It's always a party at the Clevelander.
Photo courtesy of the Clevelander
Super Bowl LIV Restaurant Watch Parties in Miami
Super Bowl Sunday is almost here, and nearly every bar and restaurant in Miami is clamoring to host some kind of watch party. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., but the festivities surrounding the NFL's biggest spectacle of the year will span from morning till late-night.
The list is seemingly endless, but here are some of the best options for catching the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game. All watch parties will happen on game day — Sunday, February 2 — and prices don't include tax and tip.
800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen
2956 NE 199th St., Aventura
305-902-4363800degrees.com
800 Degrees co-owner Udonis Haslem is set to host an all-you-can-eat watch party at 800 Degrees Aventura. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., enjoy a special menu of fan favorites such as wood-fired wings, burgers, baby-back ribs, and more for $70 per person. Email j.sabato@800degrees.com to reserve your spot.
Beginning at 5 p.m., watch the pregame and then the big game on a 20-by-10-foot video wall on Amara at Paraiso's patio or on TV screens throughout the main dining room and in the bar. Enjoy game-day favorites such as guacamole, smoked fish dip, grilled street cork, cheeseburger sliders, rock shrimp tostones, chicken wings, and pork ribs. General admission costs $85 and includes two drink tickets.
American Social is offering its Big Game burger through Super Bowl Sunday. The patty comes loaded with bacon, chicken fingers, Buffalo cheese sauce, fried onions, and cherry peppers ($12). Game-day specials include $15 beer buckets, $6 smoked chicken wings, and $4 to $6 shots of select liquor.
Bar Centro at SLS South Beach
1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-455-2999slshotels.com
Bar Centro by José Andrés will host a viewing party serving food such as chicken or ham croquetas, conch fritters, sautéed shrimp, and specialty cocktails.
BaseCamp will host an outdoor watch party with free admission and drink specials from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. VIP tables are available starting at $1,290 for a table for up to eight people. Purchase tickets at basecamp-miami.com/biggame.
Doors to the back area open at noon, when Bodega will offer big screens and beer pong. Drink specials include Patrón shots ($8), buckets of Modelo beer ($15), and margarita pitchers ($15). Specialty dishes such as loaded carne asada nachos ($12), barbacoa con queso sliders ($10), and Philly cheesesteak taquitos ($11) will also be available.
Broken Shaker and 27 Restaurant
2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach
305-531-2727
freehandhotels.com
From 3 to 5:30 p.m., pregame at Broken Shaker and 27 Restaurant's pool party, complete with Crook & Marker hard seltzer and Broken Shaker bites such as crispy pig ears, beef jerky, and shawarma fries. At 5:30 p.m., watch the game at the 27 Restaurant viewing party, followed by a DJ set from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
The Clevelander
Miami Beach's most famous sports bar, the Clevelander, will open at 11 a.m. for the Big Game Tailgate Party, offering food, drinks, games, and other diversions. Guests are invited to stay to enjoy live music and watch the Super Bowl on the bar's 20-foot LED screen and 40 TV sets on the pool deck. Tickets start at $50 via eventbrite.com.
Start your partying early at the Deck, serving brunch from noon to 4 p.m., followed by a sparkling sunset happy hour from 4 to 6. Stay to watch the game and enjoy specials such as Wagyu sliders ($14), chicken lollipops ($12), and lobster rolls ($18). Rent a waterfront cabana for the game ($1,000 to $5,000), including champagne packages, or watch at the bar without an admission fee.
E11even Miami
29 NE 11th St, Miami
305-305-661111miami.com
Watch the game and hang out with Ludacris while he hosts a party at E11even. A $100 ticket includes a premium open bar from 5 to 9 p.m., a barbecue plate, and big screens to watch the game. Visit tixr.com.
Dragon Lounge at Katsuya South Beach at the SLS South Beach
1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beachslshotels.com
At Dragon Lounge, watch the game on screens throughout the venue and enjoy a social-hour menu of food and drinks for $10 or less.
Isabelle’s Grill Room & Garden at the Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove
3300 SW 27th Ave., Coconut Grove
305-400-0562isabellescoconutgrove.com
Watch the game at Isabelle's and enjoy a bucket of five local beers for $20 while chowing down on favorites such as nachos, PBR shrimp ($22) and Buffalo chicken wraps ($15).
La Placita
Photo by Joey Cancel
La Placita’s watch party will serve a "Boriqua BBQ" with caja china lechón sliders ($4) and all-day specials such as buckets of Medallas with chicharrones de pollo ($20); picadera platters ($35); and two-for-one signature cocktails.
The rooftop bar No. 3 Social will offer viewing on a large-screen TV and two projectors beginning 6 p.m. Enjoy a three-hour open bar of beer, wine, select cocktails, and specialty drinks, along with food such as East Coast oysters, stone crab claws, hot dogs, burgers, and fried chicken. Arrive early and enjoy the sounds of Lady CBreeze. Tickets cost $54 via eventbrite.com.
Pizza & Burger by Michael Mina at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach
4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
877-326-7412fontainebleau.com
Watch the game at Michael Mina's casual restaurant inside the Fontainebleau, Pizza & Burger, offering specials such as BOGO half yards of beer ($17 each) and a super burger for two ($60). Table service requires a minimum order of $80 per adult and $25 per child.
All Pubbelly Sushi locations will celebrate with a watch party. A special bottomless menu will include dishes such as truffle corn, fried chicken, and a selection of wines. The cost is $50 per person.
Seaspice will host a party with viewing screens, live entertainment, waterfront views, and delicious food. Begin your day with brunch from noon to 3:30. The Super Bowl watch party will begin at 6 p.m. Guests are invited to stay for an afterparty. Reserve a table online or call 305-440-4200, ext. 201.
Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co.
237 20th St., Miami Beach
305-763-8217mysweetliberty.com
Beginning at 4 p.m., Sweet Liberty will host a viewing party offering food specials honoring to each team's hometown. The menus haven't been revealed yet.
All Tap 42 locations will host a pregame brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with favorites such as chicken and waffles and $25 bottomless mimosas, bloody marys, Funky Buddha Floridian beer, and 42 Hazy Daze.
Watch the big game while enjoying Taurus' menu of the best food from San Francisco and Kansas City. Drink specials will be available all day and include $3 Taurus ale, $18 domestic beer buckets, and $5 well drinks.
The Wharf Miami
114 SW North River Dr., Miami
305-906-4000wharfmiami.com
The Wharf Miami's party will offer two large 16-foot screens, music during commercial breaks, $75 bottles of Veuve Clicquot, and food trucks such as Cracked by Chef Adrianne, La Santa Taquería, Spris Artisan Pizza, OG Ceviche Seafood & Grill, and Mojo Donuts.
