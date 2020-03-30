Eating House, Macchialina, Taquiza, and Others Are Offering Make-at-Home Meals

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, Miamians brace themselves for another week of social distancing.

Local restaurants have switched to takeout and delivery of everything from pasta to tacos.

Others are offering ready-to-cook meals and family packs curated by favorite chefs. Each kit provides all of the ingredients needed for a restaurant-quality meal, transporting you back to better days spent at your beloved taqueria or Italian bistro.

Take a break from Netflix and revive your day with Miami's top takeaway meals to assemble at home, from creamy bowls of pasta carbonara to a taco party with all the fixings.

The Alley at the Betsy Hotel 1433 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-760-6903

The Italian eatery nestled inside the Betsy Hotel is offering pasta kits for $42. Customize your meal with a choice of pasta, sauce, and cheese for an easy dinner for up to four people. Call in advance to inquire about pasta kits. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Bartaco 2906 NE 207th St., Aventura

305-614-8226

Snag your choice of a whole roasted chicken or a 16-taco pack from Aventura's Bartaco to feed your masses. Each $35 meal includes salsa verde and chips, plus a choice of three sides, such as street corn, cucumber salad, or chipotle slaw. Orders can be placed by phone daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Chug's 3444 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove

786-534-8722

The Cuban-inspired diner Chug's is bringing nostalgia back to your kitchen table with kits to make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. For $10, nosh on fresh brioche bread spread with artisanal nut butter and seasonal jam. Additional loaves cost $3 apiece. Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance by phone. Open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Coyo Taco Various locations

Coyo's family pack feeds four to six and includes a choice of taco filling, two sauces, and two sides. Options include pollo al carbon, carne asada, and seared gulf shrimp ($25 to $34). No taco fiesta would be complete without margaritas, so snag a gallon of Coyo's prebatched margaritas for $39.99. Delivery and takeout are available daily from 11 a.m. to midnight at all Miami-Dade locations.

EXPAND Cook like chef Giorgio Rapicavoli with Eating House's pasta kits. Photo courtesy of Eating House

Eating House 804 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables

305-448-6524

Cook your favorite Eating House pasta dishes at home with the Coral Gables restaurant's pasta kits. Choose from offerings such as Pomodoro ($40), which includes a traditional San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh rigatoni, Grana Padano cheese, and basil, and the beloved carbonara ($50), complete with black truffle, rigatoni, applewood-smoked bacon, and breadcrumbs. Each kit also includes a garden salad and chocolate custard dirt cups topped with a cookie crumble. Call to place your order, available for pickup Tuesday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Macchialina 820 Alton Rd., Miami Beach

305-534-2124

With its thoughtfully crafted pasta kits, South Beach's Macchialina is offering comfort food to go. Each ready-to-cook meal for two comes with pasta, sauce, butter, and Parmesan cheese. Selections include chef Michael Pirolo's rustic menu items such as pappardelle bolognese, spaghetti Pomodoro, cavatelli Macchialina, and cacio e pepe ($28 to $35). Call for curbside pickup or delivery via Uber Eats and Postmates. The meals are offered Tuesday through Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m.

Navé 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove

786-615-3747

Navé's do-it-yourself pizza kits ($25) have everything you need for a pizza party at home. Each kit includes fluffy dough, homemade sauce, baby spinach, prosciutto, and mozzarella. Pastry chef Devin Braddock sweetens the deal with chocolate chip cookies included in each order. Orders are accepted by phone daily from 3 to 8 p.m.

Stanzione 87 87 SW Eighth St., Miami

786-360-1852

Hone your kitchen skills with Stanzione's easy-to-make pizza kit for $12. Each comes with all of the ingredients for a Margherita pie, including 72-hour-proofed dough, sauce, hand-strung mozzarella, and basil. Watch a pizza-making tutorial on the restaurant's Instagram page, @Stanzione87, for detailed instructions. To order, call or go online Sunday through Thursday from noon to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon to midnight.

Taquiza 7450 Ocean Ter., Miami Beach

305-203-2197

Taquiza's ready-to-heat meal kits include two pounds of protein of your choice, 20 blue corn tortillas, the Mexican grilled corn elote, quinoa salad, and hot sauces. Call for pickup or free delivery daily from noon to 5 p.m.