Miami Spice 2018: The Best Restaurant Deals in Doral and Kendall

While most Miami Spice participants are located in tourist-rich areas like Brickell and Miami Beach, Kendall and Doral are still represented with restaurants serving juicy steaks and succulent seafood.
Instead of driving to the beach, why not explore one of these restaurants that offer a meal at the reduced price of $23 for lunch and brunch and $39 for dinner?
1. Bulla Gastrobar Doral. Bulla wins points by offering a complimentary sangria to start your dinner. The gastropub also has a good selection of gluten-free options. Start with ceviche de jalapeño of huevos cabreados with brava sauce then continue your meal with branzino con kale, peas, and ham, or salmon with baby spinach and chickpeas. For dessert, choose from creme Catalana with fresh berries of churros con chocolate. Lunch items include garbanzos frito or a refreshing gazpacho to start. Entrées include a Bulla burger, or the eatery's much-talked-about huevos Bulla topped with homemade potato chips, Serrano ham, and potato foam. Offered for lunch and dinner daily. 5335 NW 87th Ave., Doral; 305-260-6543; bullagastrobar.com.
2. BLT Prime. If it's steak and bone marrow you're after, look no further than the steakhouse at the Trump National Doral. Start with shrimp ceviche or a goat cheese crostini before tucking into an eight-ounce filet mignon with smoked bone marrow butter and duck fat steak fries. Finish with a s'mores brownie or passionfruit panna cotta. Offered for lunch Monday to Friday; dinner daily. 4400 NW 87th Ave., Doral; 305-937-2777; e2hospitality.com/blt-prime-miami.
Pisco y Nazca's pisco sour.
Courtesy of Pisco y Nazca
3. Pisco y Nazca. Start your dinner with a pisco sour of your choice while your peruse options like causa crocante, tostones with pulled pork, and salmon tiradito for appetizers. Move on to ceviche mixto, braised lamb shank, or chaufa "aeropuerto" with shrimp, tenderloin beef, chicken, and calamari. For dessert, try the suspiro, a dulce de leche custard with meringue and passionfruit glaze. Lunch options include a lomosaltado sandwich, ceviche cremoso, and an eight-ounce, certified-Angus beef burger. Offered for lunch and dinner daily in Doral; offered for lunch Monday to Friday and dinner daily in Kendall. 8551 NW 53rd St., Doral; 786-805-4344; and 8405 Mills Dr., Miami; 305-630-3844; piscoynazca.com.
4. Pubbelly Sushi Dadeland. Start your meal with a Screaming Orgasm (seriously), made with seared tuna, spicy ponzu, daikon, and masago roe. Move on to spare ribs or a comforting vegetable yakisoba and finish with chocolate miso bread pudding. Lunch options include a salmon miso truffle roll, vegetable roll, or hamachi roll to start followed by chicken yakitori or PB steak anticucho robata. Finish with seasonal mochi or soft-serve ice cream. Offered for lunch Monday to Friday; dinner Sunday to Thursday. 8970 SW 72nd Pl., Miami; 786-369-5472; foodcommahospitality.com.
5. Devon Seafood & Steak. A classic steakhouse experience awaits at Devon. Start with a Cesar or wedge salad or lobster bisque before your entrée of jumbo lump crab cakes, maple plank roasted salmon, a six-ounce filet, or a ten-ounce, bone-in pork loin. Opt for a 12-ounce USDA prime KC strip or Canadian cold water lobster tail for a $48 meal. Finish with chocolate velvet cake or seasonal cheesecake. Offered for dinner daily. 11715 Sherri Ln., Miami; 305-275-0226; devonseafood.com.
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.
