 Shuckers Sale to Kygo Club Riles Readers, Sparks Change.org Petition | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

"Miami Sold Its Soul": Shuckers Sale to Kygo Club Riles Readers, Sparks Change.org Petition

New Times' story of Shuckers' imminent closure after 30 years sparks reactions on social media and Change.org petition
June 27, 2024
News of Shuckers Waterfront Grill's acquisition to become DJ Kygo restaurant and hotel Palm Tree Club sparks social media outrage and Change.org petition.
News of Shuckers Waterfront Grill's acquisition to become DJ Kygo restaurant and hotel Palm Tree Club sparks social media outrage and Change.org petition. Palm Tree Crew photo / Shuckers Waterfront Grill photo
Share this:
When New Times shared the news that the legendary Shuckers Waterfront Bar & Grill in North Bay Village had been acquired for $75 million by a real estate company and would turn into Palm Tree Club by DJ Kygo, our readers were outraged.

New Times readers and Instagram followers took to the comments of an Instagram post published by New Times on Instagram on Thursday, June 27, to express their disbelief, outrage, and heartbreak about the dockside restaurant and bar they had frequented since the '90s. The post was shared nearly 5,000 times and received over 300 comments. Although there are currently discussions being had about whether Shuckers will move to another location, as of now, Shuckers will close this December.
Readers were so impassioned by the news, that a woman named Cheyenne Mueller started a Change.org petition called "Preserve Shuckers: Save this Miami Restaurant from Becoming A Club." In the description, she states, in part, "We grew up with Shuckers. Florida natives like us have been cherishing this waterfront grill since 1989. It's not just a restaurant, but a home." She goes on to say, "Threats are now looming over this Miami gem as DJ Kygo intends to convert it into yet another beach club. We believe Miami has more than enough clubs, with a staggering number having been established over the years. Shuckers represents an ingrained cultural heritage that should not be displaced by another commodified barrier to a homogenized seafront."

On Thursday, June 27, New Times broke the news that New York-based real estate company Continuum Company partnered with entertainment company Palm Tree Crew, founded by international DJ Kygo, to turn the oceanfront restaurant into Palm Tree Club, a brand new waterfront hotel and restaurant with an entirely high-end, music-driven, Miami aesthetic.

According to a verified source on the matter, the legendary South Florida dockside restaurant will remain open until the end of 2024, which is when Palm Tree Club plans to take over the property. Therefore, expect Shuckers' last day in business to fall sometime this December.
click to enlarge a change.org petition
A South Florida woman and lifelong customer of Shuckers started a Change.org petition called "Preserve Shuckers: Save this Miami Restaurant from Becoming A Club."
Screen grab from Change.org
Below, we've rounded up some of the most powerful comments left by New Times readers and Instagram followers that spark a necessary conversation surrounding the evolution of Miami.

- "To take an institution, tear it down, and create some overpriced celebrity spot devoid of any real soul is sadly the way Miami trending. And I say that as someone who deeply loves this city."

- "Miami sold its soul. Nothing that brought me here and made me fall in love with Miami has remained except the ocean itself and even that is being polluted consistently by the consumerism. It’s gut wrenching as a local to continue to bear witness to these changes especially when it’s obvious they don’t cater to anyone of us that helped to establish what made everyone want to move here in the first place. It’s sad here these days. Truly heartbreaking."

- "The city is sinking physically and spiritually"

- "Gentrifying shuckers is wild"

- "We’re looking more like a hybrid of Vegas and Dubai everyday. Nothing old, everything expensive and the same. Pretty sad. At least cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York City conserve establishments, but we don’t. That goes for homes, too. Just take a look at Calle Ocho."

- "This place will be empty after a few months. Shuckers was the Last local waterfront place for locals to grab food and drinks. Although their menu has gone downhill over the years, it was still a nice local spot on the water for drinks. Residents have very limited places to “eat out” locally without dining out at over-priced, fancy Miami locations that are for tyourists. Also, there's not much variety to choose from (nothing against Spanish food). This is why I cook every night."

- "This is what happens when the community doesn't have a say. The community should vote for or against for development projects. This kills the concept of community. The real estate developers run Miami."
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times, a position she has been honored to take on since December 2023. Prior to her work at Miami New Times, she was a digital journalist covering breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News. When she’s not writing about restaurants and chefs for her day job, Nicole can be found blogging about food on her personal Instagram account. Nicole received a Bachelor’s of Science in Communication degree from the University of Miami where she studied broadcast journalism. Readers might have also seen her on the 23rd season of ABC's The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Legendary Miami Restaurant Shuckers Waterfront Grill to Become Palm Tree Club by DJ Kygo

Food & Drink News

Legendary Miami Restaurant Shuckers Waterfront Grill to Become Palm Tree Club by DJ Kygo

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Three Miami Restaurants Make List of Best Pizzerias in America

Food & Drink News

Three Miami Restaurants Make List of Best Pizzerias in America

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Family-Run Edgewater Staple Mamma Leone Bakery to Close

Openings & Closings

Family-Run Edgewater Staple Mamma Leone Bakery to Close

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Popular Basque Restaurant Leku to Close in Miami After Fourth Anniversary

Openings & Closings

Popular Basque Restaurant Leku to Close in Miami After Fourth Anniversary

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation