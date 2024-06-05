Interview: Michelin-Starred Sushi Chef Shingo Akikuni Calls Miami Home

Upon walking into Shingo located inside the historic La Palma building in Coral Gables, guests may feel as if they have stepped into a restaurant in the heart of Japan. This is all thanks to critically acclaimed sushi Chef Shingo Akikuni, a fourth-generation sushi chef from Osaka, Japan, whose namesake restaurant is one of only three restaurants in Miami to be awarded one Michelin star in 2024.
Since opening in May 2023, the 14-seat omakase restaurant has become one of the most sought-after reservations in Miami — and for good reason. Upon entering Shingo, guests feel as though they've been transported to Japan's classic omakase dens thanks to its traditional Japanese design elements, authentic materials, and bright lighting, including the use of hinoki and sugi woods on the counter, ceiling, and entrance. The 14-seat counter offers the perfect front-row seat to watch Chef Akikuni and his team seamlessly execute the 18-course omakase experience, featuring traditional Japanese nigiri, seasonal sashimi, and Yakimono dishes with fish flown in daily from Japan. The experience is simply one of a kind in Miami.
Chef Akikuni spoke to New Times about growing up making sushi at his family-owned restaurant in Osaka, how he is able to source such fresh fish from Japan, his thoughts on Miami's ever-evolving Japanese scene, and his favorite restaurant in Miami (other than his own).
Chef Shingo Akikuni: Sushi has been a part of my day-to-day life since I was a child, and I'm honored to carry on the profession and legacy of my family. My great-grandfather was a sushi chef.
How did you make the connections to source incredibly fresh fish every single day? How do you ensure the quality of each piece of fish is so incredibly high and fresh?
When I was training in Tokyo, I would go to the fish market every morning with my sushi chef, and I was able to establish the relationships that I have now from that time. The relationships that I have with my purveyors allow for honest conversations about what the best catches are in the market that day, according to season. I trust them 100% on the catches they say are the best; they've never let me down!
I know you've taken all of your experience from Japan and have brought it to Miami, including the hinoki wood used for the sushi counter. Would you say the experience at Shingo is exactly like the kind of experience guests have in Japan? I loved how clean everything was and how helpful the servers were, as well (even taking our bags to make for a clean and seamless experience).
I would say about 80 percent of the overall experience is something you would find in Japan — the rest are the experiences I learned from in New York, Miami, and what my team brings to the table.
I came to Miami about seven years ago, and I remember that about half of my customers at the time were first-time omakase customers. I also remember only about half of the guests actually liked uni and some of the more exotic bites. Since then, I feel that Japan in general has become more popular with the people who live here, who travel there, and ask for my recommendations on where to dine. There seems to be a greater appreciation for Japanese cuisine now, which is why we also see a lot of Japanese restaurants opening. I'm very excited to see the dining scene evolve, as one of my main goals is to continue to spread Japanese culture through my food.
How did it feel to receive a Michelin star? Were you surprised?
I started working when I was around 16, and since then, it has been one of my dreams to earn a Michelin star. It feels amazing to have earned the star in my own restaurant, and we are working diligently towards the next step.
When you opened Shingo in 2023, Coral Gables wasn't known for good Japanese food or sushi. Were you concerned about the location, or did you know deep down it would be a success?
I have a lot of amazing customers who have been dining with me from the other restaurants I used to work in. This made me confident that no matter where I would open, if I worked hard, people would hopefully continue to support me. Besides this, I really love the location and was quite confident that my customers would love it too, especially because we saw the restaurant scene in Coral Gables skyrocket over the last couple of years.
What do you look forward to for the rest of the year? Do you have any upcoming projects, or is Shingo your main priority?
We have a collaboration in August in NYC that I am excited about, and we will also take a trip to Japan towards the end of August, which I am excited about, as well. At the end of the day, all of these things that I do are to make the experience for our guests better!
Lastly, what is your favorite restaurant in Miami (besides Shingo)?
Boia De!
Shingo. 112 Alhambra Cle., Coral Gables, at the historic La Palma building; shingomiami.com.