and a risotto station, as well as an assortment of desserts from the pastry shop. Dinner is served from 2 to 9 p.m. and costs $105 per adult. A kids' buffet for children 10 and under costs $45.
click to enlarge
Los Fuegos at the Faena Hotel MIami Beach
Faena Hotel Miami Beach company photo

Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann

3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
786-655-5600
faena.com
Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann at the Faena Hotel wills serve a four-course, prix-fixe dinner on Thanksgiving. The holiday dining experience will begin with wood-fired pumpkin and stilton cheese cream, followed by a slow-cooked lamb shank and wood-fired turkey “Pamplona.” Guests will indulge in a special dessert medley at the end of the meal. Dinner is served from 6:30 to 11 p.m. and costs $110 per person.
click to enlarge
Orno's lush dining room
Orno Restaurant company photo

Orno

1350 S Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables
305-667-6766
ornomiami.com
Chef Niven Patel will serve a four-course Thanksgiving feast of dishes. Start with a wahoo crudo-cranberry tartare with mint as a first course, followed by pumpkin soup-crème fraiche with pepitas and a family-style offering of wood-roasted tilefish with farm beans and saffron aioli, herb-crusted turkey roulade, creamed spinach, and roasted yams with honey butter. A chef’s choice dessert will finish the meal. Dinner is served from 2 to 8 p.m. and costs $85 per person.
click to enlarge
The Strand's dining room
Carillon Miami Wellness Resort company photo

The Strand at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-514-7474
strandcarillonmiami.com
The Strand will serve a four-course, prix-fixe menu on Thanksgiving Day. Guests will begin their meal with butternut squash soup. A dish of black fig ravioli made with saffron housemade pasta and creamy ricotta cheese will follow, along with the main course of lemon pepper roasted turkey accompanied by housemade cranberry sauce, turkey stuffing, gravy, sweet mashed potato, brussels sprouts, and black garlic wild mushrooms. The sweet ending will be a cinnamon and apple tart, topped with caramelized crispy pecan nuts, Valrhona chocolate sauce, french vanilla ice cream, fresh berries, and mint. The Strand will offer two seatings, one at 5:30 pm, and the other at 7:30 pm and dinner costs $95 per adult and $45 per child. Reservations are required and can be placed by calling the restaurant.
click to enlarge
Swan's dining room
Swan company photo

Swan

90 NE 39 St, Miami
305-704-0994
swanbevy.com
Swan will serve a Thanksgiving dinner that includes pumpkin soup with cranberry compote, chestnut agnolotti with black truffle and mascarpone, slow-roasted turkey breast, and confit leg with truffle butter and sage. Dessert is sweet potato pie. A menu of a la carte dishes will also be available. Dinner is served from 6 p.m. to midnight and costs $95.
