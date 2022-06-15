The Ten Best Father's Day Brunches 2022

click to enlarge Dishes at Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen Photo courtesy of Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen/Sam Gorenstein

Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen 64 Commerce St., Miami Beach

abbatlv.com

click to enlarge Area 31's outdoor terrace Photo courtesy of Area 31

Area 31 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami

305-424-5234

area31restaurant.com

click to enlarge Ornos Estiatorio's brunch Photo by David Varley/Mina Group

Estiatorio Ornos 19565 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura

786-697-1681

michaelmina.net

click to enlarge Icebox Cafe's dining room Photo by Juan Fernando

Icebox Cafe Multiple area locations

iceboxcafe.com

click to enlarge Brunch dishes at Jaguar Photo courtesy of Jaguar

Jaguar Restaurant 3067 Grand Ave., Miami

305-444-0216

jaguarrestaurant.com

click to enlarge Le Zoo's outdoor patio Photo by Andrew Hecktor

Le Zoo 700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour

305-602-9663

lezoo.com

click to enlarge Kaori in Brickell Photo by Spazio Bressan

Kaori 871 S. Miami Ave., Miami

kaorimiami.com

click to enlarge Lightkeepers Father's Day brunch Photo courtesy of Lightkeepers

Lightkeepers 455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne

305-365-4156

lightkeepersmiami.com

click to enlarge Brunch at Phuc Yea Photo courtesy of Phuc Yea

Phuc Yea 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-602-3710

phucyea.com

click to enlarge Via Emilia's outdoor patio Photo courtesy of Via Emilia Garden

Via Emilia 9 1120 15th St, Miami Beach

786-216-7150

viaemilia9.com

Sunday, June 19, marks Father's Day, a time to celebrate Dad and everything he does.Miami restaurants have created special feasts and are offering complimentary treats to make sure Dad has a good time on his day.From prix-fixe menus to hearty dishes and savory libations, listed below in alphabetical order are the ten best restaurants to visit on Father's Day. All menus are available on Father's Day, Sunday, June 19. Reservations are suggested and tax and gratuities are not included unless noted.Israelian eatery Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen celebrates Father's Day with a special summer BBQ-themed brunch. The a la carte menu will feature dishes like smoked local fish dip with caviar, labneh and Jerusalem bagel chips ($24); yellowfin tuna burger with harissa-lime sauce, pickled cucumber, and za’atar potato chips ($29); and sticky tamarind glazed smoked lamb ribs with watermelon-sumac salad ($27). For dessert, pastry chef Hedy Goldsmith is dishing out a grilled peach melba sundae with pistachio gelato, meringue, and candied spiced nuts ($15). Specialty gift boxes for(Hebrew for father) will be available for purchase and include ancrew neck,hat, house-smoked salt, a bottle of red wine, and cookies by Hedy.Treat Dad to lunch or dinner at this Epic hotel rooftop eatery, where Father's Day specials. On the menu, find roasted bone marrow with homemade apricot jam, minted mango, pickled shallot, and grilled sourdough ($22); short rib ragu served over homemade pappardelle accompanied by charred root vegetables and parmesan foam ($32); and 45-day dry-aged Prime tomahawk, with roasted garlic, grilled shishito, and rosemary charcoal butter ($220). Dads will be offered a custom cigar roller during brunch.Chef Michael Mina's Greek eatery at the Aventura Mall will honor Father's Day with a grilled rib-eye steak surf 'n' turf with broiled king crab, hand-cut taverna fries and broccolini ($78), grilled octopus ($24), a lamb burger ($24), and lobster pasta ($56). To end the celebratory meal on a sweet note, order classic baklava ($12) or the eatery's signature rice pudding ($8).Icebox Cafe's outposts in Sunset Harbor and Hallendale will showcase a special selection of brunch dishes over Father's Day weekend. Short rib will be served with fingerling potatoes and eggs any style ($30), along with jumbo shrimp and cheddar grits with wild mushrooms ($28), and lobster mac and cheese tossed with crab, shrimp, cheddar sauce, and parmesan bread crumbs ($32). On Sunday, June 19, at the Miami Beach location, all specials will come with a free pint of beer of Dad's choice.At Jaguar, celebrate Father’s Day with a Latin-American brunch or dinner feast and savory cocktails. Treat dad to Jaguar’s signature ceviches, arroz con mariscos a lo macho, chilaquiles, huevos rancheros, or churrasco a caballo. Pair with a mezcal old fashioned, mixed with mezcal, Aztec chocolate bitters, agave, and orange and cherry garnish.Head to Le Zoo in Bal Harbour Shops this Father's Day to feast on specials like pate de Campagne ($22), tuna carpaccio ($24), quiche Lorraine ($19), canard avid frites ($36), and a dessert of chocolate cigar. The dishes will be served in the eatery's charming indoor dining room and outdoor terrace.Kaori is offering a special, six-course chef’s tasting menu, which includes a choice of beverage. Start with beef tartare and crispy prawns, then move on to black garlic hummus, smoky Chinese eggplant, and seven spice Australian Wagyu skirt steak. Finish the Father's Day meal with a dessert of koji key lime pie ($88).On Sunday, June 19, from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m, guests can indulge in a buffet-style meal including bottomless beverages. The feast will showcase an array of favorites, from breakfastt stations with omelets, buttermilk pancakes, eggs benedict, bacon and chicken sausage to a chilled seafood and raw bar and carving stations with an array of meats, lobster stuffed tenderloin or beef, citrus braised pork loin and mango tea fried chicken, amongst others.. A children's buffet will also be on hand, with chicken tenders, skirt steak, macaroni and cheese, steamed broccoli, fries, and assorted candies and cookies.Brunch highlights include PY noodles served with garlic butter, oyster sauce, and Parmesan cheese; an entree of sancocho pho made with Hickory smoked short rib, brisket, meatballs, corn, potatoes, yuca, plantain, rice noodles, and lemongrass chili oil; and Vietnamese-style seafood jalea, which combines crispy fried local jumbo shrimp, soft shell crab, cod, calamari, yuca, lemongrass chili sate, and sriracha aioli. For $50 per person, Phuc Yea guests can add on a “Build Your Own Old Fashioned Bar”, including selections from PY’s bottomless and boozy options. Fathers will receive a hand-rolled cigar to take home.At this traditional Italian restaurant, chef Giancarlo Cacciatori will dish out specials of tuna marinated in citrus fruits ($29), salmon and truffle purée ravioli ($33), and filet mignon with pink salt ($46). The celebratory dinner will be made extra special with a complimentary glass of wine and dessert for all fathers. Via Emilia also houses a market of cured meats, cheeses, olive oils, and other food and drink selections that could make delicious tokens of appreciation for everything Dad does.