Bodega Taqueria y Tequila to Open in Coral Gables in January 2024

Coral Gables, get ready for tacos and tequila. Bodega Taqueria y Tequila is set to open on Miracle Mile in Coral Gables on January 25, 2024.
Founded in 2014 in South Beach, the Mexican street food restaurant with a speakeasy-style lounge and mezcaleria is ready to open its sixth South Florida location.
However, to fit in with the Gables neighborhood, don't expect the same speakeasy atmosphere fans are accustomed to.
Although the mezcaleria and bar will continue to serve their signature service, expect a casual and inviting atmosphere to fit in with the local community. In order to accomplish this, the Coral Gables outpost will debut a new hybrid concept with an all-day neighborhood bar appeal.
“Our new location on Miracle Mile is not just about bringing our renowned taqueria and spirited bar experience to a new locale, it's about embedding ourselves in the fabric of the neighborhood,” says Jared Galbut, CEO and founder of Bodega. “We aim to create a space where locals can enjoy their experience in a more casual setting at any time of the day."
The Miracle Mile outpost offers a bar scene as well as a dining space with both indoor and outdoor patio seating, while the intimate 26-seating mezcaleria will serve a variety of tequilas and mezcals.
Along with the fresh concept, Bodega will launch a new cocktail and mezcal menu to be enjoyed with its popular bites and a special menu made for Coral Gables.
The famous signature tacos include barbacoa made with short ribs and cotija cheese, camarones al coco with coconut shrimp and mango pico, the Impossible chorizo with plant-based protein, and tacos de birria. Other offerings include a variety of burritos, build-your-own bowls, and quesadillas.
The daily programming aims to make Bodega your go-to neighborhood spot. They will be hosting margarita Mondays, featuring $5 frozen and draft house margaritas; taco Tuesdays, where they'll be offering three classic tacos for $11; wine Wednesdays where guests can enjoy half-off wine bottles; and on-tap Thursdays, where guests get $1 beer until the keg is tapped. The specials continue during the weekend with game-watching offers including $1 wings, $5 draft beer, bloody marys, and micheladas.
Although the new Coral Gables special menu is still a surprise, you can expect rotating flights of tequilas, single village mezcals with paired garnishes, eight specialty margaritas, three shareable cocktails, and two mocktails.
"This opening marks a significant milestone for us as we expand the hybrid concept and introduce the self-ordering kiosks and an open floor plan for the bar, a little unique to the traditional speakeasy found at nearby Coconut Grove and South Beach locations.”
The Coral Gables location isn't the only Bodega Taqueria y Tequila location set to open in 2024. Before the end of 2024, Bodega will open outposts in downtown Miami at Natiivo Miami and in Wynwood.
Bodega Tequila y Taqueria Coral Gables. Opening on January 25, 2024, 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Sunday; Mezcaleria is open 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 4 to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday; at 317 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; bodegataqueria.com.