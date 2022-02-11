Support Us

Super Bowl Weekend, Soul Vegan Festival, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

February 11, 2022 8:00AM

Where are you watching the Super Bowl this weekend?
Where are you watching the Super Bowl this weekend? Photo by Adorned Photography
The Super Bowl returns this Sunday, with Miami restaurants and bars hosting watch parties across town. Plus, Unbranded Brewing celebrates two years, the Hungry Black Man's Soul Vegan Festival returns to Miami Beach, and the Salty teams up with Salt & Straw for five epic ice cream collabs.
click to enlarge Inside Kush Hialeah - PHOTO COURTESY OF KUSH HIALEAH
Inside Kush Hialeah
Photo courtesy of Kush Hialeah

Please Forgive Us Ray Finkle at Kush Hialeah

Kush Hialeah will host its annual pre-Super Bowl party, entitled, "Please Forgive Us Ray Finkle" — an homage to the movie Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, which was shot in Miami. In the film, the Dolphins' team mascot and players, including Dan Marino, are abducted by a crazy former player, Ray Finkle, who blames Marino for the downfall of his career. This Saturday, Kush will honor Finkle in hopes of reversing the curse the fictional character has laid upon Fins fans. Expect a Hialeah-style tailgate with dominos, cornhole, inflatable dolphins, DJ performances, and food and drink specials (including a special rum drink), plus a re-creation of Ray Finkle's bedroom. A portion of Brugal Rum cocktail sales will benefit the local Dolphin Research Center. Noon Saturday, February 12, at Kush Hialeah, 1000 E.16th St., Hialeah; kushhospitality.com. RSVP via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge The Hungry Black Man's Soul Vegan Festival returns Saturday. - PHOTO COURTESY OF STAREX SMITH
The Hungry Black Man's Soul Vegan Festival returns Saturday.
Photo courtesy of Starex Smith

Soul Vegan Festival at Lummus Park

The Hungry Black Man and the City of Miami Beach team up on Saturday to host the fifth edition of the Soul Vegan Festival to Lummus Park. The festival brings together some of the best local restaurants and chefs, including former NBA player Ray Allen and his wife, Shannon, of Grown, to showcase their plant-based creations. While guests get their fill of vegan goodies, they can also enjoy live music, a play area for kids, and interactive wellness activities. General-admission tickets grant access to select bites and drink samples, while VIP tickets include seating, access to special menus, craft cocktails, and a fitness boot camp and massage therapy session. Noon Saturday, February 12, at Lummus Park, 1130 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $24.45 to $58.50 via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge Unbranded celebrates two years. - PHOTO BY NICOLE DANNA
Unbranded celebrates two years.
Photo by Nicole Danna

Unbranded Turns Two at Unbranded Brewing Co.

Unbranded Brewing Co. is about to celebrate a milestone on Saturday with "Unbranded Turns Two", giving guests a chance to visit the spacious taproom (whether that's for the first or 100th time) and sample its delicious beers. There's also a special beer that drops on that day, while DJ Ricky spices up the fiesta. 8 p.m. Saturday, February 12, at Unbranded Brewing Co., 1395 E. 11th Ave., Hialeah; 786-332-3097; unbrandedbrewing.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge Inside American Social Brickell. - PHOTO BY SABRINA GONZALEZ FOR AMERICAN SOCIAL BRICKELL
Inside American Social Brickell.
Photo by Sabrina Gonzalez for American Social Brickell

Super Bowl LVI Miami Watch Parties

Super Bowl Sunday is almost here, and nearly every bar and restaurant in Miami is clamoring to host some kind of watch party. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. but the festivities surrounding the NFL's biggest spectacle of the year will span from morning till late-night. The list is seemingly endless, but here are some of the best options for catching the Cincinnati Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams in the big game, from American Social to the Wharf. All watch parties will happen on game day — Sunday, February 13 — and prices exclude tax and tip. Check each listing for ticket and RSVP information, if applicable.
click to enlarge Salt & Straw has teamed up with the Salty to create five new ice cream flavors for February. - PHOTO COURTESY OF SALT & STRAW
Salt & Straw has teamed up with the Salty to create five new ice cream flavors for February.
Photo courtesy of Salt & Straw

The Salty and Salt & Straw Ice Cream Collab

For the month of February, the Salty has teamed up with Salt & Straw for five epic collaboration flavors. Among them are the Boston Cream Donut (vanilla custard cream-filled bourbon caramelized brioche dough slathered in chocolate ganache), Ham & Jam (bacon and jelly), Death by Chocolate (a single origin chocolate ice cream mixed with chocolate frosted- and -filled chocolate cronuts), Wild Berry Slab Pie (berry pie filling mixed with salted vanilla ice cream), and the Horchata Donut (vanilla ice cream flecked with bits of glazed doughnut soaked in housemade horchata swirled with Valrhona Caramelia chocolate and topped with torched cinnamon meringue). Scoops start at $6.50, pints at $12.50. Available through February 28. Wynwood: 246 NW 25th St., Miami, 786-633-0157. Coconut Grove at CocoWalk: 3015 Grand Ave., Miami; 786-633-0142; saltandstraw.com.
