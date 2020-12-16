 
The Eight Best Christmas Desserts in Miami 2020

Juliana Accioly | December 16, 2020 | 8:00am
Sagrado Cafe's gingerbread cakeEXPAND
Sagrado Cafe's gingerbread cake
Photo courtesy of Sagrado Cafe
AA

Christmas is coming, and with it come traditional goodies.

From enticing pies to boozy ice cream on a stick, here are the best Miami Christmas desserts. Note: To guarantee these appear on your holiday table, make sure to order in advance.

Fireman Derek's festive pies.EXPAND
Fireman Derek's festive pies.
Photo courtesy of Fireman Derek's Bake Shop

Fireman Derek's Bake Shop

Various locations
firemandereks.com


Fireman Derek’s is offering a special festive apple cheesecake ($7.50 a slice/$60 whole), along with red velvet cake ($70) and salted-caramel and pecan holiday pies ($35 each). Preorders must be placed on the bakery’s website by Sunday, December 20. Both Fireman Derek’s locations will have a limited number of pies available for last-minute purchase through until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 24.

Chocolates for the holiday.EXPAND
Chocolates for the holiday.
Photo courtesy of Garica-Nevett

Garcia Nevett Chocolatier de Miami


7312 SW 57th Ave., Miami


305-749-0506


garcianevett.com

Sweeten up your Christmas tree with this Venezuelan chocolate shop's handpainted edible chocolate ornaments, each filled with three chocolate-covered crunchy caramels ($18). For your holiday table, Garcia Nevett offers a box of six holiday-themed hot chocolate treats, shaped into snowmen and filled with a blend of milk chocolate ganache and marshmallows ($12). Orders must be placed through the company's website.

Icebox Cafe's walnut cake.EXPAND
Icebox Cafe's walnut cake.
Icebox Cafe

Icebox Cafe

1855 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach
305-538-8448
iceboxcafe.com


Ice Box Cafe's holiday menu features a selection of desserts for pickup and local delivery, including a pumpkin butterscotch walnut cake, made with layers of pumpkin cake that are filled and frosted with whipped cream and butterscotch and decorated with walnuts ($60); classic chocolate layer cake with whipped chocolate ganache ($60); and guava cream cake frosted with whipped cream cheese ($55). Orders must be placed via the bakery/café's website.

Strawberry shortcake from Lilly CakesEXPAND
Strawberry shortcake from Lilly Cakes
Photo courtesy of Paperboy Media

Lilly Cakes at Cafe Martorano

3343 E. Oakland Park Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-561-2554
cafemartorano.com


Marsha Daley Martorano is offering her classic strawberry shortcake for Christmas, made with three layers of fluffy vanilla cake sandwiched between fresh whipped cream and decorated with a mound of jumbo strawberries. Other holiday cake options: triple chocolate, peach Champagne, red velvet, and lemon blueberry. The price is $35 for a six-inch sweetheart cake that serves four to six people and $70 for a ten-inch version, which serves eight to fourteen. Preorders for pickup and delivery in Broward and Miami-Dade counties must be placed at least 24 hours in advance.

Morelia Gourmet Paletas will feature its Belgium chocolate paleta filled with Baileys this Christmas.EXPAND
Morelia Gourmet Paletas will feature its Belgium chocolate paleta filled with Baileys this Christmas.
Photo courtesy of Morelia Gourmet Paletas

Morelia Gourmet Paletas

Various locations
paletasmorelia.com

Head to one of Morelia Gourmet's nine locations through December 31 to experience the shop's holiday special: a creamy Belgian chocolate paleta. The limited-edition popsicles are filled with Baileys Irish Cream liqueur and cost $6 each. Shops will be open daily throughout the holidays. Preordering is available throughthe company's website.

Sagrado Cafe's Three Chocolat mousse.EXPAND
Sagrado Cafe's Three Chocolat mousse.
Photo courtesy of Sagrado Cafe

Sagrado Cafe

900 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
786-671-7434
sagrado.com


For the holidays, this downtown Miami café is whipping up a special three-chocolate mousse, combining layers blending milk, dark and semisweet chocolate mousse covered with chocolate ganache. A classic gingerbread cake gets a makeover with rich molasses, cinnamon and ginger flavors; and a signature brigadeiro Christmas cake comes with layers of chocolate cake filled with brigadeiro and covered with chocolate ganache. Desserts cost $50 for six-inch, $60 for eight-inch, and $90 for the ten-inch version. Place orders by 4 p.m. Saturday, December 21.

Champagne Kisses boozy cupcakes from Sweet & Tipsy.EXPAND
Champagne Kisses boozy cupcakes from Sweet & Tipsy.
Photo courtesy of Sweet & Tipsy

Sweet & Tipsy

305-710-9459
instagram.com/sweetandtipsy


Pastry chef Veronica Tabares is offering boozy trifles inspired by the holiday's most favorite cocktails. Her mini cupcakes come in flavor options such as "Champagne Kisses," strawberry cake infused with rosé Champagne and topped with Champagne frosting; and "Miami Vice," filled with piña colada cake and Malibu rum, then crowned with strawberry daiquiri cream cheese frosting and Bacardi rum. There's also a coquito iteration made with spiced coconut cake infused with light rum, then topped with a sweetened condensed milk buttercream frosting and cinnamon. The cupcakes are sold boxes of a half-dozen ($15) and a dozen ($25). Orders must be placed at least 24 hours in advance by emailing sweetandtipsy@gmail.com, sending a DM on Instagram, or calling 305-710-9459. Delivery is complimentary Friday through Sunday during the holidays and costs $5 during the week in the Miami area.

The Salty's doughnuts.
The Salty's doughnuts.
The Salty


The Salty


Various locations
saltydonut.com


Visit the Salty's website anytime from December 22 through December 24 to preorder a box of limited-edition doughnuts. Christmas's flavors: toasted eggnog filled with eggnog custard and eggnog glaze, topped with toasted meringue and cookie crumbs ($4.25); and a red-velvet cheesecake snowman doughnut that's encrusted in white chocolate and red-velvet cake crumbs, filled with red-velvet cheesecake and white chocolate glaze, then crowned with a topping of chocolate buttons ($4.85) (whew!).

