Super Bowl LIV Restaurant Watch Parties in Miami

Super Bowl Sunday is almost here, and nearly every bar and restaurant in Miami is clamoring to host some kind of watch party. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., but the festivities surrounding the NFL's biggest spectacle of the year will span from morning till late-night. The list is seemingly endless, but here are some of the best options for catching the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game. All watch parties will happen on game day — Sunday, February 2 — and prices don't include tax and tip. 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen 2956 NE 199th St., Aventura

305-902-4363

800degrees.com 2956 NE 199th St., Aventura305-902-4363

The Ten Best Wynwood Restaurants Amara at Paraiso 3101 NE Seventh Ave., Miami

305-702-5528

amaraatparaiso.com 3101 NE Seventh Ave., Miami305-702-5528

American Social Various Locations

americansocialbar.com

American Social is offering its Big Game burger through Super Bowl Sunday. The patty comes loaded with bacon, chicken fingers, Buffalo cheese sauce, fried onions, and cherry peppers ($12). Game-day specials include $15 beer buckets, $6 smoked chicken wings, and $4 to $6 shots of select liquor.

americansocialbar.com Various Locations

Bar Centro at SLS South Beach 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-455-2999

slshotels.com

Bar Centro by José Andrés will host a viewing party serving food such as chicken or ham croquetas, conch fritters, sautéed shrimp, and specialty cocktails.

305-455-2999

slshotels.com 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach305-455-2999

BaseCamp at Magic City Innovation District 298 NE 61st St., Miami

basecamp-miami.com

BaseCamp will host an outdoor watch party with free admission and drink specials from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. VIP tables are available starting at $1,290 for a table for up to eight people. Purchase tickets at basecamp-miami.com/biggame.

basecamp-miami.com 298 NE 61st St., Miami

BaseCamp will host an outdoor watch party with free admission and drink specials from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. VIP tables are available starting at $1,290 for a table for up to eight people. Purchase tickets at basecamp-miami.com/biggame. Bodega Taqueria y Tequila 1220 16th St., Miami Beach

305-704-2145

bodegataqueria.com 1220 16th St., Miami Beach305-704-2145

Broken Shaker and 27 Restaurant

2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach

305-531-2727

freehandhotels.com

From 3 to 5:30 p.m., pregame at Broken Shaker and 27 Restaurant's pool party, complete with Crook & Marker hard seltzer and Broken Shaker bites such as crispy pig ears, beef jerky, and shawarma fries. At 5:30 p.m., watch the game at the 27 Restaurant viewing party, followed by a DJ set from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach

305-531-2727

freehandhotels.com



From 3 to 5:30 p.m., pregame at Broken Shaker and 27 Restaurant's pool party, complete with Crook & Marker hard seltzer and Broken Shaker bites such as crispy pig ears, beef jerky, and shawarma fries. At 5:30 p.m., watch the game at the 27 Restaurant viewing party, followed by a DJ set from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The Clevelander Photo courtesy of the Clevelander

Clevelander 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

305-532-4006

clevelander.com 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach305-532-4006



Miami Beach's most famous sports bar, the Clevelander, will open at 11 a.m. for the Big Game Tailgate Party, offering food, drinks, games, and other diversions. Guests are invited to stay to enjoy live music and watch the Super Bowl on the bar's 20-foot LED screen and 40 TV sets on the pool deck. Tickets start at $50 via eventbrite.com.

The Deck at Island Gardens 888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami

786-479-3443

islandgardens.com 888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami786-479-3443



Start your partying early at the Deck, serving brunch from noon to 4 p.m., followed by a sparkling sunset happy hour from 4 to 6. Stay to watch the game and enjoy specials such as Wagyu sliders ($14), chicken lollipops ($12), and lobster rolls ($18). Rent a waterfront cabana for the game ($1,000 to $5,000), including champagne packages, or watch at the bar without an admission fee.

E11even Miami 29 NE 11th St, Miami

305-305-6611

11miami.com 29 NE 11th St, Miami305-305-6611



Watch the game and hang out with Ludacris while he hosts a party at E11even. A $100 ticket includes a premium open bar from 5 to 9 p.m., a barbecue plate, and big screens to watch the game. Visit tixr.com.

Dragon Lounge at Katsuya South Beach at the SLS South Beach 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

slshotels.com 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach



At Dragon Lounge, watch the game on screens throughout the venue and enjoy a social-hour menu of food and drinks for $10 or less.

Isabelle’s Grill Room & Garden at the Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove 3300 SW 27th Ave., Coconut Grove

305-400-0562

isabellescoconutgrove.com 3300 SW 27th Ave., Coconut Grove305-400-0562



Watch the game at Isabelle's and enjoy a bucket of five local beers for $20 while chowing down on favorites such as nachos, PBR shrimp ($22) and Buffalo chicken wraps ($15).

La Placita Photo by Joey Cancel

La Placita 6789 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-400-8173

pubbellyglobal.com/restaurants 6789 Biscayne Blvd., Miami305-400-8173



La Placita’s watch party will serve a "Boriqua BBQ" with caja china lechón sliders ($4) and all-day specials such as buckets of Medallas with chicharrones de pollo ($20); picadera platters ($35); and two-for-one signature cocktails.

No. 3 Social 50 NW 24th St., Miami

305-395-5811

no3social.com 50 NW 24th St., Miami305-395-5811



The rooftop bar No. 3 Social will offer viewing on a large-screen TV and two projectors beginning 6 p.m. Enjoy a three-hour open bar of beer, wine, select cocktails, and specialty drinks, along with food such as East Coast oysters, stone crab claws, hot dogs, burgers, and fried chicken. Arrive early and enjoy the sounds of Lady CBreeze. Tickets cost $54 via eventbrite.com.

Pizza & Burger by Michael Mina at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

877-326-7412

fontainebleau.com 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach877-326-7412



Watch the game at Michael Mina's casual restaurant inside the Fontainebleau, Pizza & Burger, offering specials such as BOGO half yards of beer ($17 each) and a super burger for two ($60). Table service requires a minimum order of $80 per adult and $25 per child.

Pubbelly Sushi Various locations

pubbellyglobal.com Various locations



All Pubbelly Sushi locations will celebrate with a watch party. A special bottomless menu will include dishes such as truffle corn, fried chicken, and a selection of wines. The cost is $50 per person.

Seaspice 422 NW North River Dr., Miami

305-440-2400

seaspicemiami.com 422 NW North River Dr., Miami305-440-2400



Seaspice will host a party with viewing screens, live entertainment, waterfront views, and delicious food. Begin your day with brunch from noon to 3:30. The Super Bowl watch party will begin at 6 p.m. Guests are invited to stay for an afterparty. Reserve a table online or call 305-440-4200, ext. 201.

Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co. 237 20th St., Miami Beach

305-763-8217

mysweetliberty.com 237 20th St., Miami Beach305-763-8217



Beginning at 4 p.m., Sweet Liberty will host a viewing party offering food specials honoring to each team's hometown. The menus haven't been revealed yet.

Tap 42 Various locations

tap42.com Various locations



All Tap 42 locations will host a pregame brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with favorites such as chicken and waffles and $25 bottomless mimosas, bloody marys, Funky Buddha Floridian beer, and 42 Hazy Daze.

Taurus Beer & Whiskey House 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove

305-529-6523

taurusbeerandwhiskey.com 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove305-529-6523



Watch the big game while enjoying Taurus' menu of the best food from San Francisco and Kansas City. Drink specials will be available all day and include $3 Taurus ale, $18 domestic beer buckets, and $5 well drinks.

The Wharf Miami 114 SW North River Dr., Miami

305-906-4000

wharfmiami.com 114 SW North River Dr., Miami305-906-4000



The Wharf Miami's party will offer two large 16-foot screens, music during commercial breaks, $75 bottles of Veuve Clicquot, and food trucks such as Cracked by Chef Adrianne, La Santa Taquería, Spris Artisan Pizza, OG Ceviche Seafood & Grill, and Mojo Donuts.