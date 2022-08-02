Support Us

Miami Spice

Miami Spice 2022: Five New Restaurants to Try

August 2, 2022 9:00AM

Cote's "Butcher Feast"
Cote's "Butcher Feast" Photo by Gary He
Though Miami Spice has just started its two-month run, it's very much in full swing.

Over 200 restaurants are participating this year, with the program bolstered by the newly-minted Florida Michelin Guide and a heated demand for Miami in general.

The program, which runs through September 30, offers a three-course, prix fixe lunch and brunch for $28. This year, dinner works on a two-tier system with options for $45 and $60 for three-course menus for the evening meal. All prices exclude tax, tip, and (in most cases) beverages.

There are plenty of new restaurants to try, each with exemplary values.

Each of the five world-class restaurants listed below in alphabetical order should be tops on your Miami Spice to-do list.

click to enlarge
Dishes at Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen
Photo courtesy of Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen/Sam Gorenstein
Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen
864 Commerce St., Miami Beach
abbatlvkitchen.com

Chefs Sam Gorenstein and Hedy Goldsmith are Miami Beach's culinary one-two punch at this charmer of a restaurant. Gorenstein is in charge of the savory, while Goldsmith creates magic with her pastries and desserts — all in one of Miami Beach's most charming and colorful settings. This restaurant offers up a host of Israeli-inspired dishes that are flavorful, bright, and delightful. Plus, vegetarians and vegans will surely delight in the restaurant's Miami Spice lunch menu, which is filled with fragrant carrots, a kale salad, pickled vegetables, and more. For dinner, you simply must try the fish — Gorenstein knows his way around seafood. Whatever you do, if Goldsmith's sweet and savory date and feta cake is offered that day, order it. Miami Spice is offered for lunch ($28) Tuesday - Saturday; dinner ($45) Tuesday - Thursday, and dinner ($60) Friday and Saturday.
click to enlarge
Cote in the Design District
Photo courtesy of Cote Miami

Cote Miami

3900 NE Second Ave., Miami
305-434-4668
cotemiami.com

If you've been waiting to dine at this Design District stunner, now's the time. Cote Miami just received a Michelin Star for its premium cuts of meat and delectable sides. Cote only offers Miami Spice during lunch on weekdays, but that's a great excuse to take a client (or a co-worker) our for a meal. Cote offers its Optimus Prime steak sandwich (8 oz USDA prime rib, thinly sliced on a Sullivan Street baguette) or its lunchtime-only fried chicken sandwich, but splurge for the Butcher's Lunch to get the full Cote treatment: USDA prime hanger steak and dry aged ribeye grilled tableside, accompanied by lettuce, scallion salad, and ssamjang ($12 upcharge per person). Miami Spice is offered for lunch ($28) Monday - Thursday.
click to enlarge
Lion & the Rambler is a sleek, eclectic neighborhood spot in Coral Gables.
Photo by RMStudioCorp

Lion and the Rambler

804 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables
305-603-7612
lionandtherambler.com

Chef-owner Michael Bolen offers both a multi-course tasting menu and a la carte items at this Coral Gables fine dining establishment, with a rotating menu of small plates that are elevated takes on favorite comfort foods. For Miami Spice, Bolen offers a dinner menu sure to please most everybody: white asparagus ajo blanco or yellowtail crudo are appetizer options, followed by either sweet corn and ricotta agnolotti or pork short ribs for dinner (a Koji-aged NY strip is available for a $15 upcharge). For dessert, there's house made ice cream in a variety of flavors. Miami Spice is offered for dinner ($45) Sunday and Wednesday - Saturday
click to enlarge
Orno in Coral Gables
Photo by Christian Santiago Photography

Orno

1350 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables
305- 667-6766
ornomiami.com

Chef Niven Patel's beautiful Coral Gables restaurant, tucked inside the Thesis Hotel, offers fire-grilled meats along with vegetables that the chef pulled from his own farm, Rancho Patel. Patel's drive to serve only the freshest produce and the finest meats shine through at Orno, reflecting the chef's fine dining background. Patel's passion pays off: Orno was listed in this year's Florida Michelin Guide. Patel is also generous: a pan roasted snapper, a grilled Wagyu bavette, or corn risotto are all offered as Miami Spice entrees with no upcharges. Miami Spice is offered for dinner ($60) daily.
click to enlarge
Sexy Fish in Brickell
Photo by Ken Hayden

Sexy Fish

1001 S. Miami Ave., Miami
305- 889-7888
sexyfishmiami.com

Sexy Fish sounds like restaurant that Bill Hader's Stefan character would describe: "It has sushi, cocktails, a giant aquarium, servers in metallic-scaled jackets, and 007 taking a whiz in the men's room." But for all of the pomp and whimsy, the restaurant's chef director Bjoern Weissgerber gives the kitchen direction and purpose. Whether you're celebrating an occasion, like good food, or simply need to add some clout to your Instagram, Sexy Fish is the place to be. Miami Spice is offered for lunch ($28) Monday - Friday. 
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.
Contact: Laine Doss

