Popular Peruvian Gastrobar Pisco y Nazca Opens in Coral Gables

Twenty-twenty-four is looking to be an incredible year for Coral Gables. The once-quiet city that felt dormant for years is getting a facelift with new and exciting restaurant openings this year, including Bodega Taqueria y Tequila this month and the latest, Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar.Inspired by Peru's top ceviche eateries, Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar has opened its latest location on Miracle Mile in Coral Gables at 101 Miracle Mile, serving brunch, lunch, dinner, and happy hour. This is the second Peruvian restaurant to open in Coral Gables since December 2023 after the opening of Cvi.che 105 on Palermo Avenue The new outpost stays true to its name, which stems from the Peruvian saying,(meaning having fun and enjoying the company of loved ones) with a brand new interior design including lush plants and its original menu, which features plenty of fun pisco cocktails and modern Peruvian dishes.In 2015, Pisco y Nazca opened at the Palms at Town & Country in West Kendall , quickly solidifying its place as one of the best spots to grab authentic Peruvian food in Miami. The restaurant was selected asSince then, its parent company, Centurion Restaurant Group (CRG), has expanded the Pisco y Nazca concept to five locations in total: Doral; Washington, D.C.; and Reston, Virginia; and its latest, the City Beautiful."Opening Pisco y Nazca on Miracle Mile was a natural next step for us," says Carlos Centurion, president and founder of CRG. "The vibrant community of Coral Gables shares our passion for exceptional food and hospitality. We're eager and excited to bring them the flavors of Peru."The Coral Gables outpost serves the same fresh dishes fans have grown to love, including its traditional ceviches bursting with flavor, anticuchos, and, of course, its signature lomo saltado.And it wouldn't be "Pisco" without the gastrobar's namesake spirit. The restaurant serves an extensive list of pisco-based cocktails crafted by mixologists. Signature cocktails include the classic pisco sour, pisco-based cocktails called Chilcanos, a "Tranquilo Tropical" cocktail made with rum, and the "Pisco Punch" made with, of course, more pisco.As for the Coral Gables outpost's interior design, CRG enlisted Pam Manhas of Manhas Designs to create a space that pays homage to the brand while giving the Miracle Mile restaurant an identity of its own. While maintaining the brand's signature teal color, Pisco y Nazca Coral Gables features light wood designs, bamboo-like fixtures, and a first-of-its-kind plant wall adorned with a soon-to-be-revealed neon sign.Like its sister locations across Miami and in the DMV area, Pisco y Nazca Coral Gables offers a daily happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. and prix-fixe menus, such as its two to three-course weekday lunch menu and a three-course weekend brunch with the option to add bottomless cocktails.Now we're craving a pisco sour.