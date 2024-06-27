"Miami Sold Its Soul": Shuckers Sale to Kygo Club Riles Readers, Sparks Change.org Petition

New Times readers and Instagram followers took to the comments of an Instagram post published by New Times on Instagram on Thursday, June 27, to express their disbelief, outrage, and heartbreak about the dockside restaurant and bar they had frequented since the '90s. The post was shared nearly 5,000 times and received over 300 comments. Although there are currently discussions being had about whether Shuckers will move to another location, as of now, Shuckers will close this December.
Readers were so impassioned by the news, that a woman named Cheyenne Mueller started a Change.org petition called "Preserve Shuckers: Save this Miami Restaurant from Becoming A Club." In the description, she states, in part, "We grew up with Shuckers. Florida natives like us have been cherishing this waterfront grill since 1989. It's not just a restaurant, but a home." She goes on to say, "Threats are now looming over this Miami gem as DJ Kygo intends to convert it into yet another beach club. We believe Miami has more than enough clubs, with a staggering number having been established over the years. Shuckers represents an ingrained cultural heritage that should not be displaced by another commodified barrier to a homogenized seafront."
On Thursday, June 27, New Times broke the news that New York-based real estate company Continuum Company partnered with entertainment company Palm Tree Crew, founded by international DJ Kygo, to turn the oceanfront restaurant into Palm Tree Club, a brand new waterfront hotel and restaurant with an entirely high-end, music-driven, Miami aesthetic.
According to a verified source on the matter, the legendary South Florida dockside restaurant will remain open until the end of 2024, which is when Palm Tree Club plans to take over the property. Therefore, expect Shuckers' last day in business to fall sometime this December.
- "To take an institution, tear it down, and create some overpriced celebrity spot devoid of any real soul is sadly the way Miami trending. And I say that as someone who deeply loves this city."
- "Miami sold its soul. Nothing that brought me here and made me fall in love with Miami has remained except the ocean itself and even that is being polluted consistently by the consumerism. It’s gut wrenching as a local to continue to bear witness to these changes especially when it’s obvious they don’t cater to anyone of us that helped to establish what made everyone want to move here in the first place. It’s sad here these days. Truly heartbreaking."
- "The city is sinking physically and spiritually"
- "Gentrifying shuckers is wild"
- "We’re looking more like a hybrid of Vegas and Dubai everyday. Nothing old, everything expensive and the same. Pretty sad. At least cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York City conserve establishments, but we don’t. That goes for homes, too. Just take a look at Calle Ocho."
- "This place will be empty after a few months. Shuckers was the Last local waterfront place for locals to grab food and drinks. Although their menu has gone downhill over the years, it was still a nice local spot on the water for drinks. Residents have very limited places to “eat out” locally without dining out at over-priced, fancy Miami locations that are for tyourists. Also, there's not much variety to choose from (nothing against Spanish food). This is why I cook every night."
- "This is what happens when the community doesn't have a say. The community should vote for or against for development projects. This kills the concept of community. The real estate developers run Miami."