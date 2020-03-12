How Miami Restaurants and Bars Are Preparing for the Coronavirus

There's nothing more social than meeting a date or a group of friends for a meal or a few drinks.

That's precisely the problem that Miami restaurants and bars are facing: How do you make your establishment safe for people during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic?

Miami restaurateurs are responding by implementing additional safety procedures that may include offering hand sanitizers to guests, sealing to-go orders, and cleaning everything from doorknobs to menus.

Here, in alphabetical order, is a list of restaurants that have implemented safety measures in response to coronavirus. This story will be updated on an ongoing basis. If you are a restaurant or bar owner who wants to share information, email cafe@miaminewtimes.com.

50 Eggs (Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, Chica, and Spring Chicken). All 50 Eggs restaurants are implementing additional cleaning protocols including frequent disinfecting practices that focus on all high-touch surfaces including tables, chairs, bar tops, restrooms, door handles, and railings. To ensure the safety of both employees and guests, there are increased virus prevention and sanitation efforts in our dining rooms and kitchens to safeguard every square inch of our restaurants. The restaurant also has adopted a “no one works sick” policy which provides sick pay to all of its employees, encouraging everyone to seek medical attention if they are showing any signs of illness prior to coming to work.

B.C. Tacos. All kitchen employees will wear gloves. In addition, all front of house food runners will wear gloved. A hand washing sink in the dining room will be stocked with soap and will be fully accessible to everyone. Whenever possible, the front of house is cleaning doors, door handles with sanitizer. All to-go orders will be stapled shut before delivery.

Biscayne Bay Brewing. The establishment will clean the following items after each use, utilizing fresh cleaning cloths and disinfectants that are effective against coronavirus: menus, salt shakers, tables, cups, tablets, and anything that a guest can come in contact with including bathrooms, doorknobs, etc. In addition, guests will have access to hand sanitizers in bathrooms, front areas, the bar, and any place else accessible by customers. In addition, all clients will receive antiseptic hand wipes before and after each visit. Employees have also been informed to stay home when sick.

Brimstone Restaurant Group (Brimstone Woodfire Grill and Beach House). All prep surfaces have soap and sanitizer on hand and are sterilized each step of the way during meal preparation, and all personnel involved in food prep practice safe, sanitary food handling and wear gloves. All tables, chairs and booths are sanitized with single-use sanitizer wipes and/or sanitizer spray and instant hand sanitizer stations are being installed at all restaurants. Any employees who feel ill or exhibit symptoms are excluded from the operation until cleared to return to work by a doctor.

Caja Caliente. The establishment will clean the following items after each use, utilizing fresh cleaning cloths and disinfectants that are effective against coronavirus: menus, salt shakers, tables, cups, tablets, and anything that a guest can come in contact with including bathrooms, doorknobs, etc. In addition, guests will have access to hand sanitizers in bathrooms, front areas, the bar, and any place else accessible by customers. In addition, all clients will receive antiseptic hand wipes before and after each visit. Employees have also been informed to stay home when sick.

Calle 23. The establishment will clean the following items after each use, utilizing fresh cleaning cloths and disinfectants that are effective against coronavirus: menus, salt shakers, tables, cups, tablets, and anything that a guest can come in contact with including bathrooms, doorknobs, etc. In addition, guests will have access to hand sanitizers in bathrooms, front areas, the bar, and any place else accessible by customers. In addition, all clients will receive antiseptic hand wipes before and after each visit. Employees have also been informed to stay home when sick.

Charly's Vegan Tacos. All staff has been instructed to sanitize constantly. Anyone who thinks they're even a little sick is advised to stay home. In addition, delivery is available on GrubHub and Uber Eats.

Ciao Cucina & Bar. This popular Wilton Manors eatery has implemented touchless delivery, where food is packed in a special to-go bag that seals. In addition, Ciao has increased the frequency in which it completes sanitation checks, and door handles and other surfaces are being sanitized throughout the day. The restaurant has mandated continued daily staff training to review health and safety procedures, and it is expected that staff stays home if they are not feeling well.

Cleo. Hostess, server, and bar staff have all been briefed by managers about coronavirus in dedicated meetings, with everyone required to thoroughly wash their hands every 30 minutes. All menus, equipment (like POS systems), and other surfaces are being sanitized throughout the day.

Dirty Burgers. The establishment will clean the following items after each use, utilizing fresh cleaning cloths and disinfectants that are effective against coronavirus: menus, salt shakers, tables, cups, tablets, and anything that a guest can come in contact with including bathrooms, doorknobs, etc. In addition, guests will have access to hand sanitizers in bathrooms, front areas, the bar, and any place else accessible by customers. In addition, all clients will receive antiseptic hand wipes before and after each visit. Employees have also been informed to stay home when sick.

Dirty Rabbit. The establishment will clean the following items after each use, utilizing fresh cleaning cloths and disinfectants that are effective against coronavirus: menus, salt shakers, tables, cups, tablets, and anything that a guest can come in contact with including bathrooms, doorknobs, etc. In addition, guests will have access to hand sanitizers in bathrooms, front areas, the bar, and any place else accessible by customers. In addition, all clients will receive antiseptic hand wipes before and after each visit. Employees have also been informed to stay home when sick.

Eating House. Eating House staff is using 100 percent Lysol for all cleaning. The restaurant is providing large pumps of Purell for guests when they walk in and will be given Purell wipes at the end of the meal. Chef/owner Giorgio Rapicavoli is also developing a take out/make at home meal program.

Ethos Greek Bistro. This Coconut Creek eatery has implemented touchless delivery, where food is packed in a special to-go bag that seals. In addition, Ciao has increased the frequency in which it completes sanitation checks, and door handles and other surfaces are being sanitized throughout the day. The restaurant has mandated continued daily staff training to review health and safety procedures, and it is expected that staff stays home if they are not feeling well.

Fi'lia South Beach. Hostess, server, and bar staff have all been briefed by managers about coronavirus in dedicated meetings, with everyone required to thoroughly wash their hands every 30 minutes. All menus, equipment (like POS systems), and other surfaces are being sanitized throughout the day.

Gourmet Paletas Morela. The establishment will clean the following items after each use, utilizing fresh cleaning cloths and disinfectants that are effective against coronavirus: menus, salt shakers, tables, cups, tablets, and anything that a guest can come in contact with including bathrooms, doorknobs, etc. In addition, guests will have access to hand sanitizers in bathrooms, front areas, the bar, and any place else accessible by customers. In addition, all clients will receive antiseptic hand wipes before and after each visit. Employees have also been informed to stay home when sick.

Grateful Hospitality Group (Bird & Bone, Blackbrick, Sakaya Kitchen, and Society BBQ). Measures implemented for restaurants that fall under the Grateful Hospitality Group, led by chef Richard Hales, include having employees frequently wash hands every 30 minutes with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. In addition, alcohol-based hand rubs are available. All front of house employees and kitchen staff must wear gloves. Handshakes with guests are not allowed. Tables and chairs, door handles (front door and bathrooms) are to be sanitized every hour or when a guest leaves (whichever is more often). Menus will be sanitized after each use and bathrooms to be sanitized each hour. Any POS equipment handed to guests to be sanitized after each use. Guests are to be given to-go containers and bags to pack their own leftovers. In addition, employees who have symptoms of acute respiratory illness are to stay home.

Jaguar Latin American Kitchen. The establishment will clean the following items after each use, utilizing fresh cleaning cloths and disinfectants that are effective against coronavirus: menus, salt shakers, tables, cups, tablets, and anything that a guest can come in contact with including bathrooms, doorknobs, etc. In addition, guests will have access to hand sanitizers in bathrooms, front areas, the bar, and any place else accessible by customers. In addition, all clients will receive antiseptic hand wipes before and after each visit. Employees have also been informed to stay home when sick.

LIV Nightclub. LIV Nightclub will be temporarily pausing operations. The club will refund pre-purchased tickets.

Night Owl Cookies. The establishment will clean the following items after each use, utilizing fresh cleaning cloths and disinfectants that are effective against coronavirus: menus, salt shakers, tables, cups, tablets, and anything that a guest can come in contact with including bathrooms, doorknobs, etc. In addition, guests will have access to hand sanitizers in bathrooms, front areas, the bar, and any place else accessible by customers. In addition, all clients will receive antiseptic hand wipes before and after each visit. Employees have also been informed to stay home when sick.

Osaka. Osaka is rallying staff in a daily briefing about sanitation, proper handwashing practices, and to be on the lookout for any potential flu-like symptoms. As a general practice, the restaurants wipes down each table with sanitary disposable wipes before, during, and after each rotation, and uses sanitary gloves whenever food is handled. The management has ordered several hand-sanitizing stations for both staff and guests and is increasing the cleaning and sanitizing of door handles and rails, and other contact points. Employees are required to stay home if they have any flu-like symptoms and most be cleared by a doctor. In addition, guests who cancel reservations due to illness will not be charged a cancellation feel.

Peacock Garden Bistro. The establishment will clean the following items after each use, utilizing fresh cleaning cloths and disinfectants that are effective against coronavirus: menus, salt shakers, tables, cups, tablets, and anything that a guest can come in contact with including bathrooms, doorknobs, etc. In addition, guests will have access to hand sanitizers in bathrooms, front areas, the bar, and any place else accessible by customers. In addition, all clients will receive antiseptic hand wipes before and after each visit. Employees have also been informed to stay home when sick.

Phuc Yea. The establishment will clean the following items after each use, utilizing fresh cleaning cloths and disinfectants that are effective against coronavirus: menus, salt shakers, tables, cups, tablets, and anything that a guest can come in contact with including bathrooms, doorknobs, etc. In addition, guests will have access to hand sanitizers in bathrooms, front areas, the bar, and any place else accessible by customers. In addition, all clients will receive antiseptic hand wipes before and after each visit. Employees have also been informed to stay home when sick.

Pincho (Formerly Pincho Factory). Pincho's partners have added extra requirements and increased the frequency in which they sanitize all restaurant surfaces including door handles, Tables, bathrooms, and in the kitchen. The restaurant chain is also moving away from reusable plates and silverware for the foreseeable future, with pincho bowls and salads now served in 100 percent biodegradable bowls. All condiments and utensils will be handed to guests on request by team members. In addition, all paper menus will be replaced by menu boards.

Pollo Tropical. The chicken chain has announced on Twitter, "For our guests' health and safety we have removed the self serve sauce bar. Prepackaged sauces can sill be requested at the counter".

Red the Steakhouse. The South Beach steakhouse is taking extra precautions in the restaurant o be even more diligent than usual to be clean and to disinfect everything each night and during each service.

Seasins. The establishment will clean the following items after each use, utilizing fresh cleaning cloths and disinfectants that are effective against coronavirus: menus, salt shakers, tables, cups, tablets, and anything that a guest can come in contact with including bathrooms, doorknobs, etc. In addition, guests will have access to hand sanitizers in bathrooms, front areas, the bar, and any place else accessible by customers. In addition, all clients will receive antiseptic hand wipes before and after each visit. Employees have also been informed to stay home when sick.

Shake Shack. Shake Shack has implemented various measures in response to Corona Virus including adding extra requirements and increased frequency for disinfecting surfaces and deep cleaning throughout the day;

providing sanitizing wipes at kiosks and condiment stations, and additional hand sanitizer dispensers for guests; all condiments, utensils, and self-serve items will now be handed out by our Shack team upon request; and all mobile, to-go and delivery orders will be placed in a new, fully sealed bag. In addition, Shake Shack offers sick pay to employees and will make sure anyone who feels sick stays home. The company is also monitoring the situation and states there may be times when the company may temporarily choose to close a Shack if it's in the interest of the safety of the team and community.

Tacocraft. Tacocraft is increasing the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing, especially in high traffic areas. At closing, additional cleaning will be performed. In addition, a dedicated employee will be staffed at all times to clean and wipe down surfaces during opening hours. Tacocraft items are also available on all third-party delivery apps.

Talavera Cocina Mexicana. The establishment will clean the following items after each use, utilizing fresh cleaning cloths and disinfectants that are effective against coronavirus: menus, salt shakers, tables, cups, tablets, and anything that a guest can come in contact with including bathrooms, doorknobs, etc. In addition, guests will have access to hand sanitizers in bathrooms, front areas, the bar, and any place else accessible by customers. In addition, all clients will receive antiseptic hand wipes before and after each visit. Employees have also been informed to stay home when sick.

Vandalo. The establishment will clean the following items after each use, utilizing fresh cleaning cloths and disinfectants that are effective against coronavirus: menus, salt shakers, tables, cups, tablets, and anything that a guest can come in contact with including bathrooms, doorknobs, etc. In addition, guests will have access to hand sanitizers in bathrooms, front areas, the bar, and any place else accessible by customers. In addition, all clients will receive antiseptic hand wipes before and after each visit. Employees have also been informed to stay home when sick.

Villa Azur. The South Beach eatery is increasing the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting of the restaurant as a whole including; tabletops, seatbacks, chairs, bathrooms and bar with antibacterial and antimicrobial solutions that meet or exceed industry standards. As an added precaution, guests are encouraged to use the hand sanitizer stations located at the entry/exit of our venue. If you have a party or event booked and you would like to postpone the date, Villa Azur will accommodate any change of plans and will refund any deposit made for a canceled event booked through April 31, 2020.

J. Wakefield Brewing. All draft beers will now be served in one-time-use plastic cups. Servers will wear Nitrile gloves while serving beer. All taproom surfaces, including the bar, tabletops stools and benches are being cleaned and disinfected with isopropyl alcohol continuously throughout the day. New hand sanitizers have been installed by the entrance, to-go area, and restrooms.