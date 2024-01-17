 Miami Peruvian Restaurant Pisco y Nazca Opens in Coral Gables | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food & Drink News

Popular Peruvian Gastrobar Pisco y Nazca Opens in Coral Gables

Popular Peruvian gastrobar Pisco y Nazca has opened on Miracle Mile in Coral Gables, serving brunch, lunch, and dinner and a daily happy hour.
January 17, 2024
The pisco sour flight from Pisco y Nazca in Coral Gables
The pisco sour flight from Pisco y Nazca in Coral Gables Pisco y Nazca photo
Share this:
Twenty-twenty-four is looking to be an incredible year for Coral Gables. The once-quiet city that felt dormant for years is getting a facelift with new and exciting restaurant openings this year, including Bodega Taqueria y Tequila this month and the latest, Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar.

Inspired by Peru's top ceviche eateries, Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar has opened its latest location on Miracle Mile in Coral Gables at 101 Miracle Mile, serving brunch, lunch, dinner, and happy hour. This is the second Peruvian restaurant to open in Coral Gables since December 2023 after the opening of Cvi.che 105 on Palermo Avenue.

The new outpost stays true to its name, which stems from the Peruvian saying, "Entre pisco y Nazca" (meaning having fun and enjoying the company of loved ones) with a brand new interior design including lush plants and its original menu, which features plenty of fun pisco cocktails and modern Peruvian dishes.
click to enlarge The exterior of a restaurant
The exterior façade of the new Pisco y Naza on Miracle Mile in Coral Gables
Pisco y Nazca photo
In 2015, Pisco y Nazca opened at the Palms at Town & Country in West Kendall, quickly solidifying its place as one of the best spots to grab authentic Peruvian food in Miami. The restaurant was selected as New Times' Best Peruvian Restaurant of 2017.

Since then, its parent company, Centurion Restaurant Group (CRG), has expanded the Pisco y Nazca concept to five locations in total: Doral; Washington, D.C.; and Reston, Virginia; and its latest, the City Beautiful.

"Opening Pisco y Nazca on Miracle Mile was a natural next step for us," says Carlos Centurion, president and founder of CRG. "The vibrant community of Coral Gables shares our passion for exceptional food and hospitality. We're eager and excited to bring them the flavors of Peru."

The Coral Gables outpost serves the same fresh dishes fans have grown to love, including its traditional ceviches bursting with flavor, anticuchos, and, of course, its signature lomo saltado.
click to enlarge An assortment of food
The ceviches and dishes from Pisco y Nazca offer a modern take on Peruvian cuisine.
Pisco y Nazca photo
And it wouldn't be "Pisco" without the gastrobar's namesake spirit. The restaurant serves an extensive list of pisco-based cocktails crafted by mixologists. Signature cocktails include the classic pisco sour, pisco-based cocktails called Chilcanos, a "Tranquilo Tropical" cocktail made with rum, and the "Pisco Punch" made with, of course, more pisco.

As for the Coral Gables outpost's interior design, CRG enlisted Pam Manhas of Manhas Designs to create a space that pays homage to the brand while giving the Miracle Mile restaurant an identity of its own. While maintaining the brand's signature teal color, Pisco y Nazca Coral Gables features light wood designs, bamboo-like fixtures, and a first-of-its-kind plant wall adorned with a soon-to-be-revealed neon sign.
click to enlarge A corner of a restaurant
Pisco y Nazca Coral Gables features light wood designs and bamboo-like fixtures.
Pisco y Nazca photo
Like its sister locations across Miami and in the DMV area, Pisco y Nazca Coral Gables offers a daily happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. and prix-fixe menus, such as its two to three-course weekday lunch menu and a three-course weekend brunch with the option to add bottomless cocktails.

Now we're craving a pisco sour.

Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar. 101 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 786-810-2266; piscoynazca.com. Monday through Tuesday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Wednesday through Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday through Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times who loves to explore new restaurants and share the stories of her community. A Miami native, Nicole graduated from the University of Miami with a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism and started her career as a digital journalist at WSVN-7 News. She later went on to work as a digital journalist for WPLG Local 10 News.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Trending

Meat N' Bone Opens Wagyu Bar on Coral Way

Food & Drink News

Meat N' Bone Opens Wagyu Bar on Coral Way

By Theresa Kurtz
Foodie Events in Miami This Week: Jimmy Butler's Espresso Martini and Omakase with Mila

Food & Drink News

Foodie Events in Miami This Week: Jimmy Butler's Espresso Martini and Omakase with Mila

By Rachel Costa
The Amalfi Llama, an Italian-Patagonian Restaurant, Is Set to Open in Aventura

Openings & Closings

The Amalfi Llama, an Italian-Patagonian Restaurant, Is Set to Open in Aventura

By Jesse Scott and Liz Tracy
Popular Tulum Cocktail Bar Opens in Wynwood

Food & Drink News

Popular Tulum Cocktail Bar Opens in Wynwood

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation