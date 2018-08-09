Miami Spice 2018: The Best Restaurant Deals in Doral and Kendall

While most Miami Spice participants are located in tourist-rich areas like Brickell and Miami Beach, Kendall and Doral are still represented with restaurants serving juicy steaks and succulent seafood.

Instead of driving to the beach, why not explore one of these restaurants that offer a meal at the reduced price of $23 for lunch and brunch and $39 for dinner?

1. Bulla Gastrobar Doral. Bulla wins points by offering a complimentary sangria to start your dinner. The gastropub also has a good selection of gluten-free options. Start with ceviche de jalapeño of huevos cabreados with brava sauce then continue your meal with branzino con kale, peas, and ham, or salmon with baby spinach and chickpeas. For dessert, choose from creme Catalana with fresh berries of churros con chocolate. Lunch items include garbanzos frito or a refreshing gazpacho to start. Entrées include a Bulla burger, or the eatery's much-talked-about huevos Bulla topped with homemade potato chips, Serrano ham, and potato foam. Offered for lunch and dinner daily. 5335 NW 87th Ave., Doral; 305-260-6543; bullagastrobar.com.