Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
To-go meal kits from Eating House.
To-go meal kits from Eating House.
Photo courtesy of Eating House

Eating House, Macchialina, Taquiza, and Others Are Offering Make-at-Home Meals

Elena Vivas | March 30, 2020 | 9:30am
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, Miamians brace themselves for another week of social distancing.

Local restaurants have switched to takeout and delivery of everything from pasta to tacos.

Others are offering ready-to-cook meals and family packs curated by favorite chefs. Each kit provides all of the ingredients needed for a restaurant-quality meal, transporting you back to better days spent at your beloved taqueria or Italian bistro.

Take a break from Netflix and revive your day with Miami's top takeaway meals to assemble at home, from creamy bowls of pasta carbonara to a taco party with all the fixings.

Pasta at the Alley.
Pasta at the Alley.
Photo courtesy of The Alley

The Alley at the Betsy Hotel

1433 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-760-6903
thebetsyhotel.com/dine/the-alley


The Italian eatery nestled inside the Betsy Hotel is offering pasta kits for $42. Customize your meal with a choice of pasta, sauce, and cheese for an easy dinner for up to four people. Call in advance to inquire about pasta kits. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Hip tacos from Bartaco.
Hip tacos from Bartaco.
Photo courtesy of Bartaco

Bartaco

2906 NE 207th St., Aventura
305-614-8226
bartaco.com


Snag your choice of a whole roasted chicken or a 16-taco pack from Aventura's Bartaco to feed your masses. Each $35 meal includes salsa verde and chips, plus a choice of three sides, such as street corn, cucumber salad, or chipotle slaw. Orders can be placed by phone daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Chug's

3444 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
786-534-8722
chugsdiner.com


The Cuban-inspired diner Chug's is bringing nostalgia back to your kitchen table with kits to make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. For $10, nosh on fresh brioche bread spread with artisanal nut butter and seasonal jam. Additional loaves cost $3 apiece. Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance by phone. Open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Coyo Taco
Photo courtesy of Coyo Taco

Coyo Taco

Various locations
coyo-taco.com


Coyo's family pack feeds four to six and includes a choice of taco filling, two sauces, and two sides. Options include pollo al carbon, carne asada, and seared gulf shrimp ($25 to $34). No taco fiesta would be complete without margaritas, so snag a gallon of Coyo's prebatched margaritas for $39.99. Delivery and takeout are available daily from 11 a.m. to midnight at all Miami-Dade locations.

Cook like chef Giorgio Rapicavoli with Eating House's pasta kits.
Cook like chef Giorgio Rapicavoli with Eating House's pasta kits.
Photo courtesy of Eating House

Eating House

804 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables
305-448-6524
eatinghousemiami.com


Cook your favorite Eating House pasta dishes at home with the Coral Gables restaurant's pasta kits. Choose from offerings such as Pomodoro ($40), which includes a traditional San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh rigatoni, Grana Padano cheese, and basil, and the beloved carbonara ($50), complete with black truffle, rigatoni, applewood-smoked bacon, and breadcrumbs. Each kit also includes a garden salad and chocolate custard dirt cups topped with a cookie crumble. Call to place your order, available for pickup Tuesday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Here's all you need for a comforting bowl of pappardelle from Macchialina.
Here's all you need for a comforting bowl of pappardelle from Macchialina.
Photo courtesy of Macchialina

Macchialina

820 Alton Rd., Miami Beach
305-534-2124
macchialina.com


With its thoughtfully crafted pasta kits, South Beach's Macchialina is offering comfort food to go. Each ready-to-cook meal for two comes with pasta, sauce, butter, and Parmesan cheese. Selections include chef Michael Pirolo's rustic menu items such as pappardelle bolognese, spaghetti Pomodoro, cavatelli Macchialina, and cacio e pepe ($28 to $35). Call for curbside pickup or delivery via Uber Eats and Postmates. The meals are offered Tuesday through Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m.

No pizza oven is necessary with Navé's pizza-making kits.
No pizza oven is necessary with Navé's pizza-making kits.
Photo courtesy of Navé

Navé

3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
786-615-3747
navemiami.com


Navé's do-it-yourself pizza kits ($25) have everything you need for a pizza party at home. Each kit includes fluffy dough, homemade sauce, baby spinach, prosciutto, and mozzarella. Pastry chef Devin Braddock sweetens the deal with chocolate chip cookies included in each order. Orders are accepted by phone daily from 3 to 8 p.m.

Ready-to-bake pizza kits from Stanzione 87.
Ready-to-bake pizza kits from Stanzione 87.
Photo courtesy of Stanzione 87

Stanzione 87

87 SW Eighth St., Miami
786-360-1852
stanzione87.com


Hone your kitchen skills with Stanzione's easy-to-make pizza kit for $12. Each comes with all of the ingredients for a Margherita pie, including 72-hour-proofed dough, sauce, hand-strung mozzarella, and basil. Watch a pizza-making tutorial on the restaurant's Instagram page, @Stanzione87, for detailed instructions. To order, call or go online Sunday through Thursday from noon to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon to midnight.

Beef tongue tacos
Beef tongue tacos
Photo courtesy of Taquiza

Taquiza

7450 Ocean Ter., Miami Beach
305-203-2197
taquizatacos.com/locations


Taquiza's ready-to-heat meal kits include two pounds of protein of your choice, 20 blue corn tortillas, the Mexican grilled corn elote, quinoa salad, and hot sauces. Call for pickup or free delivery daily from noon to 5 p.m.

 
Attorney by day, foodie by night, Elena Vivas is a regular food and beverage contributor for Miami New Times. She was also an expert columnist for Foodable TV and a food editor for tropicult.com.

